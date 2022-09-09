Read full article on original website
CNET
Why Now Is the Worst Possible Moment to Buy a New iPhone
This story is part of Focal Point iPhone 2022, CNET's collection of news, tips and advice around Apple's most popular product. Thinking about buying a new iPhone? It may be in your best interest to hold off just a bit longer. Apple's "Far Out" launch event is set for today...
Apple Experts Agree: 3 Pre-Installed Apps You Should Delete If You Want A Faster iPhone
Why has your iPhone slowed down so much, you may be wondering. The answer could include a combination of factors like your phone’s age, the age of your battery, your charging habits, and the number of apps you have downloaded. But, maybe even more important than the number of apps you have is the TYPE of app you’re using most. Each app is different in terms of the amount of battery power it consumes and how much storage it takes up on your device — both of these factors contribute to a slower phone. Apple experts agree: it’s a smart idea to delete these three pre-installed apps if you want a faster phone. Here’s what you need to know about them.
pocketnow.com
Apple Watch Series 8 vs Apple Watch Series 7: Which one should you buy?
Should I buy Apple Watch Series 8 over Apple Watch Series 7?. As much as the Apple Watch is a feature-rich health gadget, a lot of uproar around it rises from the unique user experience and safety features it provides; this view is made more evident by Apple's presentation of the smartwatch. Since I got my Series 6 back in 2021, followed by a sudden upgrade to the Series 7, with the integration and fitness tracking it provides, I haven't seen much reason to turn around and use a different wearable.
ZDNet
iOS 16 brings a surprise new battery charging feature to your iPhone
With the release of iOS 16 for iPhone owners everywhere, Apple has also revealed an unexpected new battery charging feature that could help users decrease their device's carbon footprint. This new charging feature is not among the many features Apple did disclose during the year-long iOS 16 beta, such as...
CNET
Apple iOS 16 Released: Here's Everything New on Your iPhone
This story is part of Focal Point iPhone 2022, CNET's collection of news, tips and advice around Apple's most popular product. Your iPhone is getting a major upgrade. Apple released the latest version of its mobile operating system, iOS 16, on Monday and you can now download it to your iPhone -- as long as it's on the list of compatible devices.
Motley Fool
2 Stocks Warren Buffett Just Bought That You Should Buy Too
Berkshire Hathaway added shares of one company that Buffett especially loves. Buffett also now owns a larger stake in a business many refer to as a "baby Berkshire." You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
Stimulus update 2022: Massive direct check payments worth up to $3,200 to be sent in just 10 days
Alaska will begin distributing its first batch of yearly oil-wealth dividend checks to residents earlier than usual this year, paired with a one-time energy relief payment meant to help Alaskans with high energy costs.
Is It Safer to Pull Your Money Out of the Stock Market or Keep Investing for Now?
Holding a lot of cash isn't as safe as you might think.
Shopping At Costco Without A Membership
Like its competitor Sam's Club, Costco sells bulk items. You can shop at Sam's Club without being a member. You can also shop at Costco without a membership. The terms of this shopping style are similar to that of Sam's Club.
pocketnow.com
iPhone 14 vs Samsung Galaxy S22: Which should you buy?
Apple unveiled the iPhone 14 series last week. With a price tag of $799, Apple's entry-level iPhone 14 series smartphone offers a lot, including 12MP cameras, a better chipset compared to iPhone 13, and a lot more. Another outstanding flagship, which is available at a similar price as the latest iPhone, is the Samsung Galaxy S22. It packs a lot of comparable features and specs, making it a worthy iPhone 14 competitor.
NFL・
Motley Fool
1 Stock-Split Stock Set to Soar 112% From Its 52-Week Low, According to Wall Street
Forward stock splits can be viewed as bullish signals, as they tend to occur after significant share price appreciation. Amazon benefits from a strong market position in three high-growth industries. Amazon stock currently trades at an inexpensive 2.6 times sales. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ...
pocketnow.com
Your next iPhone might not have a SIM Card slot in 2022. What does this really mean?
There are some rumors going around that the next generation of iPhones – the iPhone 14 Series – will not have a SIM card tray inside the device. The rumor has been confirmed by known and reliable leakers, and it seems likely that we might not see another iPhone with a SIM card slot in 2022, but what does this really mean?
How old is my phone?
While it’s easy to find out when your phone launched, finding out the exact manufacturing date may be more of a challenge. Every manufacturer has different ways of marking manufacturing dates on their devices. The production year of your phone might be a year or more after the model was launched.
CNET
iOS 16 Cheat Sheet: The Only Guide You'll Need for the New iPhone OS
Apple released iOS 16 less than a week after its Far Out event where the company announced the next line of iPhones, Apple Watches -- including the Apple Watch Ultra -- and AirPods Pro. We put together this roundup to help you learn about iOS 16 and how to use the new features it brings to your iPhone.
pocketnow.com
12 iOS 16 hidden features Apple didn't show off on stage
Apple today released the stable version of iOS 16 software update for iPhone. The new iOS 16 software update comes with a whole load of features such as Lock Screen customization, offline dictation, Live Activities, improvements to iMessage, and a lot more. Due to the limited time on stage, Apple couldn't go through all the changes that iOS 16 comes with. We have been playing with iOS 16 on our iPhone for the past two months, and we have found some great features that Apple didn't show off on stage. Here are the top 12 iOS 16 hidden features you need to try!
Engadget
The Apple Watch Series 7 is up to $150 off at Amazon
The retailer has a handful of the premium models still in stock. All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission. All prices are correct at the time of publishing.
9to5Mac
Three features iPhone 14 Pro Max will have that the iPhone 14 Plus won’t
Apple is about to hold its next “Far out” special event tomorrow, and the company is expected to introduce a variety of new products. Among them, there’s the entire iPhone 14 lineup, which is supposed to have four different models: iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Plus, iPhone 14 Pro, and iPhone 14 Pro Max.
knowtechie.com
iOS 16’s battery percentage icon will only show on these devices
When iOS 16 was in the beta stages, Apple returned the battery percentage icon to the status bar. Now Apple has officially confirmed that the icon is staying in iOS 16, but some devices are left out. The good news is that most iPhones can use the battery percentage icon...
pocketnow.com
Best Deals Today: Google Pixel 6 series, Razer Blade 14 Gaming Laptop, and more
We start today’s best deals selection over at Amazon.com, where you can find some of Google’s best Pixel devices on sale. First, we have the powerful Google Pixel 6 Pro, now available for just $649 after receiving a 28 percent discount. This model arrived with an $899 price tag, meaning you can get your new smartphone and still manage to score $250 in savings.
pocketnow.com
Discover Samsung will help you get a new Galaxy Z Flip 4 for just $300 with enhanced trade-in savings
Samsung has kicked off one of its best deals events of the year, as Discover Samsung week will let you score insane deals on some of the best Galaxy devices on the market. Indeed, this includes the latest Samsung products, which means you can also get some rather exciting savings on the recently announced Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4, the Galaxy Z Fold 4, the new Galaxy Watch 5, and more after trading in some of your current devices.
