Memphis, TN

The Spun

Former NBA Star's Wife Reportedly Dead At 50

Late Tuesday night, the sports world learned some devastating news when the wife of a former player passed away. Jennifer Ilgauskas, wife of former Cleveland Cavaliers star Zydrunas Ilgauskas, passed away this week, according to an obituary set up for her. She was 50 years old. "Jennifer's approach to her...
CLEVELAND, OH
People

Larsa Pippen Spotted with Michael Jordan's Son Marcus for Lunch Date in Miami

Pippen said last month that dating has been difficult after splitting with former NBA star Scottie Pippen: "It's kind of hard. I thought it was going to be easier, to be honest with you." Larsa Pippen was spotted dining out with Michael Jordan's son Marcus over the weekend. The Real Housewives of Miami star, 48, who is the ex-wife of Michael's former Chicago Bulls teammate Scottie Pippen, sat next to Marcus, 31, while dining Sunday afternoon at Zuma, a Japanese restaurant in Miami, according to TMZ. Larsa and...
MIAMI, FL
HollywoodLife

LeBron James Goes Viral For His Dance Moves At Kendrick Lamar’s Concert: Watch

LeBron James is 6’9″, so there was no way that anyone would miss him when he started to get crazy during Kendrick Lamar‘s concert on Sunday in Vancouver, BC, Canada. In footage of King James, LeBron, 37, felt himself as Kendrick, 35, and Baby Keem kicked into “family ties.” Dressed in all white, LeBron stood out while rocking out on the VIP section of the floor. “@KingJames rocking out at @kendricklamar show in #Vancouver,” tweeted Mike Man (aka @chubbyvegan18). “Great Show! Two Kings brought their A-Game tonight! #LeBron #kendrick.”
NBA
The Spun

Look: Olivia Dunne's LSU Football Photo Is Going Viral

LSU football got back on track this weekend. The Tigers, coming off a tough season opening loss to Florida State, bounced back with a blowout win at home over Southern. LSU Tigers star gymnast Olivia Dunne was in the stands for this one. The Name, Image and Likeness star posted a photo of herself at Tiger Stadium enjoying the game.
BATON ROUGE, LA
Jordan Clarkson
The Spun

Shaquille O'Neal Names His Worst Teammate Of All-Time

Throughout his legendary NBA career, Shaquille O'Neal played with dozens of teammates for six different franchises. So when Shaq was asked who was the worst teammate he ever had during a recent episode of "The Big Podcast," he had plenty of guys to choose from. However, O'Neal's mind immediately went...
LOS ANGELES, CA
AZCentral | The Arizona Republic

'Traumatized all over again': Former Suns' employee calls out NBA over status of Sarver probe

A former employee of the Phoenix Suns publicly criticized the NBA on social media for its prolonged investigation into allegations of racism and misogyny against majority owner Robert Sarver, saying she was among those interviewed by attorneys looking into the matter. Ashley Silva, a former marketing department employee, said in the tweet posted...
PHOENIX, AZ
Memphis Grizzlies
Yardbarker

Ray Allen Made A Clear Choice In The GOAT Debate Between LeBron James And Michael Jordan: “He’s Certainly In The Top Five Of All Time, But Playing Against Him And MJ, I Think For Me It’s MJ All Day Long."

The GOAT debate is the NBA fandom's favorite pastime. It's discussed time and time again on every social media platform. Most of the comments on any of LeBron James' posts are about Michael Jordan being better or his fans hyping him up. This same scenario occurs on random posts to do with either as well, with both factions of supporters passionate about their own favorite's case to be considered the GOAT.
NBA
hypebeast.com

Up Close with Jayson Tatum's Ford Mustang Air Jordan 14 PE

As one of the biggest stars on Jordan Brand’s roster, Jayson Tatum is no stranger to special Air Jordan PEs. Last season, the Boston Celtics forward was spotted in everything from a Melody Ehsani-designed Air Jordan 36 Low to the Air Jordan 36 “Taco Jay,” but one of his most memorable sneaker moments occurred before Game 2 of the Celtics’ first-round playoff series against the Brooklyn Nets when he sported an Air Jordan 14 inspired by his unique Ford Mustang during the pre-game tunnel walk. Now, photographer Ric Mestre has provided an up-close look at Tatum’s PE, showing off its luxurious details.
BOSTON, MA
Yardbarker

Gilbert Arenas Revealed A Wild Story Of How A Former Wizards Player Lost $25 Million After Being Caught By An Undercover Cop

The NBA and its stars may seem like a united monolith from the outside looking in, but there are a lot of differences among them. Players come from a variety of backgrounds, and while some are introverted and never quite involved in any scandalous headlines, the same cannot be said for others. Throughout the league's history, many things have happened that have stayed under wraps, and several stories are simply unknown to fans of the game.
