Town by Town: AMR EMT graduation, paving work in Agawam and East Longmeadow
Golf tournament to raise suicide awareness after death of Agawam teen. The western Massachusetts community is coming together to raise awareness about mental health after a 19-year-old in Agawam took his own life earlier this year.
Hampden D.A. announces $10,000 grant for Christian and Brian’s House
SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - A sober house in Springfield received a major donation on Wednesday to support its fight against the opioid epidemic. Hampden District Attorny Anthony Gulluni announced a $10,000 grant made to the Michael J. Dias Foundation for Christian and Brian’s House, located in the Forest Park neighborhood.
Tuesday night news update
In this update, Holyoke Police are speaking out in response to comments made by a city councilor at a meeting earlier this month, a major redistricting in Holyoke is underway which will impact the elementary and middle schools, and Queen Elizabeth II is returning home to London. Plus, Meteorologist Janna Brown has your latest forecast.
Springfield Thunderbirds staff preparing from upcoming season
Dog surrendered after animal abuse arrest gets love and care from local shelter. A Holyoke man is behind bars as police investigate an animal cruelty report from Sunday evening. Holyoke St. Patrick's Parade Committee names 56th Citizenship Award recipient.
Town by Town: sign language classes, tech. training, and skate park construction
(WGGB/WSHM) - Western Mass News is taking you town by town to Longmeadow, Springfield, and Greenfield. The Willie Ross School for the Deaf in Longmeadow is offering American Sign Language classes beginning Tuesday. The classes are at the school’s Longmeadow campus at 32 Norway Street. Classes will be held...
Residents react to new words added to Merriam-Webster Dictionary
SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Springfield-based Merriam-Webster is out with its new list of words to be added to the dictionary this month. Supply chain, laggy, dawn chorus, and surface wave are just four of the 370 new words added to the dictionary for September 2022. Bonnie McKee is a therapist...
Holyoke City Council comments regarding police force to be addressed Tuesday
Concerned residents in South Hadley are speaking out after a suspicious death in their neighborhood took place over the weekend. UMass Amherst ranked among the top public universities in U.S.
Come see Western Mass News at The Big E!
(WGGB/WSHM) - The end-of-summer party is back - The Big E - and Western Mass News will be there. Come see us, just off the Avenue of the States, across from the information booth. Say hello, pick up some free stuff, and you could even make the news!. Copyright 2022....
Investigation continues into South Hadley homicide
SOUTH HADLEY, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - We now know a murder investigation is underway in South Hadley after a man was found dead in his home last Friday. “It’s still lays a lot of wonder whether, you know, is there anybody at large, you know,” said Carl Reali of South Hadley.
Vendors working for finish preparations ahead of 2022 Big E
WEST SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - With The Big E opening on Friday, there are many moving parts right now at the fairgrounds. “There is a lot of work to do to get done by Friday,” said Bruce Blye with the New Hampshire Department of Agriculture. On Monday, Western Mass...
Emergency meeting to discuss Northampton High bomb threat canceled
NORTHAMPTON, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Northampton’s school committee called an emergency meeting Wednesday to discuss a bomb threat at the city’s high school on Tuesday. However, school committee member Gwen Agna told Western Mass News that the meeting was cancelled. According to a letter obtained by Western Mass News...
Getting Answers: Springfield Public Schools federal COVID-19 funding
Concerned residents in South Hadley are speaking out after a suspicious death in their neighborhood took place over the weekend. UMass Amherst ranked among the top public universities in U.S.
Holyoke St. Patrick’s Parade Committee names 56th Citizenship Award recipient
Dog surrendered after animal abuse arrest gets love and care from local shelter. A Holyoke man is behind bars as police investigate an animal cruelty report from Sunday evening. Boston Police respond to reported explosion at Northeastern University. Northeastern University Police are asking people to avoid...
Holyoke Police discuss pros to implementing ShotSpotter technology
HOLYOKE, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Controversy surrounding a gunshot detection system has been playing out in Holyoke. Some city leaders have said that they do not believe it is the right move for their community. The pitch to bring ShotSpotter technology to the city of Holyoke came during a city council...
D.A. Gulluni explains possible charges related to Northeastern explosion
SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - As we continue to follow the latest developments from Northeastern’s campus, we took the case to our local experts. If it was not staged, we asked what the criminal charges could the person who placed the device be facing. The city of Boston and all...
Monday night news update
In this update, police responded to Northampton High School Tuesday afternoon after reports of a bomb threat, one man is behind bars as police investigate reports of animal cruelty in Holyoke, and rapper G-Eazy will no longer be performing at the Big E this year. Plus, Meteorologist Janna Brown has your latest forecast.
Holyoke officials looking for person accused of illegal dumping
HOLYOKE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Holyoke city officials are looking for the public’s help in identifying someone they claimed was involved in illegal dumping. The person was reportedly seen on surveillance video engaging in illegal dumping at the city’s Department of Public Works building on North East Street. Anyone...
Rollover crash at Armory Street rotary in Springfield under investigation
SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - A major car crash occurred on the Armory Street rotary in Springfield late Wednesday morning. Our crew on-scene reported seeing several police cruisers on the scene with a car flipped over on its side. Springfield fire officials told us the rollover happened at the exit ramp...
West Springfield man arrested in Ludlow for punching driver in face at stoplight
LUDLOW, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - A West Springfield mas was arrested in Ludlow after he reportedly punched a man in the face through an open car window while the victim was waiting at a traffic light in the area of East Street near Putts Bridge. According to Ludlow Police Chief Daniel...
Greek flag raising held in Springfield
Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno will celebrate Glendi 2022 with a Greek Flag raising ceremony at City Hall at 11:30 a.m. Thursday.
