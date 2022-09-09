Read full article on original website
Related
lakersnation.com
Lakers News: Shaquille O’Neal Believes Russell Westbrook Showed ‘Too Much Respect’ Last Season
There are a lot of reasons people point to as to why the Los Angeles Lakers’ star trio of LeBron James, Russell Westbrook and Anthony Davis didn’t work last season. While injuries were the biggest cause of the Lakers’ issues, Westbrook took the brunt of the blame as well.
Steph Curry Reportedly Might Sign A $1 Billion+ Lifetime Deal With This Company
Matt Sullivan did a profile on Steph Curry for Rolling Stone, and he revealed that the Golden State Warriors superstar is potentially signing a lifetime deal with Under Armour.
Warriors' Steph Curry says government rebuffed offer to help gain Brittney Griner's release
Everyone knows Steph Curry is hard to stop on the court. He also knows his voice can't be stopped regarding social and legal justice, including Brittney Griner's detainment in Russia. Curry, in a Rolling Stone October...
This 3-Time 6th Man Of The Year Is Still A Free Agent
On Monday, September 12, Lou Williams still remains a free agent. The three-time 6th Man of The Year has played for the Houston Rockets, Philadelphia 76ers, Atlanta Hawks, Los Angeles Clippers, Los Angeles Lakers and Toronto Raptors over his career.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Former NBA Star's Wife Reportedly Dead At 50
Late Tuesday night, the sports world learned some devastating news when the wife of a former player passed away. Jennifer Ilgauskas, wife of former Cleveland Cavaliers star Zydrunas Ilgauskas, passed away this week, according to an obituary set up for her. She was 50 years old. "Jennifer's approach to her...
Larsa Pippen Spotted with Michael Jordan's Son Marcus for Lunch Date in Miami
Pippen said last month that dating has been difficult after splitting with former NBA star Scottie Pippen: "It's kind of hard. I thought it was going to be easier, to be honest with you." Larsa Pippen was spotted dining out with Michael Jordan's son Marcus over the weekend. The Real Housewives of Miami star, 48, who is the ex-wife of Michael's former Chicago Bulls teammate Scottie Pippen, sat next to Marcus, 31, while dining Sunday afternoon at Zuma, a Japanese restaurant in Miami, according to TMZ. Larsa and...
LeBron James Goes Viral For His Dance Moves At Kendrick Lamar’s Concert: Watch
LeBron James is 6’9″, so there was no way that anyone would miss him when he started to get crazy during Kendrick Lamar‘s concert on Sunday in Vancouver, BC, Canada. In footage of King James, LeBron, 37, felt himself as Kendrick, 35, and Baby Keem kicked into “family ties.” Dressed in all white, LeBron stood out while rocking out on the VIP section of the floor. “@KingJames rocking out at @kendricklamar show in #Vancouver,” tweeted Mike Man (aka @chubbyvegan18). “Great Show! Two Kings brought their A-Game tonight! #LeBron #kendrick.”
Look: Olivia Dunne's LSU Football Photo Is Going Viral
LSU football got back on track this weekend. The Tigers, coming off a tough season opening loss to Florida State, bounced back with a blowout win at home over Southern. LSU Tigers star gymnast Olivia Dunne was in the stands for this one. The Name, Image and Likeness star posted a photo of herself at Tiger Stadium enjoying the game.
RELATED PEOPLE
Miami Heat Land DeMar DeRozan In Blockbuster Trade Scenario
If you have even a passing interest in the NBA, you know what the Chicago Bulls were doing in the 1990s. Even if you’re too young to remember, surely, you’ve seen The Last Dance. If somehow, you’ve found your way to our website, and you don’t know, here’s...
Golden State Warriors Land Domantas Sabonis In Blockbuster Trade Scenario
Fate is one of the longest-standing matters of debate between human beings. Do you believe in fate? It’s a difficult conclusion for most of us to make, especially if you’re signed to an NBA contract. On the one hand, the idea that we don’t have control over our...
New York Knicks Land Bradley Beal In Blockbuster Trade Scenario
When life doesn’t go as planned, it stings. It’s always easier to prepare for a disappointment that you were braced for. In the NBA, you don’t have to tell that to New York Knicks fans. After all, they’ve had their share of disappointments over the years. Who...
Minnesota Timberwolves Land Chris Paul In Blockbuster Trade Scenario
Life, they say, comes at you quickly. In the NBA, it comes at you even faster. Your team may be on the top now. Enjoy it while it lasts. Until they win an NBA championship, they could combust at any moment. For example, look at the Phoenix Suns. They advanced...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Atlanta Hawks Sign Former NBA Lottery Pick
Jarrett Culver signed a Two-Way contract with the Hawks today. The former NBA lottery pick has played for the Timberwolves and Grizzlies.
Shaquille O'Neal Names His Worst Teammate Of All-Time
Throughout his legendary NBA career, Shaquille O'Neal played with dozens of teammates for six different franchises. So when Shaq was asked who was the worst teammate he ever had during a recent episode of "The Big Podcast," he had plenty of guys to choose from. However, O'Neal's mind immediately went...
'Traumatized all over again': Former Suns' employee calls out NBA over status of Sarver probe
A former employee of the Phoenix Suns publicly criticized the NBA on social media for its prolonged investigation into allegations of racism and misogyny against majority owner Robert Sarver, saying she was among those interviewed by attorneys looking into the matter. Ashley Silva, a former marketing department employee, said in the tweet posted...
Steph Curry names the former teammate he’s open to playing with again
Kevin Durant had the entire NBA in a stronghold during the summer when he requested a trade from the Brooklyn Nets. There were a large number of teams that went after the star player, including the Golden State Warriors, his former team. Durant won two championships with the franchise, and...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Yardbarker
Ray Allen Made A Clear Choice In The GOAT Debate Between LeBron James And Michael Jordan: “He’s Certainly In The Top Five Of All Time, But Playing Against Him And MJ, I Think For Me It’s MJ All Day Long."
The GOAT debate is the NBA fandom's favorite pastime. It's discussed time and time again on every social media platform. Most of the comments on any of LeBron James' posts are about Michael Jordan being better or his fans hyping him up. This same scenario occurs on random posts to do with either as well, with both factions of supporters passionate about their own favorite's case to be considered the GOAT.
The 4x NBA All-Star Free Agent Nobody Is Talking About
On Tuesday, September 13, DeMarcus Cousins remains a free agent. The four-time NBA All-Star has played for the Denver Nuggets, Houston Rockets, Los Angeles Clippers, Sacramento Kings, New Orleans Pelicans, Golden State Warriors and Milwaukee Bucks.
hypebeast.com
Up Close with Jayson Tatum's Ford Mustang Air Jordan 14 PE
As one of the biggest stars on Jordan Brand’s roster, Jayson Tatum is no stranger to special Air Jordan PEs. Last season, the Boston Celtics forward was spotted in everything from a Melody Ehsani-designed Air Jordan 36 Low to the Air Jordan 36 “Taco Jay,” but one of his most memorable sneaker moments occurred before Game 2 of the Celtics’ first-round playoff series against the Brooklyn Nets when he sported an Air Jordan 14 inspired by his unique Ford Mustang during the pre-game tunnel walk. Now, photographer Ric Mestre has provided an up-close look at Tatum’s PE, showing off its luxurious details.
Yardbarker
Gilbert Arenas Revealed A Wild Story Of How A Former Wizards Player Lost $25 Million After Being Caught By An Undercover Cop
The NBA and its stars may seem like a united monolith from the outside looking in, but there are a lot of differences among them. Players come from a variety of backgrounds, and while some are introverted and never quite involved in any scandalous headlines, the same cannot be said for others. Throughout the league's history, many things have happened that have stayed under wraps, and several stories are simply unknown to fans of the game.
NBA Analysis Network
Dallas, TX
24K+
Followers
9K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT
NBA Analysis Network provides news & analysis about all 30 teams in the NBA.https://NBAAnalysis.net
Comments / 0