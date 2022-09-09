Read full article on original website
Central Illinois Proud
12th arrest made in Peoria Stadium fight
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Peoria police arrested a teen Tuesday who they believe is the final suspect involved in a fight that happened at the Peoria Stadium on Aug. 26. Public Information Officer Semone Roth confirmed a 15-year-old was arrested for mob action in relation to the fight. This arrest comes just one day after police arrested 18-year-old Marcus O. Neely for the same crime.
wjbc.com
Arson charges filed against Bloomington man in early morning apartment fire
BLOOMINGTON – A Bloomington man faces several arson charges related to an apartment complex fire early Monday morning. 23-year-old Roman Kannaday faces six counts of aggravated arson, three counts of resisting a peace officer, and one count of violating the Illinois Pyrotechnic Use Act. Bond was set at $200,000...
25newsnow.com
12th person arrested in connection with Aug. 26 fight at Peoria Stadium
PEORIA (25 News Now) - A 12th person has been arrested in connection with the August 26 fight at Peoria Stadium. Peoria Police spokesperson Semone Roth says the person is a 15-year-old boy. That juvenile was arrested for mob action. That boy was a student at Peoria Public Schools. Police...
1470 WMBD
Couple jailed and now bonded for alleged Spring Bay standoff
SPRING BAY, Ill. — Bond is now set for two people arrested in connection with an hours-long standoff that kept law enforcement busy in Woodford County earlier this week. On Monday, a suspect identified as 34-year-old Stephen Werner allegedly robbed an Uber driver of cash and then fled responding police and barricaded himself inside his Spring Bay home.
aledotimesrecord.com
Galesburg Police: 12-year-old threatens to get knife, brings back hammer
GALESBURG — A 12-year-old was arrested on felony charges after allegedly becoming violent Saturday evening. Officers were called to the 400 block of Iowa Avenue at 7:14 p.m. for a report of a juvenile with a knife. Upon arrival witnesses explained that the 12-year-old male and an 11-year-old male were playing in the front yard when they began throwing rocks and charcoal at each other. Cars began to be struck by the thrown debris and an adult told them to stop. The boys began to argue and the 12-year-old was told to go home, but he refused. He pushed two adults at the scene before leaving, telling them he was going to get a knife.
1470 WMBD
Attempted murder charges filed by grand jury against 1 of 2 accused of stabbing
PEORIA, Ill. – A Peoria County grand jury has indicted two people in connection with a stabbing less than a month ago, and one of them is charged with Attempted Murder. The grand jury Tuesday charged Kendall Howard, 31, with Attempted First Degree Murder and Aggravated Battery; while Ruben Bailey, Jr., 39, is charged with Aggravated Battery, Mob Action, Aggravated Assault, and Possession of a Weapon by a Felon.
Central Illinois Proud
UPDATE: Suspect in custody after rifle seen in hotel window
UPDATE (4:30 p.m.) — Assistant Chief Shane Hackman confirmed that the suspect is in custody. More information will be released soon. UPDATE (3:38 p.m.) — Assistant Chief Shane Hackman has confirmed that the rifle has been pulled back inside the window and police are confident that the threat to the public has been contained.
1470 WMBD
Grand jury indicts Peoria man on murder charges
PEORIA, Ill. – A Peoria County grand jury has indicted the man believed to be responsible for a homicide on the Fourth of July in Peoria’s North Valley. A Peoria County grand jury Tuesday filed two counts of First-Degree Murder, and one count each of Aggravated Battery, and Aggravated Discharge of a Firearm, against Raekwon Pickett, 22.
1470 WMBD
Another arrest in Peoria stadium fight investigation
PEORIA, Ill. – Peoria Police have now arested almost a dozen people in connection with a fight earlier that caused panic and evacuations at a Peoria High School football game late last month. Police say they’ve arrested the first adult in the case — Marcus Neely, 18. He’s charged,...
25newsnow.com
Early morning armed robbery under investigation in Bartonville
BARTONVILLE (25 News Now) - Bartonville Police are investigating an early morning armed robbery at the Hardee’s in Bartonville. Bartonville Police Chief Tony Segree confirms to 25 News that it happened just before 5:45 AM Wednesday. Segree says the suspect had his face covered when he came inside the...
1470 WMBD
Man arrested for suspected car-versus-pedestrian accident
PEORIA, Ill. – One person is injured and one person is in trouble with the law after an accident Sunday afternoon in downtown Peoria. Peoria Police say the accident happened around 3:40 p.m. on West Romeo B. Garrett Avenue. Officers say they located a man lying in a grassy...
Central Illinois Proud
Seeking closure: How a Peoria woman is honoring her brother
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Peoria resident Natalie Belcher, 34, should be celebrating another trip around the sun today. Unfortunately, she said that there will be no celebration today, as it will be the first time she will have to spend her birthday without her brother. It has been 24...
1470 WMBD
Woman faces felony drug, weapons charges
PEORIA, Ill. – A Peoria woman is facing a host of charges after police saw an allegedly suspicious vehicle leaving the area they were in. Peoria Police say officers were conducting surveillance Monday where a number of shootings and ShotSpotter alerts were reported — they didn’t say where — when they saw a vehicle leave the area and commit a traffic violation around 8:06 P.M.
25newsnow.com
Peoria man receives 37 month federal sentence for participating in theft of 25 firearms from gun store
PEORIA (25 News Now) - A Peoria man was sentenced Thursday to 37 months in federal prison and three years of supervised release for his role in the burglary of a federally licensed firearms dealer and possession of stolen firearms. At the sentencing hearing for DaJuan Edwards-Melton, 21, of the...
25newsnow.com
UPDATE: Two in custody after barricading themselves inside home for six hours
UPDATE 3:27 P.M. - A man who fled from Woodford County deputies is now in custody, Woodford County Sheriff Chief Deputy Dennis Tipsword confirms. Tipsword says the man, identified as Stephen J. Werner, 34, allegedly robbed an Uber driver of cash. Neighbors say it’s not the first time Werner has...
Central Illinois Proud
Domestic dispute leads to stabbing in Peoria
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A domestic dispute between father and son resulted in a stabbing. It happened at 3:19 p.m. on the 2600 block of W. Humboldt St. According to Peoria Police Informational Officer Semone Roth, the son received a small cut on his arm. Both men are to be arrested. The incident is under investigation.
Central Illinois Proud
Peoria man sentenced for theft of 25 guns
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — DaJuan Edwards-Melton, 21, has been sentenced to an aggregate 37 months in federal prison for his part in a theft of a Bloomington gun store last December. According to evidence presented in the case, Edwards-Melton was driven by a juvenile girl with her infant child...
25newsnow.com
Arson being investigated after two near-simultaneous house fires Monday night in Peoria
PEORIA (25 News Now) - The Peoria Fire Department is investigating the cause of two house fires as arson Monday night. Peoria Fire Chief Shawn Sollberger says firefighters were dispatched to a fire at a home in the 1500 block of South Easton Avenue at 8:39 p.m. - which was around four minutes after the first call to a house fire in the 1600 block of West Lincoln Avenue.
Central Illinois Proud
UPDATE: 2 arrested after barricading themselves in home
UPDATE (3:50 p.m.) — Police have arrested a man and woman after they barricaded themselves in a home in Spring Bay Monday. According to Dennis Tipsword, the Chief Deputy of the Woodford County Sheriff’s Office, the incident started after a 911 call came from an Uber driver being robbed at approximately 5 a.m.
walls102.com
Streator Police Department pursuing citizens police academy program
STREATOR – The Streator Police Department wants to start a citizens police academy. Streator’s new police chief John Franklin introduced himself to the media and members of the city at its committee meeting on Tuesday. Franklin told Studstill Media that he and Deputy Chief Robert Wood are looking to begin a citizens police academy and junior academy for high school-aged citizens.
