KOLD-TV
Multiple bomb threats prompt late-night evacuations at ASU
TEMPE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- It was a late night for hundreds of students at Memorial Union and Hassayampa residence halls at Arizona State University Monday night. According to ASU police, officers responded to multiple bomb threats made on campus around 11 p.m., prompting authorities to evacuate both areas, including the Barretts residence hall. Students were asked to go to the Sun Devil Fitness Center as officers worked to investigate the threats. Ultimately, authorities on the scene told Arizona’s Family that no suspicious or explosive items were found, and all campus activity returned to normal around 1:30 a.m.
KOLD-TV
Surprise police arrest 11-year-old student after he threatened to bring a gun to school and kill others
SUPRISE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - Police have arrested a student after he reportedly threatened to bring a gun to school and kill others. Staff at Paradise Honors Middle School called the Surprise Police Department Monday morning to report that an 11-year-old student was threatening to harm others. Officers learned that he told another classmate of his plan, and the classmate then reported it to the school faculty. The student was arrested before school started, and he admitted to making the threats. He was booked into the Durango Juvenile Detention Center and has been charged with terroristic threatening and a misdemeanor charge for disorderly conduct.
AZFamily
Program looks to make Phoenix neighborhoods safer by installing alleyway gates
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- They keep the trash off sidewalks and provide easy access for repairs, but in recent years alleys have become a source of frustration, leading to crime and illegal dumping. Now the City of Phoenix is responding, offering to gate off some alleyways. “We knew something had...
KOLD-TV
Shazam! Legendary Suns broadcaster Al McCoy named Grand Marshal of Fiesta Bowl Parade
SCOTTSDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — Al McCoy, the “Voice of the Suns” himself, has been named Grand Marshal of the Fiesta Bowl Parade that’s happening this December. The Fiesta Bowl Parade presented by Lerner & Row is a two-mile walk down Central Avenue in Phoenix that’s set for Saturday, Dec. 17. That’s two weeks before College Football Playoff Semifinal at the Vrbo Fiesta Bowl, to be played at State Farm Stadium in Glendale. This year’s theme is “Legends Made Here” and it also marks the 50th anniversary of the parade.
