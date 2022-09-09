Read full article on original website
WTOP
DC school administrators to receive pay increase under new agreement with city
D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser on Wednesday signed a new agreement with the union representing school principals that District officials say will help them improve recruitment and retention efforts. The new agreement with the Council of School Officers, which represents 840 D.C. Public School administrators and service providers, is the first...
WJLA
How the Inflation Reduction Act impacts health care costs for DC residents
WASHINGTON (7News) — D.C. says implementation of the Inflation Reduction Act means premiums for D.C. residents will decrease by $36 million for the Affordable Care Act. This means at least a thousand more residents will be able to afford insurance, according to the D.C. Mayor’s Office. Mayor Muriel...
WOUB
Families scramble for aid as pandemic-era free meal program for students comes to an end
WASHINGTON, D.C. (NewsHour) — The new school year brings the end of universal free meals for many students. In 2020, Congress gave schools waivers to provide free breakfast and lunches regardless of income, but that expired at the start of September. Students and families still can apply for free...
NBC Washington
DC Announces Millions in Grants for Child Care Centers
As the D.C. region returns to work and school, many local families are having a hard time finding child care. In Washington, D.C., that may soon change. Mayor Muriel Bowser and the Office of the State Superintendent of Education recently announced millions in grants that will help build new child care centers.
WJLA
Alexandria nurse aide program offers education and jobs for high school students
ALEXANDRIA, Va. (7News) — Alexandria students are leaving high school with diplomas and the training to go into the medical field. Alexandria City Public Schools has offered a nurse aide training program for years. But now the program coupled with the Governors Health Sciences Academy is giving students a chance to earn college credit at no cost, while training future nurses and doctors.
Amazon announces new affordable housing projects across D.C.
WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — When Amazon first announced its move of HQ2 to Arlington, Va., it also announced an investment of over $2 billion to create and preserve 20,000 affordable housing units. They’ve already started on projects in Virginia but are now expanding their commitment to the rest of the DMV. Their latest project […]
DCist
Amazon Plans To Fund More Than 1,000 Affordable Housing Units In D.C. Area
Amazon is partnering with a dozen D.C.-area providers and developers to fund more than 1,000 affordable housing units — the tech giant’s latest attempt to blunt the economic impact of its second headquarters, a massive complex that although it’s not set to open until 2023, has already drastically altered the economic landscape of the D.C. region.
alxnow.com
Police: Mental health crisis at U.S. Patent and Trademark Office resolved peacefully
(Updated 10:35 a.m.) Despite rumors to the contrary, the Alexandria Police Department (APD) said no one was killed at the Patent and Trademark Office yesterday. Alexandria Police spokesman Marcel Bassett said APD received a call at approximately 10:45 a.m. yesterday (Tuesday) for a person having a mental health crisis. “APD...
Wbaltv.com
AACPS sends stern warning to students, parents amid fights at athletic events
GLEN BURNIE, Md. — Anne Arundel County is cracking down on disruptive behavior at school athletic and extracurricular events. Superintendent Mark Bedell said he's fed up with fights breaking out at his schools' athletic events. Behavior issues at sporting events is not a new concern after some issues arose...
Police investigating death of George Washington University student
WASHINGTON — A student at George Washington University has died and police are investigating. Metropolitan Police Department officers were called to 2100 block of F Street Northwest for the investigation just before noon on Tuesday. Police have not yet released any details of the investigation. They have not said...
timesvirginian.com
Supervisor denies support of Oath Keepers group in Capitol breach
According to reports from multiple media outlets, the name of Appomattox County Board of Supervisors member John F. Hinkle, who represents the Falling River District, appeared on a leaked membership list of the Oath Keepers group that has garnered attention for its alleged role in the Jan. 6, 2021, breach of the U.S. Capitol Building in Washington, D.C.
Car runs into barrier at US Naval Observatory where DC home of vice president is located
WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — Police had part of Wisconsin Avenue in Northwest shut down Wednesday after someone ran into a security barrier at the U.S. Naval Observatory. Chief of Communications for the United States Secret Service Anthony Guglielmi tweeted about the incident at 12:23 p.m. In the tweet, he said that road closures were […]
8 Best School Districts in Maryland
A good school will open up many opportunities for students throughout their life. Studies conducted in the past have indicated that one’s lifetime earnings increase dramatically with the quality of education one obtains. For most American families, the school district is a significant determinant when purchasing a home. Buying a home in a particular school […]
GW Hatchet
Equity, sustainability among academic priorities outlined before Faculty Senate
In the absence of a broader strategic plan for the University, officials developed a set of academic priorities including academic medicine, equity and social justice, data science and sustainability and climate change. Provost Chris Bracey announced at a Faculty Senate meeting Friday that deans and the Board of Trustees selected...
WebMD
People of Color Bearing Brunt of Long COVID, Doctors Say
Sept. 12, 2022 – From the earliest days of the COVID-19 pandemic, people of color have been hardest hit by the virus. Now, many doctors and researchers are seeing big disparities come about in who gets care for long COVID. Long COVID can affect patients from all walks of...
mymcmedia.org
County Celebrates Affordable Housing Opening in Rockville
The Montgomery County Department of Housing and Community Affairs (DHCA) pledged to support the preservation and renovation of 177 income-restricted affordable units at Parkside Landing Apartments in Rockville by financing with a 40-year Housing Initiative Fund (HIF) loan of $5,342,517. Through lending, DHCA supported preserving 118 affordable units and producing...
WTOP
Back-to-school update in Montgomery Co.: Teacher hiring, student progress, school bus contract
Montgomery County, Maryland, Public Schools Superintendent Monifa McKnight on Monday reiterated that the school system’s teaching jobs are 99% filled. The numbers change from day to day, McKnight said, but as of Monday morning, there were 161 vacancies remaining, with 98 of those being for special education teachers. McKnight...
WJLA
Motion filed to limit Internet access for Alexandria's acquitted 'Werewolf killer'
ALEXANDRIA, Va. (7News) — Alexandria's Commonwealth Attorney Bryan Porter has filed a motion in Circuit Court to amend the condition of Pankaj Bhasin's May 2022 release. Bhasin, who was known as the "werewolf killer," was acquitted on murder charges after a judge accepted his insanity plea in the July 2018 stabbing death of 65-year-old Bradford Jackson.
foxbaltimore.com
Addressing Anne Arundel County School shortages
WBFF — As the school year is now underway many counties are still dealing with shortages teacher shortages and bus driver shortages. Anne Arundel county is feeling that pinch. Jessica Haire is the republican candidate looking to unseat county executive Steuart Pittman in the upcoming election. She joined us...
Amtrak canceling all long-distance trains starting tomorrow
Amtrak will cancel all long-distance trains beginning on Thursday to avoid disruptions in advance of a potential rail worker strike later this week.
