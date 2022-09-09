ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Norman, OK

Oklahoma football: Seven things fans should know about OU-Nebraska

The Oklahoma football rivalry with Nebraska first began in 1912. The rivalry series would have been a century old in 2012, except the Sooners and Cornhuskers were no longer in the same conference. For 90 years, from 1921 to 2010, Oklahoma and Nebraska were members of the same conference, and...
LINCOLN, NE
Oklahoma football: ESPN lays the hammer on Oklahoma again

It’s brutally obvious that the folks at ESPN who put together the weekly college football power rankings didn’t think much of the Oklahoma football sleepwalk in its 30-point win over Kent State on Saturday. On a Saturday when seven top-25 teams lost, it was the Sooners that took...
NORMAN, OK
KTSM

1-10 opens after fatal rollover crash

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Early this morning, El Paso Police responded to a crash located on 1-10 east and west at Geronimo. Both sides of the interstate were entirely shut down this morning after a rollover crash occurred at approximately 2:57 a.m. One fatality was confirmed. The identity of the individual is unknown. All […]
EL PASO, TX
News On 6

Lawmakers Calling For Investigation Of Norman School Teacher

Oklahoma lawmakers are calling for an investigation on a teacher for potentially violating House Bill 1775 last month. Republican lawmakers asked the Board of Education to investigate whether a Norman Public Schools teacher violated the bill that bans certain discussions of race and sex in classrooms. The teacher was suspended...
NORMAN, OK
El Paso News

A Cold Front Brings Overnight T-Showers; Potentially Strong Storms Tuesday — Your 9-Day Forecast

What a busy Saturday, and the weather is about to “get busy” as well tonight with a cold front and isolated t-showers. First, it’s the Battle of I-10 at UTEP! The weather should start out quite sunny and nice, but watch the skies late in the evening for possible developing storms. A cold front overnight could bring in storms late tonight/early Sunday.
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

Man arrested, allegedly stole Mustang from dealership

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – A man is behind bars after allegedly stealing a car from an East-Central El Paso car dealership. According to the El Paso Police Department, the incident happened on Wednesday, September 7. Officials say a man, identified as 51-year-old Martin Albert Valenzuela, stole a 2014 Mustang from the La Casita Used […]
EL PASO, TX
cbs4local.com

One person killed in early morning crash

El PASO, Texas — All lanes on I-10 at Geronimo are now open following a deadly rollover crash early Sunday morning, TXDOT El Paso said. The El Paso Police Department was called out to I-10 east at Geronimo at 2:56 a.m. One person was confirmed dead. The crash shut...
EL PASO, TX
San Angelo LIVE!

Border Agents Save America from Queso Muenster in El Paso: Smuggler Grilled

EL PASO – U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers working at the Paso Del Norte border crossing in downtown El Paso seized more than 100 pounds of undeclared cheese Sept. 6. The incident began shortly before 7:00 a.m. when a 2011 GMC Yukon arrived from Mexico. The driver of the vehicle, a female U.S. citizen from Albuquerque, declared 10 wheels of cheese to the CBP officer.
EL PASO, TX

