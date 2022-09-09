ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
963kklz.com

Flu Vaccines Are Available Now

As autumn approaches, so does the cold and flu season. The Southern Nevada Health District now has this season’s flu vaccine available to the general public at their various clinic locations. Now, I know the subject of flu vaccines can become a topic of heated discussion. I am not...
LAS VEGAS, NV
963kklz.com

Las Vegas Casinos Being Demolished

It is the end of an era as the once popular Texas Station Hotel & Casino on Rancho Drive and Lake Mead Boulevard in North Las Vegas, and the Fiesta Henderson Hotel & Casino on Lake Mead Parkway in Henderson are currently being demolished. According to KSNV Channel 3 News,...
LAS VEGAS, NV
963kklz.com

Best Chocolate Milkshakes In Las Vegas

Today is National Chocolate Milkshake Day. Although, if you’re like me, that’s pretty much everyday. Because…chocolate. Some people might have a few places to celebrate today. McDonald’s and other fast food places always have those shakes on demand. And even the local dine-in places are an option, if you’re feeling fancy like Applebee’s. But this is Vegas, baby, so we have options when it comes to our dining selections. But first, let’s get some info on the history of this sacred day.
LAS VEGAS, NV
963kklz.com

Spooky Halloween Pop-Up Bar Returns To Las Vegas

It isn’t even October yet. Heck, it isn’t even officially autumn yet, but party people are getting excited about the spooky Halloween pop-up bar that is returning to Las Vegas!. According to Janna Karel on Vegas.Eater.com, the “Nightmare on Spring Mountain” Halloween pop-up is set to return to...
LAS VEGAS, NV
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Austin, NV
City
Las Vegas, NV
County
Clark County, NV
State
Texas State
State
Arizona State
Clark County, NV
Government
Local
Nevada Government
Las Vegas, NV
Government
963kklz.com

‘Oddities And Curiosities Expo’ Comes To Las Vegas

This event isn’t for everybody; but it IS for “Lovers of the Strange, Unusual, and Bizarre…”. It is the “Oddities And Curiosities Expo” happening Saturday September 17th in The Expo at World Market Center. The show will take place in the South Hall, 435 South Grand Central Parkway from 10am-6pm.
LAS VEGAS, NV
963kklz.com

Metro Warning Residents To Stay Away From This Part of Las Vegas

In the northeast part of Las Vegas is a scape of desert dubbed “The Saddle”. Located at the corner of Lake Mead Boulevard and Arnona Road, this area has seen an increase of crime recently. The crimes are usually happening at night and are described as violent in nature. So the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is warning Las Vegas residents to stay away from this area. The Las Vegas Review Journal reported this from a recent statement released by the LVMPD: “‘We have had reports of illegal shootings, robberies, and other crimes,’ the statement read. ‘The area behind the Great Unconformity, a geologic feature just off Lake Mead Boulevard, has a full view of the Las Vegas Strip.” LVRJ also reported that the area saw 72 crimes in the area, mostly assaults against other people, in August alone, and that that number has increased steadily since March. Metro is planning to increase its patrol in that area to combat these crimes.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Air Conditioning#Air Filters#Las Vegas Air Quality#Fox5vegas
kkoh.com

Woman Claims She Was Arrested For Being Too Attractive

A woman who was arrested at the airport in Las Vegas last week, for skipping out on a restaurant bill, says the real reason she was busted is because she’s so good looking. Hend Bustami who had been sleeping near a security checkpoint and arguing with TSA officers about it, says she was being harassed because the cops had never seen anyone as pretty as her. She also reportedly has an outstanding warrant from Las Vegas Municipal Court.
LAS VEGAS, NV
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
EPA
NewsBreak
Air Pollution
News Break
Politics

Comments / 0

Community Policy