Tuscaloosa, AL

Alt 101.7

Beloved Tuscaloosa Mexican Restaurant Returning to Downtown Area

More than two decades after the first Jalapeno's Mexican restaurant opened in downtown Tuscaloosa, the beloved brand is returning to Temerson Square. In a video posted to social media last week, ownership at Jalapenos announced plans to go back "to where it all started" and open a fourth location in the heart of downtown Tuscaloosa.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
comebacktown.com

Mountain Brook man reluctantly moves away, but has idea

Today’s guest columnist is Daniel Bolus. I was born and raised in Birmingham and attended Mountain Brook High School. I graduated with a degree in Biomedical Engineering from Tulane University in 2018, and, I have been involved in Birmingham’s entrepreneurial scene ever since. My fiancé and I recently...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
CBS 42

Dangerous ramp conditions on Red Mountain cause concern

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — After getting nowhere with officials, a viewer reached out to CBS 42 hoping for answers. Bill Dixon contacted the “Your Voice Your Station” hotline asking us to look into every off ramp on the Red Mountain Expressway between University Blvd. and the I-20/59 interchange. Dixon said the abrupt curves and lack […]
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wbrc.com

Tuscaloosa Police, state troopers target speeding and street racing

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - The Tuscaloosa Police Department and Alabama State Troopers team up to add more patrols to I-359 between downtown Tuscaloosa and Skyland Boulevard. It’s one of Tuscaloosa’s busiest roadways and law enforcement became worried when they noticed more instances of speeding and Tuscaloosa Deputy Police Chief Sebo Sanders said they have noticed more instances of street racing and reckless driving in the area on game day weekends.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
The Vivid Faces of the Vanished

Alabama Mother Disappears After Stranger Asks Her To Braid His Daughters' Hair

23-year-old Kierra Stubbs lived in Birmingham, Alabama, with her two children. Kierra owned a vehicle that needed brake repair and met an older man at her job who said he could complete the repairs for her. The man told Kierra he had two daughters. He told her he was unable to do their hair. He offered to repair her brakes in exchange for her doing their hair, the Charley Project reports.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
Roll 'Bama Roll

WATCH: Alabama football featured in SEC Shorts Emergency Room

Give credit where credit is due: this edition is hilarious, even if Alabama is getting some well deserved ribbing. Enjoy, and don’t forget to turn on the closed captions. Alabama is featured because they didn’t win by enough on the road. It’s still good to be king.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Alabama Now

Alabama woman mourns loss of third son to violence

Theta Johnson stood outside the yellow crime scene tape with grief written all over her face as she stared at the blood-stained white sheet that covered her son’s body. Johnson’s son, 32-year-old Rodriquez “Dreke” Powell, and her nephew, 35-year-old Justin Taylor, had just been shot in a hail of gunfire while they sat inside a Ford Mustang in Birmingham.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
The Spun

Alabama Is Reportedly Close To 2 Big Returns

Alabama's wide receivers have looked a little less dominant than normal so far this season. There's a good reason for that, of course, as the Crimson Tide have been missing a couple of top wideouts due to injuries. That's about to change, though. According to Matt Zenitz, the Crimson Tide...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
saturdaydownsouth.com

Terry Bowden welcomes opportunity to upset Alabama: 'Anything is possible'

Terry Bowden understands that upsets are real in college football, and has been around long enough to see that a team like Louisiana-Monroe can topple Alabama. That’s his approach this week at Alabama, and he explained during his Tuesday press conference. Bowden referenced the 2007 upset of Alabama by...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
wbrc.com

One person shot in Jones Valley

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham Police are investigating after one person was shot in the Jones Valley area on September 11. This happened in the 2400 block of Carlos Avenue SW. Police say the victim suffered non-life-threatening injuries, and that a suspect is in custody. We will continue to update...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
92.9 WTUG

92.9 WTUG

Tuscaloosa, AL
92.9 WTUG plays the best R&B music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Tuscaloosa, Alabama. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

