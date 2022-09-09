ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

NBC Sports

Lions snag promising lineman off Eagles' practice squad

The Eagles lost promising offensive lineman Kayode Awosika off their practice squad, according to NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo. Garafolo reported that the Lions signed Awosika to their 53-man roster Wednesday. Awosika, 23, joined the Eagles last summer as an undrafted rookie from Buffalo, where he was teammates with current...
NBC Sports

Eagles put Barnett on IR, sign former 4th-rounder to replace him

The Eagles on Tuesday afternoon placed veteran defensive end Derek Barnett (ACL tear) on Injured Reserve and already brought in his replacement. Replacing Barnett on the roster will be edge rusher Janarius Robinson, whom the Eagles signed off the Vikings’ practice squad. Robinson (6-5, 260) was a fourth-round pick...
