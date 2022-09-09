ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ventura, CA

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
visitventuraca.com

What Can I Do in Ventura in the Fall?

Admittedly, Fall in Ventura is a little different. Let’s start with no depressing looming winter. But Ventura’s Fall is still distinct from Ventura’s summer. The skies pop a little bluer. There’s a touch of welcome – mmmmmmmm – cool. Some days are so clear you feel like you can reach out and touch Anacapa and Santa Cruz Island. And the sunsets. Ohhhhhhh.
VENTURA, CA
theregistrysocal.com

135,579 SQFT Lease Signed at Five-Building Simi Valley Industrial Complex

Los Angeles, CA — Newmark 1 announces a 135,579-square-foot industrial lease at Tapo Canyon Commerce Center, an under-construction, five-building, 342,557-square-foot industrial campus in Simi Valley, California. Newmark Vice Chairman John DeGrinis, SIOR, Executive Managing Director Patrick DuRoss, SIOR and Senior Managing Director Jeff Abraham, SIOR serve as the exclusive leasing advisors for the project and represented development partners Stream Realty Partners and QuadReal Property Group in the transaction.
SIMI VALLEY, CA
visitventuraca.com

Ventura Music Hall: Big Time Concerts in Ventura’s Living Room

There’s nothing quite like the feeling of being at a concert and the exhilaration of seeing a song you’ve listened to countless of times being sung right in front of you. But the threat of driving from Ventura through traffic to get to the nearest concert venue is daunting.
VENTURA, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Ventura, CA
Lifestyle
Local
California Food & Drinks
Local
California Lifestyle
Local
California Restaurants
City
Ventura, CA
Ventura, CA
Food & Drinks
Santa Barbara Edhat

Rob Lowe Poses with Washed Up Panga Boat

A panga boat washed up along the South Coast last week prompting actor and resident Rob Lowe to snap a picture. Lowe posted the photo on September 6th with the caption, "Unreal. This drug smuggling boat landed on our beach in the middle of the night. Happy Labor Day!" The...
MONTECITO, CA
KTLA

2 California restaurants rank among the best for tableside guacamole

Californians love guacamole, so it’s no surprise that several restaurants in the Golden State are ranked among the best in the nation for “tableside” guacamole (not the prepackaged stuff). Yelp compiled a list of the “Top tableside guacamole in the U.S. and Canada” based on user reviews. California restaurants rank among the Top 5. El […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Food Drink Info#Restaurant Info#Tacos#Second Avenue#Bakery#Mexican Food#Mushroom#Food Drink#Avenue Taco Week#Fish Tikka Taco#El Taco De Jerez#The Qesabirria Taco#Crepe Chicken Taco#El Paraiso Bar#Nepalese
kclu.org

Earthquake rattles parts of Ventura and Los Angeles Counties

A small earthquake rattled parts of Ventura and Los Angeles Counties. The magnitude 2.6 quake hit at 7:35 a.m. Monday. The epicenter was in the San Fernando Valley, about a half mile east of Canoga Park. Some people in western Ventura County felt the quake, especially in the Simi Valley...
VENTURA COUNTY, CA
Coastal View

Escrow falls through in The Palms sale

The Palms is now back on the market, after its four-month-long escrow recently fell through, owner Bill Bennett told CVN. The Palms belongs to Bill and Todd Bennett, third-generation owners of the property. “We had some buyers that we were really excited about, and we’d been in escrow with them...
CARPINTERIA, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
News Channel 3-12

People are feeling the groove at the Oxnard Jazz Festival this weekend

OXNARD, Calif.-The Oxnard Jazz Festival is making a comeback after a two year hiatus. Even so, it is celebrating its 5th annual festival. A few sprinkles didn't put a damper on the people with high spirits coming through the gate on Saturday. Jazz lovers from up and down the coast set up their chairs or The post People are feeling the groove at the Oxnard Jazz Festival this weekend appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
OXNARD, CA
santabarbaraca.com

Santa Barbara Harbor & Seafood Festival

Savor the abundance of the Santa Barbara Channel at the 2022 Santa Barbara Harbor & Seafood Festival, October 15, 2022 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. During this annual event, visitors and locals alike get the opportunity to meet the fishermen who catch and harvest the high-quality, fresh-off-the-boat seafood sourced sustainably from local waters. Dig into some of Santa Barbara’s specialties, including freshly caught lobster and sea urchin (uni) prepared before your eyes. Visit specialty food booths for fish tacos, oysters, mussels, barbecued albacore, fresh crab, clam chowder, seafood paella and more.
Santa Clarita Radio

Man Found Dead In Newhall Parking Lot Identified

A man who was found dead in a Newhall parking lot last week has been identified. 55-year-old Joseph Lozano, a resident of Santa Clarita, was found deceased in the parking lot of a facilities building for the Newhall School District near 12th Street and Placerita Canyon Road last Tuesday night, according to Sarah Ardalani, spokesperson for the Los Angeles County Coroner’s office.
kclu.org

Teen standing at bus stop fatally wounded on South Coast

There’s shock in a South Coast community over the shooting death of a teenager, who was apparently standing on a street waiting for a ride. Oxnard Police investigators say Leonardo Gonzalez Jimenez was shot and killed as he stood at a bus stop waiting for a ride home from a relative.
OXNARD, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy