Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Dubuque Main Street; New Exec & Return Of Trick-Or-Treat
According to a report in the Telegraph Herald; Dubuque Main Street has named its new executive director; Danielle Jacobs. Jacobs took the position with an effective start date of September 6th and fills the seat emptied by Dan LoBianco who served as Dubuque Main Street’s executive director for 23 years. Jacobs does bring experience to the role 6 years as an executive director for the Freeport Downtown Development Foundation in Illinois. While there she had a hand in creating and working with two big events; the Pretzel City Brewfest and the 610 Music Festival. Her job centered on re-energizing downtown Freeport, Illinois.
East Dubuque Sees Road Construction with $33 bln. IDOT Investment
East Dubuque has seen its fair share of road construction starting in the spring and during much of the summer. It's all part of a long overdue Illinois Department of Transportation plan to upgrade and improve maintenance to more than 2,500 miles of highway and 10 million square feet of bridge decking as part of the "Rebuild Illinois" capital program already underway.
Boil Order Issued For Large Part of Dubuque Today (Sept 8)
The City of Dubuque Water Department has issued a PRECAUTIONARY BOIL WATER ADVISORY for a large portion of Dubuque. During a scheduled inspection of the water tank at 409 Gay Street, a bacteria sample tested positive. Following Iowa Department of Natural Resources (IDNR) requirements, the tank has been isolated and a follow-up sample has been taken for additional testing. The tank will be out of service until two consecutive samples have been completed, which could take approximately 48 hours.
Research For The Kids & The 14th Annual Poker Run This Saturday (9/17)
It’s time to get out and ride for a good cause at the 14th Annual Poke Run (Ride/Drive) this Saturday (9/17) through Iowa and into Wisconsin all to raise money for Research For The Kids directly benefitting Pediatric Brain Tumor and Heart Defects Research programs at the University of Iowa Stead Family Children’s Hospital.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Another Cruise Ship Ribbon Cutting This Week in Dubuque
There was a ribbon-cutting ceremony in Dubuque on Tuesday as the city welcomed the Viking Mississippi Cruise Ship that will be traveling up and down the Mississippi. This new ship is pictured here. Photo courtesy of longtime Dubuque Photographer Gary Fagan. Personally, I've never been on a long ocean cruise,...
Jackson County Sheriff’s Department Host National Night Out (9/13)
Tonight in Maquoketa, stop out for your chance to catch up with your local law enforcement as the Jackson County Sheriff’s Department will host a National Night Out. This free event takes place from 5 to 7:30pm at Little Bear Park. The annual event, is designed to promote positive relationships between first responders and the community, will feature food, children’s activities, and water games with the Maquoketa Fire Department. Any one hoping to attend is encouraged to bring lawn chairs for personal seating. Some of the activities and games include a Dyno Jump, fire trucks and water games, a petting zoo, bean bag toss, hula hoop contest, water balloon toss, face painting, crafts, the MMEU boom truck, police vehicles, an ambulance and loads more. Prizes that are to be given away include games, movies, and bicycles.
The Monarch’s Are Migrating; Time To Get Tagging!
For those of you that may have noticed, today, members of Dubuque County Conservation were out at the Proving Grounds in Dubuque tagging Monarch Butterflies. And if this is something that you would be interested in doing, you can! It’s a great chance to learn about one of the world’s most well-known butterflies and what makes them truly unique. In addition, volunteers and Conservation members will be catching and tagging monarchs as they migrate to their winter home in Mexico.
Free Financial Management Presentation in Dubuque
Let's face it, times are tough right now financially for a lot of people. The leading factors include higher than normal gas and energy prices. Higher gas prices then lead to higher costs for most everything, including groceries. It's times like these that we all need to find a way...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Dubuque’s Bell Tower Theater Has More Comedy in Store for 2023
If you seek a quality place and fun space to spend entertainment dollars, look no further than Dubuque's Bell Tower Theater. They recently rolled out their 2023 season, and it's sure to be another laughter-filled year at Dubuque's quaint and comical community theater. The 2023 season will feature five new...
Tri-staters Volunteer to go “Over the Edge” for United Way of Dubuque
One of the things I like most about living and working here in the Tri-States is the overwhelming support our residents have for each other. I can remember dozens of times we as a radio station have asked for your help and you answer the bell each and every time.
Dubuque Area Labor Harvest Food Giveaway This Saturday
While my family and I have been fortunate over the years to be able to afford to put food on the table, this isn't the case for many people in the Dubuque and tri-state area. Food insecurity is more prevalent than you think. In fact, experts say 1 in eight...
AM 1490 WDBQ
Pork Tornadoes Return to Q Casino October 22nd
The Pork Tornadoes to the Q Showroom at Q Casino Saturday, October 22, 2022 at 8pm Wide variety of covers played by good-looking, well-mannered men who like Guinness, whiskey and may or may not have beards. #yourgirlfriendsfavoriteband #beardpop. The Pork Tornadoes are a powerful party band from Cedar Falls, IA...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
These Five Scams are Currently Plaguing Iowa Residents
On Wednesday, September 7th, Tom Stovall hosted a presentation in Dubuque, alongside his wife, Linda. The presentation — part of a series of free "Fraud Watch Tour" events helping people learn and avoid scams — are being held across 12 Iowa communities throughout the month. 40 people came...
Dubuque To Get First Electric Jule Bus; Misses Out On $3.4 Million
Back in June the City of Dubuque was seeking funding for a $4.1 million project to add their first electric buses to the local Jule transit fleet. The project would include purchasing three electric buses and two charging stations, as well as installing solar panels on the roof of the Jule Operation and Training Center to power those vehicles. Dubuque City Council members approved the application for the grant from the Federal Transit Administration’s Low or No Emission Vehicle Program of 3.4 million dollars, with the city planning to pay the remaining $759,000 required to fund the project.
FREE ADMISSION: Enjoy Grandparent’s Day on Sunday, September 11!
Sunday, September 11th, is a perfect day for Grandparents and Grandkids to get together for a family outing to the National Mississippi River Museum and Aquarium. On Grandparent's Day, grandma and grandpa get in for free with the purchase of a youth's admission! This deal is available at the box office only.
Expansion and Growth at Holy Ghost Childhood Center in Dubuque
Holy Ghost Early Childhood Center on Central Avenue, in Dubuque will hold a ribbon cutting and open house this month for it's newly renovated and expanded facility. Officials with Holy Ghost Church in Dubuque will host the event September 18th, according to an online event announcement. Attendees can tour the $2.5 million newly renovated facility following the ribbon cutting. In addition, the Dubuque County Board of Supervisors have approved nearly $19 million from the American Rescue Plan Act for the completion of the third and final phase of the multi-million dollar renovation.
Austin Strong Brings Inclusive Play Ground To Monticello, IA
This evening (9/7) at 5pm people in the community of Monticello (my hometown) can enjoy a ribbon cutting and take part in the celebration at a new inclusive playground, built in memory of Austin Smith, by the Austin Strong Foundation. Then bring the kids back for the official first day of play, tomorrow (9/8).
The #1 Chain Restaurant Dubuque Needs (Again)
Whenever I head back to my home-area of DuPage County, IL, there are always a couple popular staples on my list. One of which is Portillo's, which nearly anyone from Illinois will praise as one of the places you can find the best hot dog and Italian beef around. But there's another chain restaurant I've mentioned before, and it's one I still want to see Dubuque get sooner rather than later.
Dubuque Area Chamber Puts Leadership & Politics on Autumn Agenda
With Labor Day behind us and summer now but a sweet distant memory, the Dubuque Area Chamber of Commerce is gearing up for a busy but fun fall. Justine Paradiso stopped by the Townsquare Studios to share an update on the Dubuque Area Chamber's calendar of events. Including the application deadline for Leadership Dubuque, the ongoing breakfast speaker series known as Politics and Eggs, and upcoming ribbon cuttings.
Possible Bird Strike, Amidst Final American Airlines Flights In Dubuque
According to a report from KWWL, an American Airlines flight declared an emergency after a possible bird strike while nearing the Dubuque Regional Airport on Sunday night for a routine landing. The American Airlines flight, AA3904, is currently one of two daily flights between Dubuque and Chicago. Dubuque Regional Airport...
AM 1490 WDBQ
Dubuque, IA
1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
167K+
Views
ABOUT
AM 1490 WDBQ has best news and sports coverage and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Dubuque, Iowa. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://wdbqam.com
Comments / 0