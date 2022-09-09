Read full article on original website
Moline’s Bailey Makes History For Illinois Football
A shoutout to one of Moline’s own is in order. Illinois safety Matthew Bailey made history for the program in their win Saturday over Virginia. Bailey became the first freshmen to have a fumble recovery touchdown and interception in the same game. The touchdown started the scoring for the...
Alleged serial shoplifters at Target strike again
Back in January, WGIL reported on some ongoing thefts occurring at a variety of Target stores in Illinois and Iowa. Three males were committing ongoing thefts at Target stores in Davenport, Peoria, Springfield, and Galesburg. The males were reported seen driving a gray minivan during the thefts. On Wednesday (September 7th), Galesburg Police were dispatched to the store after two male suspects entered the store one went to the toy section while the other went into one of the fitting rooms. One of the males, at one point, took a pair of $8 earrings and Ring doorbell – but ditched the items in the kitchen area after being alerted to the presence of employees. The two men departed in a blue Honda Odyssey. Asset Protection staff at the store were encouraged to call the police as the theft was occurring. The suspects are believed to be from Washington, Illinois. The investigation is ongoing as the suspects have not been positively identified at the time of the police report.
Ameren Illinois to construct a new transmission line in Peoria
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — As Peoria and Peoria County are growing, there is a need for more energy to be transmitted to consumers. Ameren Illinois has come up with a solution for the growing community. Tuesday, Ameren Illinois hosted its first open house to discuss the Peoria County Reliability...
Lawsuit against Illinois State Police in death of Decatur mother expected to be heard
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - The civil trial between the family of Kelly Wilson and the Illinois State Police will be heard in the Illinois Court of Claims on Wednesday. The lawsuit is asking for $10 million in damages in connection with the crash that resulted in the death of Kelly Wilson, 26. It was filed on August 31, 2016.
‘Dangerous Neighbor’ brings battle over Edwards Coal plant to big screen
PEORIA (25 News Now) - The fight for clean air continues throughout Central Illinois. And now a film highlighting the historic battle over the Edwards Coal Plant. It was a decade-long fight to push for a greener environment. After battling asthma, premature deaths, and heart attacks, a group of people...
Seeking closure: How a Peoria woman is honoring her brother
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Peoria resident Natalie Belcher, 34, should be celebrating another trip around the sun today. Unfortunately, she said that there will be no celebration today, as it will be the first time she will have to spend her birthday without her brother. It has been 24...
2 arrested, guns seized after police chase
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Two people are in custody, but authorities are trying to find another suspect after a driver took off during a traffic stop. Officers with the Champaign Police Department pulled over a driver at 4:34 p.m. near University and Goodwin in Urbana, but then the driver fled. The suspect vehicle was then […]
12th arrest made in Peoria Stadium fight
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Peoria police arrested a teen Tuesday who they believe is the final suspect involved in a fight that happened at the Peoria Stadium on Aug. 26. Public Information Officer Semone Roth confirmed a 15-year-old was arrested for mob action in relation to the fight. This arrest comes just one day after police arrested 18-year-old Marcus O. Neely for the same crime.
Water tasting bad? Bloomington officials say not to worry
BLOOMINGTON (25 News Now) - Anyone who’s turned on the sink in Bloomington recently may have noticed some changes to their water, and those changes might not be all that pleasant. The city’s water comes from two sources: Lake Bloomington and Evergreen Lake. Towards the end of summer, seasonal...
Peoria County Coroner on Binge Drinking | Good Day Central Illinois
The Peoria County Coroner, Jamie Harwood, joined our anchors on Good Day Central Illinois to discuss the impacts of binge drinking. Problems with binge drinking can be seen across the country, especially among teens and college students. The CDC currently reports 88,000 deaths annually from binge drinking. Of those deaths, 1,800 are young adults between the ages of 18 to 24. With students back in the classroom, it is essential to be aware of the signs and dangers of binge drinking. Even in the cases where binge drinking does not lead to death, it can often lead to long-term issues; like alcohol use disorders, as well as chronic liver problems and even liver disease.
Peoria man sentenced for theft of 25 guns
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — DaJuan Edwards-Melton, 21, has been sentenced to an aggregate 37 months in federal prison for his part in a theft of a Bloomington gun store last December. According to evidence presented in the case, Edwards-Melton was driven by a juvenile girl with her infant child...
Peoria music teacher continues to plead about ‘assaults’ by young students
PEORIA, Ill. — A music teacher from one Peoria elementary school continues to make complaints about safety at her school, hoping to raise awareness. Caitlin Hale of Maude A. Sanders Primary School spoke before the Peoria Schools Board of Education on Monday, insisting there are not enough adult administrators and staff at her school to handle the number of high needs children there.
Man indicted in Peoria’s 12th homicide of 2022
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A man was indicted Tuesday on charges related to Peoria’s 12th homicide of 2022. According to Peoria County court documents, 22-year-old Raekwon R. Pickett has been indicted on four counts: two counts of first-degree murder, one count of aggravated battery and one count of aggravated discharge of a firearm.
UPDATED: Standoff ends with two in custody in Spring Bay
SPRING BAY, Ill. — Local deputies say two people are now in custody following an hours-long standoff in Woodford County Monday. Initially, officers reported their response and the ensuing standoff shortly before 11 a.m. Following a six hour effort, we’ve learned the standoff in Spring Bay has now ended and two individuals are facing charges.
Arson being investigated after two near-simultaneous house fires Monday night in Peoria
PEORIA (25 News Now) - The Peoria Fire Department is investigating the cause of two house fires as arson Monday night. Peoria Fire Chief Shawn Sollberger says firefighters were dispatched to a fire at a home in the 1500 block of South Easton Avenue at 8:39 p.m. - which was around four minutes after the first call to a house fire in the 1600 block of West Lincoln Avenue.
Peoria man receives 37 month federal sentence for participating in theft of 25 firearms from gun store
PEORIA (25 News Now) - A Peoria man was sentenced Thursday to 37 months in federal prison and three years of supervised release for his role in the burglary of a federally licensed firearms dealer and possession of stolen firearms. At the sentencing hearing for DaJuan Edwards-Melton, 21, of the...
Hog Wild: Pigs loose in Bartonville Monday
BARTONVILLE, Ill. (WMBD) — Bartonville Police confirmed Monday that they are still working to round up the last loose pig that came into town this weekend. Peoria County Animal Protection Services had already picked up four pigs Sunday morning, and are keeping them at their facility. They are various sizes and the owner is still unknown.
Illinois Basketball: Duke is sniffing around top Illini target for 2024
Brad Underwood and his coaching staff are setting up the Illinois basketball program to have tremendous success in the future. The Illini continue to bring in great recruiting class after great recruiting class. When Underwood lands a group of players who will make an impact on the team,...
Local sheriffs preparing for elimination of cash bail
PEORIA (25 News Now) - Cash bail is set to end in Illinois on January 1, but it won’t create a catch and release system in its place. Posting bail won’t be required for those charged with certain crimes, instead, the court system will rely on pretrial release agreements. Concern on social media has spread that crimes like aggravated battery, second degree murder and other offenses would get someone booked, given a court date and then released out into the public.
Gordon-Booth, Koehler defend cashless bail provision of SAFE-T Act
PEORIA, Ill. – A local lawmaker says there’s a lot of misinformation being spread about the SAFE-T Act, even though some in both parties say change needs to happen. Democrat State Representative Jehan Gordon-Booth says what she calls “right wing extremist MAGA propaganda” about the pending end to the cash bail system in the state is offensive to her.
