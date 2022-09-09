Read full article on original website
Senior Living Facility Evicts 98-Year-Old Wisconsin Woman Over Excessive Physical Needs
More than 2 million individuals are expected to retire this year and many of them will be receiving care in assisted living or senior living facilities. However, one elderly woman in Wisconsin was on the receiving end of what could feel like a pretty raw deal.
Video of four-year-old being sent home from California elementary school for not wearing mask sparks anger
A school district in California has removed its mask requirement for students after a four-year-old boy was filmed by his father being sent home from school because he wasn’t wearing a face covering. Footage posted to YouTube shows the incident at the Theuerkauf Elementary School in the Mountain View Whisman School District in suburban San Francisco. Principal Michelle Williams told the father in the video that “I welcome him here and I’ve said this before and I’ll say it again, I want him here but it is our district’s policy to have to wear a mask”. The footage later...
Missing Florida Teen Found in Home of Former Teacher
Kelly Simpson Mugshot(Photo: Charlotte County Sheriff's Office) A 15-year-old boy, identified only by the initials D.J., was reported missing by his parents from his home on Manatee Lane in Port Charlotte, Florida, on August 12. He was found this week in the home of a teacher who initially denied any knowledge of his whereabouts.
Missing Child Was Hidden Inside Teacher's Home: Sheriff
The teacher allegedly picked up the teen and concealed him "inside her home while having knowledge of his missing" status, the sheriff's office said.
Florida Cop Fired After Chase Leaves 13-Year-Old Black Boy Dead
Officer Mark Sohn allegedly tried covering up the police chase, according to an internal affairs investigation.
Parents left furious after school removes doors on girls' and boys' toilets
Parents have been left outraged after a secondary school made the decision to remove the doors from student toilets. Parrenthorn High, based in Bury, Greater Manchester, has recently come under fire following the school's recent choice to take the doors off in two toilet areas. The decision was announced during...
Driver kills woman crossing U.S. 19 in Pasco County, troopers say
A 20-year-old man behind the wheel of an SUV struck and killed a 40-year-old woman from Riverview as she walked across U.S. 19 in Pasco County late Saturday night, according to Florida Highway Patrol. The driver, from Hudson, was travelling southbound with a 21-year-old passenger. Both were wearing seatbelts and...
Neighbors pushing for safety changes near Wesley Chapel intersection
WESLEY CHAPEL, Fla. — Neighbors are pushing for safety improvements near County Line Road and Solitude Drive in Wesley Chapel. People living nearby witnessed a bad car accident on Friday, and they believe it was caused by speeding. "It knocked a hole in the concrete wall over here," neighbor...
Pennsylvania kindergartener had savage feedback after first day of school
A prized personal memory for one Pennsylvania family is now becoming a viral sensation thanks to a throwback post from mom Ricki Weisberg in honor of the first day of school. When Weisberg's son, Abe Ndege, was in kindergarten, the 5-year-old came home with an important update on his day.
