7 Festive Fall Candles You Might Even Prefer Over Pumpkin Spice

By Hannah Kahn
Us Weekly
 2 days ago

Don’t get Us wrong — like any fan of fall, we love pumpkin spice everything. Give Us a pumpkin spice latte or pastry, and we’re in heaven. But we totally accept that this sweet scent isn’t for everyone. Whether or not you’re partial to pumpkin spice, there are other fall fragrances out there that still conjure up cozy vibes.

If you want to embrace the aromas of autumn but prefer not to inhale pumpkin spice, then we’ve got the perfect home essentials for you! These seven festive fall candles will spread some seasonal cheer without making your space smell like a pumpkin patch all season long. So sit back, relax and enjoy the comfort of these calming candles!

This Autumn Wreath Candle

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1KHdVC_0hp8Xsrr00
Yankee Candle

With notes of autumn leaves and cinnamon apples, this bestselling Autumn Wreath candle will make you feel like you’re walking through an apple orchard. One shopper declared, “In my opinion, this is the absolute best scent for Fall. Absolutely amazing and fills the entire house with scent. It is perfect for the season.”

See It!

Get the Autumn Wreath Signature Large Tumbler Candle for just $31 at Yankee Candle!

This Cinnamon Apple Cider Donut Candle

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=29bkGX_0hp8Xsrr00
Amazon

If you’re searching for a sweet smell that is not based in pumpkin spice, then try this Warm Apple Cider Donut and Cinnamon Sugar candle instead. We’re suckers for a nostalgic scent that takes Us back to baking in our grandma’s kitchen. Delightfully delicious!

See It!

Get the King of Candle Warm Apple Cider Donut + Cinnamon Sugar Fall Candle for just $25 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, September 9, 2022, but are subject to change.

This Cozy Nights Candle

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0pP0gC_0hp8Xsrr00
Target

The name says it all — this Cozy Nights candle will set the scene for a relaxing evening in. One customer called this fragrance “the coziest of candles to have lit with windows open in the fall. And for only $5, this scent is a steal!

See it!

Get the Lidded Glass Jar Candle Cozy Nights Opalhouse for just $5 at Target!

This Autumn Leaves Candle

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0iqtyh_0hp8Xsrr00
Yankee Candle

Another bestseller from Yankee Candle, this autumnal aroma brings together birch and maple leaves, pomegranate, juniper berry and orange blossom. “The perfect fall scent!” one customer declared. “It's comforting and lifts my lulling moods on cloudy and hectic days.”

See It!

Get the Autumn Leaves Signature Large Tumbler Candle for just $31 at Yankee Candle!

This Soft Wool & Amber Candle

Yankee Candle

This new candle is already a fall favorite! Curl up with the cozy scents of white amber, jasmine and cashmere. This aroma is inviting without being overpowering. You’ll feel like you’re wrapped up in a super soft blanket in front of a fire.

See It!

Get the Soft Wool and Amber Signature Large Tumbler Candle for just $31 at Yankee Candle!

This Autumn Sunshine Candle

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Qv6ap_0hp8Xsrr00
Yankee Candle

To quote Harry Styles , “You’re so golden.” This top-rated Yankee Candle feels like sunshine in a jar. Breathe in the refreshing smells of sunflowers, mums and dahlias with notes of ginger and vetiver.

See It!

Get the Autumn Sunshine Signature Large Tumbler Candle for just $31 at Yankee Candle!

This Hello There Fall Candle

Amazon

Hello there, fall! Season’s greetings with this soy candle scented with cider, nutmeg, cinnamon and clove. One shopper proclaimed that this is the “best candle for the fall.”

See It!

Get the Wax and Wit Hello There Fall Candle for just $25 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, September 9, 2022, but are subject to change.

These Cozy Candles From Yankee Candle Smell Just Like Fall

Read article

Looking for additional ways to prepare for fall? Check out more picks below:

