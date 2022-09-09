Read full article on original website
stormininnorman.com
Oklahoma football: Seven things fans should know about OU-Nebraska
The Oklahoma football rivalry with Nebraska first began in 1912. The rivalry series would have been a century old in 2012, except the Sooners and Cornhuskers were no longer in the same conference. For 90 years, from 1921 to 2010, Oklahoma and Nebraska were members of the same conference, and...
stormininnorman.com
Oklahoma football: ESPN lays the hammer on Oklahoma again
It’s brutally obvious that the folks at ESPN who put together the weekly college football power rankings didn’t think much of the Oklahoma football sleepwalk in its 30-point win over Kent State on Saturday. On a Saturday when seven top-25 teams lost, it was the Sooners that took...
KOCO
High school band students upset after they were unable to perform during OU game
NORMAN, Okla. — Hundreds of high school students were eager to perform at halftime of the University of Oklahoma game. They are now upset because hundreds of them didn’t even make it on the field. Rushing through the OU gates and trying to make it on the field...
High School teacher allegedly berating students
A Payne County mother is furious after she says a high school teacher berated and threatened her daughter and her classmates.
1-10 opens after fatal rollover crash
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Early this morning, El Paso Police responded to a crash located on 1-10 east and west at Geronimo. Both sides of the interstate were entirely shut down this morning after a rollover crash occurred at approximately 2:57 a.m. One fatality was confirmed. The identity of the individual is unknown. All […]
News On 6
Lawmakers Calling For Investigation Of Norman School Teacher
Oklahoma lawmakers are calling for an investigation on a teacher for potentially violating House Bill 1775 last month. Republican lawmakers asked the Board of Education to investigate whether a Norman Public Schools teacher violated the bill that bans certain discussions of race and sex in classrooms. The teacher was suspended...
El Paso News
A Cold Front Brings Overnight T-Showers; Potentially Strong Storms Tuesday — Your 9-Day Forecast
What a busy Saturday, and the weather is about to “get busy” as well tonight with a cold front and isolated t-showers. First, it’s the Battle of I-10 at UTEP! The weather should start out quite sunny and nice, but watch the skies late in the evening for possible developing storms. A cold front overnight could bring in storms late tonight/early Sunday.
Oklahoma man dies in motorcycle crash
An Oklahoma man died in a motorcycle crash in Murray County on Wednesday.
Man arrested, allegedly stole Mustang from dealership
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – A man is behind bars after allegedly stealing a car from an East-Central El Paso car dealership. According to the El Paso Police Department, the incident happened on Wednesday, September 7. Officials say a man, identified as 51-year-old Martin Albert Valenzuela, stole a 2014 Mustang from the La Casita Used […]
cbs4local.com
One person killed in early morning crash
El PASO, Texas — All lanes on I-10 at Geronimo are now open following a deadly rollover crash early Sunday morning, TXDOT El Paso said. The El Paso Police Department was called out to I-10 east at Geronimo at 2:56 a.m. One person was confirmed dead. The crash shut...
5 El Paso Restaurants That Are Always Worth The Wait According To El Pasoans
Food. I love it and sometimes there is food that is well worth the wait and then… sometimes a girl CAN NOT wait to eat and she WILL NOT wait! Me. I’m the girl. However, when it comes to standing or sitting in line for certain local restaurants there are a few that I don’t mind waiting for.
4-year-old migrant boy found abandoned along New Mexico border wall
U.S. Border Patrol agents encountered a young Ecuadorian boy abandoned in the New Mexico desert on Tuesday.
Border Agents Save America from Queso Muenster in El Paso: Smuggler Grilled
EL PASO – U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers working at the Paso Del Norte border crossing in downtown El Paso seized more than 100 pounds of undeclared cheese Sept. 6. The incident began shortly before 7:00 a.m. when a 2011 GMC Yukon arrived from Mexico. The driver of the vehicle, a female U.S. citizen from Albuquerque, declared 10 wheels of cheese to the CBP officer.
