Read full article on original website
Related
Beloved Tuscaloosa Mexican Restaurant Returning to Downtown Area
More than two decades after the first Jalapeno's Mexican restaurant opened in downtown Tuscaloosa, the beloved brand is returning to Temerson Square. In a video posted to social media last week, ownership at Jalapenos announced plans to go back "to where it all started" and open a fourth location in the heart of downtown Tuscaloosa.
Paralyzed Teen’s First Words After Waking Up Are “Roll Tide”
A tragic story of a young man, only 15, has touched many across the nation. Tragedy that has an inspiring message that connects all the way to Tuscaloosa, Alabama. His name is Ethan Glynn and he is in the 9th grade. He wanted to be a football player and he...
comebacktown.com
Mountain Brook man reluctantly moves away, but has idea
Today’s guest columnist is Daniel Bolus. I was born and raised in Birmingham and attended Mountain Brook High School. I graduated with a degree in Biomedical Engineering from Tulane University in 2018, and, I have been involved in Birmingham’s entrepreneurial scene ever since. My fiancé and I recently...
Dangerous ramp conditions on Red Mountain cause concern
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — After getting nowhere with officials, a viewer reached out to CBS 42 hoping for answers. Bill Dixon contacted the “Your Voice Your Station” hotline asking us to look into every off ramp on the Red Mountain Expressway between University Blvd. and the I-20/59 interchange. Dixon said the abrupt curves and lack […]
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Check Out This Super Luxurious Modernized Birmingham, Alabama Hotel
If you know me, I love a good view, spots for people watching, and an elaborate drink to go with it all. That thought process applies to hotels as well. I mean I don’t have to go the bougie route all the time but when I can I do.
Little Dude, dog taken in Alabama carjacking, reunited with owner weeks later
After Phillip Lewis was carjacked at gunpoint, his biggest concern was his dog, Little Dude, who was in the car when it was taken. “I don’t care about the car, or any objects in the car. I just want that dog back. He means the world to me,” Lewis said in a Sept. 2 interview with WBMA.
tdalabamamag.com
ULM’s head coach Terry Bowden on a potential upset of Alabama: “Anything is possible.”
The tone of voice in Nick Saban’s and Terry Bowden’s opening thoughts is telling. Saban wants players clean mistakes, while Bowden credited his players for the win over Nicholls State. Bowden, 66, feels very comfortable about the place his team will be at this weekend. He is a...
wbrc.com
Tuscaloosa Police, state troopers target speeding and street racing
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - The Tuscaloosa Police Department and Alabama State Troopers team up to add more patrols to I-359 between downtown Tuscaloosa and Skyland Boulevard. It’s one of Tuscaloosa’s busiest roadways and law enforcement became worried when they noticed more instances of speeding and Tuscaloosa Deputy Police Chief Sebo Sanders said they have noticed more instances of street racing and reckless driving in the area on game day weekends.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Father of 4-year-old injured in Birmingham shooting speaks out
One week ago, 4-year-old girl Serenity Spearman was shot while sitting in a car in the Tom Brown Village Community.
Pregnant Alabama Woman Vanished On The Day Her Baby Was Due
29-year-old Shelia Diane Hughes was about to give birth to a baby boy, and she was excited. She planned to name the baby after his father, Renard Simmons. "She was saying that when she had the baby, she would stay with me for a few weeks and then find a place," her sister Debra Hughes told AL.COM. "She was going to name him Junior."
Alabama Mother Disappears After Stranger Asks Her To Braid His Daughters' Hair
23-year-old Kierra Stubbs lived in Birmingham, Alabama, with her two children. Kierra owned a vehicle that needed brake repair and met an older man at her job who said he could complete the repairs for her. The man told Kierra he had two daughters. He told her he was unable to do their hair. He offered to repair her brakes in exchange for her doing their hair, the Charley Project reports.
Roll 'Bama Roll
WATCH: Alabama football featured in SEC Shorts Emergency Room
Give credit where credit is due: this edition is hilarious, even if Alabama is getting some well deserved ribbing. Enjoy, and don’t forget to turn on the closed captions. Alabama is featured because they didn’t win by enough on the road. It’s still good to be king.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Teddy Gentry, member of the band ‘Alabama,’ arrested on drug charges
One of the founding members of the country band Alabama was arrested on drug charges in Cherokee County, Ala. on Monday.
Alabama woman mourns loss of third son to violence
Theta Johnson stood outside the yellow crime scene tape with grief written all over her face as she stared at the blood-stained white sheet that covered her son’s body. Johnson’s son, 32-year-old Rodriquez “Dreke” Powell, and her nephew, 35-year-old Justin Taylor, had just been shot in a hail of gunfire while they sat inside a Ford Mustang in Birmingham.
Black Warrior Riverkeeper Sues Warrior Met Coal Over Pollution in Tuscaloosa County
An Alabama nonprofit has filed a federal lawsuit against Warrior Met Coal over allegations that the company is illegally polluting waters that eventually flow into the Black Warrior River in Tuscaloosa. Nelson Brooke, leader of the Black Warrior Riverkeeper, announced the group's decision to sue Warrior Met in a Wednesday...
Alabama Is Reportedly Close To 2 Big Returns
Alabama's wide receivers have looked a little less dominant than normal so far this season. There's a good reason for that, of course, as the Crimson Tide have been missing a couple of top wideouts due to injuries. That's about to change, though. According to Matt Zenitz, the Crimson Tide...
saturdaydownsouth.com
Terry Bowden welcomes opportunity to upset Alabama: 'Anything is possible'
Terry Bowden understands that upsets are real in college football, and has been around long enough to see that a team like Louisiana-Monroe can topple Alabama. That’s his approach this week at Alabama, and he explained during his Tuesday press conference. Bowden referenced the 2007 upset of Alabama by...
West Tuscaloosa Church Delivers More than 1,000 Cases of Water to Jackson
Beulah Baptist Church in West Tuscaloosa rallied community members this week to participate in a water collection drive to assist the citizens of Jackson, Mississippi who are currently experiencing a water crisis. The City of Jackson's municipal website said the city remains on a boil notice, which was issued on...
wbrc.com
One person shot in Jones Valley
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham Police are investigating after one person was shot in the Jones Valley area on September 11. This happened in the 2400 block of Carlos Avenue SW. Police say the victim suffered non-life-threatening injuries, and that a suspect is in custody. We will continue to update...
Reacting to Alabama Basketball's Schedule Release: Three-and-Out
Which games and opponent stand out on the Crimson Tide's 2022-2023 schedule.
92.9 WTUG
Tuscaloosa, AL
6K+
Followers
6K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
92.9 WTUG plays the best R&B music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Tuscaloosa, Alabama. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0