lakersnation.com
Lakers News: Shaquille O’Neal Believes Russell Westbrook Showed ‘Too Much Respect’ Last Season
There are a lot of reasons people point to as to why the Los Angeles Lakers’ star trio of LeBron James, Russell Westbrook and Anthony Davis didn’t work last season. While injuries were the biggest cause of the Lakers’ issues, Westbrook took the brunt of the blame as well.
Steph Curry Reportedly Might Sign A $1 Billion+ Lifetime Deal With This Company
Matt Sullivan did a profile on Steph Curry for Rolling Stone, and he revealed that the Golden State Warriors superstar is potentially signing a lifetime deal with Under Armour.
Minnesota Timberwolves Land Chris Paul In Blockbuster Trade Scenario
Life, they say, comes at you quickly. In the NBA, it comes at you even faster. Your team may be on the top now. Enjoy it while it lasts. Until they win an NBA championship, they could combust at any moment. For example, look at the Phoenix Suns. They advanced...
Wiggins Minutes May be Hard to Find With Loaded OKC Roster
After earning a contract last season, Aaron Wiggins may have to earn any minutes this season with a full roster in front of him.
LeBron James Goes Viral For His Dance Moves At Kendrick Lamar’s Concert: Watch
LeBron James is 6’9″, so there was no way that anyone would miss him when he started to get crazy during Kendrick Lamar‘s concert on Sunday in Vancouver, BC, Canada. In footage of King James, LeBron, 37, felt himself as Kendrick, 35, and Baby Keem kicked into “family ties.” Dressed in all white, LeBron stood out while rocking out on the VIP section of the floor. “@KingJames rocking out at @kendricklamar show in #Vancouver,” tweeted Mike Man (aka @chubbyvegan18). “Great Show! Two Kings brought their A-Game tonight! #LeBron #kendrick.”
This 3-Time 6th Man Of The Year Is Still A Free Agent
On Monday, September 12, Lou Williams still remains a free agent. The three-time 6th Man of The Year has played for the Houston Rockets, Philadelphia 76ers, Atlanta Hawks, Los Angeles Clippers, Los Angeles Lakers and Toronto Raptors over his career.
Golden State Warriors Land Domantas Sabonis In Blockbuster Trade Scenario
Fate is one of the longest-standing matters of debate between human beings. Do you believe in fate? It’s a difficult conclusion for most of us to make, especially if you’re signed to an NBA contract. On the one hand, the idea that we don’t have control over our...
HipHopDX.com
Lil Wayne Gets Animated After Skip Bayless Claims Pat Beverley Is Better Than Russell Westbrook
Lil Wayne was a guest on an episode of Skip and Shannon: Undisputed, and couldn’t believe his friend Skip Bayless’s latest take regarding the Los Angeles Lakers. During his guest appearance, Wayne sat in on Shannon Sharpe and Skip speaking on the Lakers and their outlook on the upcoming season after adding Patrick Beverly to the lineup. Beverly is not the best of friends with the Lakers’ starting point guard Russell Westbrook and many were trying to figure out if the two would be able to co-exist this season.
Yardbarker
NBA Insider Thinks Russell Westbrook Has Made Up His Mind
With just a few weeks to go before the new NBA season starts, the Los Angeles Lakers are running out of time to deal Russell Westbrook away. For months now, we have heard rumors that the team is eagerly looking for to part ways with the former MVP, whose first year in LA was rocky, to put it gently.
Russell Westbrook Reportedly Puts Los Angeles House Up For Sale
The NBA season is just 35 days away from Tuesday, and Russell Westbrook is still a member of the Los Angeles Lakers. Last season was his first year with the franchise, and he averaged a very solid 18.5 points, 7.4 rebounds and 7.1 assists per contest in 78 games. Yet,...
Phoenix Suns Land Kevin Durant In Blockbuster Trade Scenario
As a general rule, we shouldn’t focus too closely on what might have been. It’s better to focus on what could still be. The NBA aligns with this phenomenon. On the other hand, history has a way of repeating itself. Sometimes, what could have been, still could be. Is this getting too broad yet?
'Traumatized all over again': Former Suns' employee calls out NBA over status of Sarver probe
A former employee of the Phoenix Suns publicly criticized the NBA on social media for its prolonged investigation into allegations of racism and misogyny against majority owner Robert Sarver, saying she was among those interviewed by attorneys looking into the matter. Ashley Silva, a former marketing department employee, said in the tweet posted...
Miami Heat Land DeMar DeRozan In Blockbuster Trade Scenario
If you have even a passing interest in the NBA, you know what the Chicago Bulls were doing in the 1990s. Even if you’re too young to remember, surely, you’ve seen The Last Dance. If somehow, you’ve found your way to our website, and you don’t know, here’s...
The 4x NBA All-Star Free Agent Nobody Is Talking About
On Tuesday, September 13, DeMarcus Cousins remains a free agent. The four-time NBA All-Star has played for the Denver Nuggets, Houston Rockets, Los Angeles Clippers, Sacramento Kings, New Orleans Pelicans, Golden State Warriors and Milwaukee Bucks.
Memphis Grizzlies Land Julius Randle In Blockbuster Trade Scenario
It’s hard to set out criteria for who qualifies as a star player in the NBA. Sometimes, it’s obvious. There are players in the NBA whose stardom cannot be denied. These are your perennial All-NBA candidates. People who are otherwise indifferent to basketball probably know who they are.
New York Knicks Land Bradley Beal In Blockbuster Trade Scenario
When life doesn’t go as planned, it stings. It’s always easier to prepare for a disappointment that you were braced for. In the NBA, you don’t have to tell that to New York Knicks fans. After all, they’ve had their share of disappointments over the years. Who...
Atlanta Hawks Sign Former NBA Lottery Pick
Jarrett Culver signed a Two-Way contract with the Hawks today. The former NBA lottery pick has played for the Timberwolves and Grizzlies.
3 New Trades For Los Angeles Lakers To Add More Shooters
There is something unappealing about following a formula. Perhaps it’s human nature – we all want to put our own stamp on whatever it is we’re doing, even NBA teams. At the same time, some formulas are tried, tested and true. Put differently, there’s no point in reinventing the wheel. It would be impossible to conceive of a shape that would roll as well as the wheel does.
Yardbarker
Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Believed Shaquille O'Neal Couldn't Carry The Los Angeles Lakers Alone: "He Would Need A Few More Key Players. Kobe Certainly Had The Potential To Be One Of Those Key Players."
The Los Angeles Lakers have had a simple strategy over the years to stay competitive in the NBA. Instead of building through the draft, they have usually relied on the free agency to add superstars to their team. Over the years, players like Wilt Chamberlain, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Shaquille O'Neal, and...
Yardbarker
NBA Insider Believes Cleveland Cavaliers Are Open To A LeBron James Return In 2024: "I Think They’d Be Open To It On Their Own Terms"
LeBron James signing an extension with the Los Angeles Lakers this summer after everyone assumed he'd wait until next offseason surprised a lot of people. At the end of the day, LeBron and his entire family have settled in LA and look to see the end of LeBron's career in the sunny state.
NBA Analysis Network
