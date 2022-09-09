ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arizona State

A High-Profile Deer Biologist Had His Instagram Account Deleted … for Posting About Competitive Shooting?

By Andrew McKean
Outdoor Life
Outdoor Life
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3NLfp7_0hp8e40n00
Jim Heffelfinger's account was removed from Instagram without explanation. Outdoor Life

Jim Heffelfinger doesn’t seem like a menace to society. Sure, his occasional dad jokes are grade-A groaners, and his obsession with rangy Arizona jackrabbits seems a little extreme. But Heffelfinger, a research biologist for Arizona’s Game and Fish Department and one of the most widely published deer researchers in the profession, has been banished from Instagram for…well, he still doesn’t know.

Earlier this summer, Heffelfinger’s private Instagram account, @jim.deere, was suspended without warning. An automated message indicated the suspension would last 30 days, but several weeks later the message indicated the account had been permanently removed from the platform. Heffelfinger still has no idea why he’s been banished from Instagram.

“I was edging up to 4,000 followers, so it wasn’t like I was a big-time influencer,” he says. “And there was nothing political or even slightly edgy about the content. My stuff has always been wildlife information – hey look, I’m at a conference where we’re talking about changes to the North American Model [of wildlife conservation]. Or here’s a perspective on mule deer conservation. It’s all been vanilla, benign stuff. Some really cool science about antler periosteum and research that the Chinese are doing followed by a stupid meme followed by my observation that bearcats smell like popcorn followed by the latest research into CWD. And then a photo of me hunting with my kids.”

Heffelfinger says the only potentially problematic posts that he can imagine are POV videos of him in pistol competitions. Heffelfinger shoots a Dan Wesson 1911 in .45 ACP and competes in Practical Pistol matches, where he often self-films his course of fire and posts the clips to his Instagram account. Did the platforms AI flag his videos as violent content?

“Most of the targets have a head box,” he says. “It could be that some AI filter detected that humanoid shape in the background and a gun going off and flagged my account as inciting violence. But I’m hardly the only person posting that sort of content. My feed is full of competitive shooting videos [from other accounts], literally thousands of people are posting that exact type of content. I don’t know why I’d be singled out for that.”

Here’s a screenshot of Heffelfinger’s last post before his account was deleted.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1kjrPQ_0hp8e40n00
A screenshot from a competitive shooting event. Jim Heffelfinger

Heffelfinger’s caption read: Last weekend we honored the life of a friend with the Ray Kondo Memorial Outlaw Match. The word “outlaw“ refers to the fact that this pistol match didn’t conform to official rules of USPSA or IDPA. That word is pretty ironic since Ray spent 22 years with US Marshal Service and was involved in the apprehension of Top 15 federal fugitives, a serial killer, and some other high profile cases. I include Ray in a handful of people I’ve known that are top-notch when it comes to integrity, hard work, smiles, and just generally being a fantastic human being.  He was the on-set advisor to the TV show “Justified” that depicted a US Marshal and he also starred with Chuck Norris in an episode of “Walker, Texas Ranger” and played a US Marshal throughout that episode (The guy he arrested at the end was the actor who played Mike in Breaking Bad). He was shot in the leg by a sniper in Costa Rica while apprehending a fugitive and went back to work that afternoon complaining because he ruined a perfectly good pair of expensive pants. Ray was a badass   Ray made the world better. I miss Ray. #BadAss #1911 #USMarshalService

The only other possible explanation is that Heffelfinger’s account was flagged for a potential copyright violation because he was using an altered John Deere logo. But this seems like a stretch since there are several other accounts using the same popular logo.

Heffelfinger’s larger concern is the lack of response from Instagram.

“I’ve sent them messages literally every day appealing the decision, and have never received a single response,” he says. “It makes you feel powerless. First of all, they have algorithms that spoon-feed you what they think you want to see and what they think you’ll engage with. Then they hide things from your feed. They censor comments that their artificial intelligence bots think could be problematic. And then they banish someone like me. There’s no recourse. They’re a private company and they’re under no obligation to respond. So at some point you just go on with your life and get a new account.”

In Heffelfinger’s case, that new account is @cervidnut. He’s spent the past weeks adding archived posts so followers with an interest in deer, wildlife conservation, and the random dad joke can engage with his content.

Instagram’s community guidelines don’t offer much of an explanation either. Here are some excerpts from the few sections where the platform addresses firearms and violence:

  • “Instagram is not a place to support or praise terrorism, organized crime, or hate groups. Offering sexual services, buying or selling firearms, alcohol, and tobacco products between private individuals, and buying or selling non-medical or pharmaceutical drugs are also not allowed.”
  • “We understand that many people use Instagram to share important and newsworthy events. Some of these issues can involve graphic images. Because so many different people and age groups use Instagram, we may remove videos of intense, graphic violence to make sure Instagram stays appropriate for everyone.”

The platform also states that: “Instagram only removes accounts and posts that aren’t following our Guidelines and Terms. It’s important to remember that Instagram doesn’t mediate disputes between people who use our service.”

None of this is very helpful to Heffelfinger, who seemingly didn’t violate any guidelines. In his role as a senior biologist with a state agency, he says there’s high expectation of transparency and adherence to procedure. That appears to be entirely missing from Instagram.

“There’s no humans in charge anymore,” he says. “Don’t try to contact anyone. It’s like a black hole.”

Comments / 0

Related
Outsider.com

Enormous Elk Sends Man Airborne With Brutal Headbutt at Colorado’s Estes Park: VIDEO

In this viral clip from the popular Estes Park in Colorado, a man gets brutally headbutted by an elk and is sent airborne. At the beginning of the video, a man says “watch out,” seemingly indicating that before the video, the elk may have made some advances. However, one man clearly doesn’t pay attention. A man in a blue jacket walks mere feet away from the beast and immediately regrets it. The elk launches toward him. He tries to back away but becomes pinned between a small wall behind him. Once the huge antlers make contact with the man, he is spun over the wall and receives a second of air-time before hitting the ground.
ESTES PARK, CO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Arizona Pets & Animals
Local
Arizona Lifestyle
State
Texas State
State
Arizona State
Outdoor Life

Why Dolphins (Almost) Never Get Hooked by Anglers

The postcard was from Miami, Florida. If memory serves me correctly, it was taken in the 1920s. In the photo, a man in a full-brimmed hat and button-down shirt stands on the dock next to a scale. His left hand is holding a rod and reel, which looked to be a Fin-Nor or some other top-shelf offshore reel of that era. His right hand is touching his catch hanging at his side. The pose is classic old-time Florida. There are thousands of nearly identical photos and postcards like this from decades past, but this one always stuck with me. What you’d expect to see at this angler’s flank is a massive tarpon, goliath grouper, amberjack, or hammerhead. Instead, the catch is a giant porpoise.
MIAMI, FL
wegotthiscovered.com

Latest ‘Yellowstone’ News: Cole Hauser shares epic throwback photo while Forrie J. Smith predicts intense season 5

Hey, all you Yellowstone fans, we’re back for another roundup of all the happenings in Taylor Sheridan’s universe. While filming is underway in the great state of Montana for the epic fifth season, there’s a lull in news because everyone’s so busy. That doesn’t mean, however, that there’s a pause in excitement. From continued BTS looks and short interview snippets, there’s still a lot of excitement for Yellowstone fans. So crack open a cold one, kick those cowboy boots off your tired feet, and relax in front of a rippling fire — we’ve got you covered.
TV SERIES
Outdoor Life

Outdoor Life

New York, NY
26K+
Followers
1K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Expert hunting and fishing tips, new gear reviews, and everything else you need to know about outdoor adventure. This is Outdoor Life.

 https://www.outdoorlife.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy