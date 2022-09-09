Read full article on original website
Opinion—Mother Of Two Denies Her Kids Right After Killing ThemMary HolmanLas Vegas, NV
UNLV Football: The Rebels welcome 2–1 North Texas in the last game before conference playEugene AdamsParadise, NV
I 'couple-watched' at the pool in Las Vegas and it gave me hopeM. BrownLas Vegas, NV
Canelo Alvarez is Set for Trilogy Bout Against Gennadiy GolovkinAntoine Maurice King, MBA, MSITLas Vegas, NV
Samantha Moreno-Rodriguez: Mother accused of killing and abandoning special needs son pleads guiltyLavinia ThompsonLas Vegas, NV
Flu Vaccines Are Available Now
As autumn approaches, so does the cold and flu season. The Southern Nevada Health District now has this season’s flu vaccine available to the general public at their various clinic locations. Now, I know the subject of flu vaccines can become a topic of heated discussion. I am not...
Las Vegas Casinos Being Demolished
It is the end of an era as the once popular Texas Station Hotel & Casino on Rancho Drive and Lake Mead Boulevard in North Las Vegas, and the Fiesta Henderson Hotel & Casino on Lake Mead Parkway in Henderson are currently being demolished. According to KSNV Channel 3 News,...
Best Chocolate Milkshakes In Las Vegas
Today is National Chocolate Milkshake Day. Although, if you’re like me, that’s pretty much everyday. Because…chocolate. Some people might have a few places to celebrate today. McDonald’s and other fast food places always have those shakes on demand. And even the local dine-in places are an option, if you’re feeling fancy like Applebee’s. But this is Vegas, baby, so we have options when it comes to our dining selections. But first, let’s get some info on the history of this sacred day.
Spooky Halloween Pop-Up Bar Returns To Las Vegas
It isn’t even October yet. Heck, it isn’t even officially autumn yet, but party people are getting excited about the spooky Halloween pop-up bar that is returning to Las Vegas!. According to Janna Karel on Vegas.Eater.com, the “Nightmare on Spring Mountain” Halloween pop-up is set to return to...
‘Oddities And Curiosities Expo’ Comes To Las Vegas
This event isn’t for everybody; but it IS for “Lovers of the Strange, Unusual, and Bizarre…”. It is the “Oddities And Curiosities Expo” happening Saturday September 17th in The Expo at World Market Center. The show will take place in the South Hall, 435 South Grand Central Parkway from 10am-6pm.
Did you know the Las Vegas Strip isn’t in Las Vegas?
Millions of tourists visit the Strip without ever going to Las Vegas.
Metro Warning Residents To Stay Away From This Part of Las Vegas
In the northeast part of Las Vegas is a scape of desert dubbed “The Saddle”. Located at the corner of Lake Mead Boulevard and Arnona Road, this area has seen an increase of crime recently. The crimes are usually happening at night and are described as violent in nature. So the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is warning Las Vegas residents to stay away from this area. The Las Vegas Review Journal reported this from a recent statement released by the LVMPD: “‘We have had reports of illegal shootings, robberies, and other crimes,’ the statement read. ‘The area behind the Great Unconformity, a geologic feature just off Lake Mead Boulevard, has a full view of the Las Vegas Strip.” LVRJ also reported that the area saw 72 crimes in the area, mostly assaults against other people, in August alone, and that that number has increased steadily since March. Metro is planning to increase its patrol in that area to combat these crimes.
Dana Wagner temporarily says 'farewell' to waking up early for News 3 Today
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — You might notice some changes to News 3 next week. Dana Wagner will be temporarily moving to afternoon and evening newscasts beginning Monday, Sept. 12. This comes after 15 years of co-anchoring News 3 Today with his wife, Kim Wagner, who will stay on the morning desk.
Police search for suspects in multiple violent incidents across Las Vegas valley
Officers with the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department are searching for suspects after multiple violent incidents across the valley on Sunday night and Monday morning.
Former law school classmate recalls Robert Telles
Former Law School classmate Carlos Morales recalls Robert Telles. He shares allegations of sexual misconduct against Telles.
Slaying of local journalist caught on video, arrest report says
An arrest report obtained by KTNV reveals new details about the murder of local investigative reporter Jeff German, and the investigation into a public official suspected of killing him.
Woman Claims She Was Arrested For Being Too Attractive
A woman who was arrested at the airport in Las Vegas last week, for skipping out on a restaurant bill, says the real reason she was busted is because she’s so good looking. Hend Bustami who had been sleeping near a security checkpoint and arguing with TSA officers about it, says she was being harassed because the cops had never seen anyone as pretty as her. She also reportedly has an outstanding warrant from Las Vegas Municipal Court.
Station Casinos announces another property closure
Red Rock Resorts, the parent company of Station Casinos, announced Friday that it would be closing the Wild Wild West Hotel and Gambling Hall on Tropicana just west of I-15.
Inmate accidentally released, ran from deputies before being retaken into custody
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A Nye County Detention Center inmate was mistakenly released “due to a clerical error” before being recaptured, according to the Nye County Sheriff’s Office. Pahrump resident Nicole Ashley Brownlee, 28, was sentenced to prison on several charges, including charges related to drugs and probation violation. She was “released in error” on […]
