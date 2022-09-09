Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
visitventuraca.com
What Can I Do in Ventura in the Fall?
Admittedly, Fall in Ventura is a little different. Let’s start with no depressing looming winter. But Ventura’s Fall is still distinct from Ventura’s summer. The skies pop a little bluer. There’s a touch of welcome – mmmmmmmm – cool. Some days are so clear you feel like you can reach out and touch Anacapa and Santa Cruz Island. And the sunsets. Ohhhhhhh.
theregistrysocal.com
135,579 SQFT Lease Signed at Five-Building Simi Valley Industrial Complex
Los Angeles, CA — Newmark 1 announces a 135,579-square-foot industrial lease at Tapo Canyon Commerce Center, an under-construction, five-building, 342,557-square-foot industrial campus in Simi Valley, California. Newmark Vice Chairman John DeGrinis, SIOR, Executive Managing Director Patrick DuRoss, SIOR and Senior Managing Director Jeff Abraham, SIOR serve as the exclusive leasing advisors for the project and represented development partners Stream Realty Partners and QuadReal Property Group in the transaction.
19-year-old killed after car went off the side of the road near Solvang
One person was killed and three others were injured after a car went off the side of a road near Solvang Monday night.
visitventuraca.com
Ventura Music Hall: Big Time Concerts in Ventura’s Living Room
There’s nothing quite like the feeling of being at a concert and the exhilaration of seeing a song you’ve listened to countless of times being sung right in front of you. But the threat of driving from Ventura through traffic to get to the nearest concert venue is daunting.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Santa Barbara Edhat
Rob Lowe Poses with Washed Up Panga Boat
A panga boat washed up along the South Coast last week prompting actor and resident Rob Lowe to snap a picture. Lowe posted the photo on September 6th with the caption, "Unreal. This drug smuggling boat landed on our beach in the middle of the night. Happy Labor Day!" The...
Santa Barbara Independent
‘Poop Water’ Floated as Solution to Santa Barbara County’s Water Woes
A fascinating if dismal report of the state of Santa Barbara County aquifers went to the Board of Supervisors on Tuesday, prompting an odd “poop-fest” of a discussion of toilet-to-tap options, which are technically called “indirect potable reuse.”. The yearly report showed charts spanning decades of groundwater-level...
'I Was an L.A. Gang Member, One Dark Day Made Me Quit'
Putting our lives in danger didn't matter. We felt like we had nothing to lose, nothing to live for.
2 California restaurants rank among the best for tableside guacamole
Californians love guacamole, so it’s no surprise that several restaurants in the Golden State are ranked among the best in the nation for “tableside” guacamole (not the prepackaged stuff). Yelp compiled a list of the “Top tableside guacamole in the U.S. and Canada” based on user reviews. California restaurants rank among the Top 5. El […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
L.A. Weekly
Ray Timothy Oberholzer Arrested after DUI Crash on 101 Freeway [Santa Barbara, CA]
DUI Suspect Arrested after Collision near Castillo Street. Officials received reports of the incident around 1:30 a.m. after a Ford sedan crashed into a large retaining wall while turning onto northbound Castillo Street. According to the investigators, the Ford driver was traveling at a high rate of speed while exiting...
kclu.org
Earthquake rattles parts of Ventura and Los Angeles Counties
A small earthquake rattled parts of Ventura and Los Angeles Counties. The magnitude 2.6 quake hit at 7:35 a.m. Monday. The epicenter was in the San Fernando Valley, about a half mile east of Canoga Park. Some people in western Ventura County felt the quake, especially in the Simi Valley...
Noozhawk
Investigators Note Normalcy, Extreme Violence for MS-13 Gang Crimes in Santa Maria Valley
Waking up early because they worked in broccoli fields, the young men seemingly led normal lives — except for the fact that they hunted and executed rival and perceived rival gang members. They led such normal lives that the police wiretap operations actually paused for hours overnight because members...
Coastal View
Escrow falls through in The Palms sale
The Palms is now back on the market, after its four-month-long escrow recently fell through, owner Bill Bennett told CVN. The Palms belongs to Bill and Todd Bennett, third-generation owners of the property. “We had some buyers that we were really excited about, and we’d been in escrow with them...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Public’s help sought identifying man hospitalized for 3 days in L.A.
Officials are asking for the public’s help identifying a man who has been hospitalized for three days at Los Angeles County+USC Medical Center in Boyle Heights. The man is between 55 and 60 years old, is 6 feet tall and weighs 144 pounds, officials said. He has a slim build, gray hair, beard and mustache […]
People are feeling the groove at the Oxnard Jazz Festival this weekend
OXNARD, Calif.-The Oxnard Jazz Festival is making a comeback after a two year hiatus. Even so, it is celebrating its 5th annual festival. A few sprinkles didn't put a damper on the people with high spirits coming through the gate on Saturday. Jazz lovers from up and down the coast set up their chairs or The post People are feeling the groove at the Oxnard Jazz Festival this weekend appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
santabarbaraca.com
Santa Barbara Harbor & Seafood Festival
Savor the abundance of the Santa Barbara Channel at the 2022 Santa Barbara Harbor & Seafood Festival, October 15, 2022 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. During this annual event, visitors and locals alike get the opportunity to meet the fishermen who catch and harvest the high-quality, fresh-off-the-boat seafood sourced sustainably from local waters. Dig into some of Santa Barbara’s specialties, including freshly caught lobster and sea urchin (uni) prepared before your eyes. Visit specialty food booths for fish tacos, oysters, mussels, barbecued albacore, fresh crab, clam chowder, seafood paella and more.
Rain Arrives in San Gabriel Valley and Pomona from Tropical Storm off Coast
Pomona, Los Angeles County, CA: As Tropical Storm Kay made its way into the Pacific Ocean, Southern California was impacted by showers on Friday, Sept. 9, drenching… Read more "Rain Arrives in San Gabriel Valley and Pomona from Tropical Storm off Coast"
The heatwave is on its way out and the rain is heading in ￼￼￼￼￼￼￼
The Central Coast received a small amount of rain over the weekend — not enough to ease fire season. The post The heatwave is on its way out and the rain is heading in ￼￼￼￼￼￼￼ appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Santa Clarita Radio
Man Found Dead In Newhall Parking Lot Identified
A man who was found dead in a Newhall parking lot last week has been identified. 55-year-old Joseph Lozano, a resident of Santa Clarita, was found deceased in the parking lot of a facilities building for the Newhall School District near 12th Street and Placerita Canyon Road last Tuesday night, according to Sarah Ardalani, spokesperson for the Los Angeles County Coroner’s office.
Customers step in when 13-year-old boy is assaulted inside Glendale doughnut shop (video)
Police are looking for witnesses who intervened after a boy was sexually assaulted inside a Glendale doughnut shop late last month. The incident, which was caught on video, occurred on the morning of Aug. 31 as a mother and her two sons were getting breakfast at the shop located in the 600 block of West […]
kclu.org
Teen standing at bus stop fatally wounded on South Coast
There’s shock in a South Coast community over the shooting death of a teenager, who was apparently standing on a street waiting for a ride. Oxnard Police investigators say Leonardo Gonzalez Jimenez was shot and killed as he stood at a bus stop waiting for a ride home from a relative.
Comments / 2