Yakima Herald Republic
Pac-12 picks: Huge game for UW, another test for Oregon and trap for WSU
Over four quarters Saturday evening, Washington has a chance to erase three years of wasted time. Handle 11th-ranked Michigan State, and the Huskies will return to a level of relevance they haven’t experienced since before the pandemic — to a level that more closely aligns with their history, that looks nothing like the flailing, foundering program we saw last year.
How UW won perhaps the loudest college football game ever played
Editor’s note: This is the first of a two-part series exploring what Washington’s home-field advantage is capable of being, and what UW is doing to regain the goose bumps inside Husky Stadium. Three decades later, Walter Bailey still sees the sky. James Clifford hears the hum inside Husky...
Everything UW coach Kalen DeBoer said in his Michigan State week press conference
Things are about to get interesting. After rolling over Kent State and Portland State in his first two games as UW's head coach, Kalen DeBoer will lead Washington against No. 11 Michigan State inside Husky Stadium on Saturday. DeBoer met the media Monday to preview that game. Below is a full transcript of DeBoer's address.
With Tacoma’s Summer Sky, WA finally gets hip-hop festival it deserves
Clemm Rishad is very familiar with Cheney Stadium. As a student at Tacoma's Foss High School, a shallow fly ball from the home of the Rainiers, the Tacoma rapper and behind-the-scenes songwriter to the stars and his friends worked summer jobs at the minor league ballpark, selling hot dogs and cleaning up after games.
Seattle’s Jean Smart named best lead actress in a comedy at 2022 Emmys
While the biggest winners at Monday night's Emmys were “Succession” (best drama), "Squid Game," “Ted Lasso” (best comedy) and “The White Lotus” (best limited series), for one Washingtonian nominee, the 74th Annual Emmy Awards offered a repeat win. Seattle-reared artist Jean Smart won the...
Bolt Creek fire resurfaces choice not to rebuild highway
As the Bolt Creek fire rains boulders and trees down on Highway 2, closing the busy corridor to cross-mountain traffic, nearby residents are revisiting a more than decade-old King County decision to not rebuild the only other road leading out of town. Of specific concern is the Old Cascade Highway,...
Lawsuit from Navy good Samaritan shot amid police standoff will go to trial
A federal judge has declined to dismiss a civil-rights lawsuit from a former U.S. Navy master chief who was shot while trying to help Island County deputies subdue an armed and suicidal sailor following an 2017 armed standoff. Heath Garcia was shot in the foot with a high-powered rifle slung...
