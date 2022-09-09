Read full article on original website
Crook County Schools See Enrollment Increase
Prineville, OR -- Despite declining public school enrollments nationwide, the Crook County school district saw a 2.6 % increase in students this year. Superintendent Dr. Sara Johnson says that they have 83 new students. “Our schools are performing well and I think that’s part of the reason people put their kids in our schools. But I also think that Crook County is a desirable place to live, and the population is continuing to grow and, of course, the school district benefits from that.” said Johnson.
Hazardous Air Closes Businesses, Clinics
BEND, OR -- As the Air Quality Index soared past 400 in some areas of Central Oregon on Monday, businesses with outdoor workers - like Sunriver’s SHARC - shutdown. Mosaic Medical also closed several Bend clinics. "Wildfire smoke has small particulate matter that can be an irritant on the lungs and it can cause people to have wheezing, cough, sore throat, headache," says Dr. Jessica LeBlanc, Mosaic's Chief Health Officer.
COCC Plans Madras Expansion
MADRAS, OR -- Central Oregon Community College plans to more than double the size of its Madras campus over the next two years. Campus Director Jeremy Green says the new 15,000-square foot facility will bring new education, training and childcare programs to Jefferson County. "Not wanting to say ‘what can COCC do for Madras,’ but really, ‘what does the community need and how can COCC help meet those needs’ has been our approach," Green tells KBND News, "And this is what we’re doing: early childhood education, health careers and partnering up with the Children’s Learning Center to bring roughly 100 new childcare slots to the community of Madras."
East Bend Safeway Set To Open Wednesday
Bend, OR -- A banner hanging outside the eastside Bend Safeway says the store will reopen soon while its website says it opens Wednesday at 6 am. It’s been closed since August 28th when a 20-year-old gunman opened fire inside. He killed two people before taking his own life.
Volleyball: Bend and Ridgeview to Host Tournaments
Last night Sisters swept Harrisburg 3-0. La Pine was dealt the broom by Siuslaw to open Mountain Valley Conference play. Tonight Bend and Ridgeview high schools will host multiple games as the Lava Bears welcome Mountain View and Redmond, while the Ravens host Caldera and Summit. Play at Bend high school begins at 4 while the action kicks off at 5 at Ridgeview high. Elsewhere Sisters entertains Pleasant Hill.
Prineville Reservoir Decreases Flow Releases Starting Wednesday
PRINEVILLE, OR -- The already low levels at Prineville Reservoir will drop even more on Wednesday due to less demand for seasonal irrigation. Peter Cooper, a Civil Engineer with the Bureau of Reclamation tells KBND News, “The main change the public is going to see is lower river flows below Prineville reservoir. We will be decreasing our diversions from the reservoir at the same time irrigations diversions will be decreasing their diversions down stream.”
La Pine Shop Fire Caused By Lightning
LA PINE, OR -- La Pine firefighters responded to a fire on Polar Road, Monday evening. Arriving crews found flames "shooting" from the roof of a large workshop and threatening two large trees near a dry field. The department says the quick response of firefighters held the blaze to the...
Safeway Reopens After Fatal Shooting
BEND, OR -- As the east side Safeway reopens Wednesday morning, Bend Police are putting a renewed focus on officer mental health. "The days of the ‘tough guy’ persona-thing is long gone," says Bend PD's Sheila Miller. While officers see traumatic events all the time, Miller says the August 28th shooting was especially difficult. To help on a daily basis, officers have access to a nationally recognized wellness program, "We have yoga four days a week, we have an on-site therapist, we have mindfulness and sleep programs. And, probably most importantly after an incident like this, we offer critical incident stress management debriefs for everyone who’s involved with something like this."
Bend Remains On Top in Latest Volleyball Coaches Poll
The latest coaches polls were released for high school volleyball over the weekend and the Bend Lava Bears spend their second week at the top of the list in the 5A. Summit is ranked 8th and Ridgeview placed 10th. In the 4A classification, Crook County is ranked 7th, and Sisters...
