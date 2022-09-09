SUPRISE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - Police have arrested a student after he reportedly threatened to bring a gun to school and kill others. Staff at Paradise Honors Middle School called the Surprise Police Department Monday morning to report that an 11-year-old student was threatening to harm others. Officers learned that he told another classmate of his plan, and the classmate then reported it to the school faculty. The student was arrested before school started, and he admitted to making the threats. He was booked into the Durango Juvenile Detention Center and has been charged with terroristic threatening and a misdemeanor charge for disorderly conduct.

SURPRISE, AZ ・ 2 DAYS AGO