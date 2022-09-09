ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, DC

NBC Washington

DC Announces Millions in Grants for Child Care Centers

As the D.C. region returns to work and school, many local families are having a hard time finding child care. In Washington, D.C., that may soon change. Mayor Muriel Bowser and the Office of the State Superintendent of Education recently announced millions in grants that will help build new child care centers.
WASHINGTON, DC
WJLA

Alexandria nurse aide program offers education and jobs for high school students

ALEXANDRIA, Va. (7News) — Alexandria students are leaving high school with diplomas and the training to go into the medical field. Alexandria City Public Schools has offered a nurse aide training program for years. But now the program coupled with the Governors Health Sciences Academy is giving students a chance to earn college credit at no cost, while training future nurses and doctors.
ALEXANDRIA, VA
DC News Now

Amazon announces new affordable housing projects across D.C.

WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — When Amazon first announced its move of HQ2 to Arlington, Va., it also announced an investment of over $2 billion to create and preserve 20,000 affordable housing units. They’ve already started on projects in Virginia but are now expanding their commitment to the rest of the DMV. Their latest project […]
WASHINGTON, DC
DCist

Amazon Plans To Fund More Than 1,000 Affordable Housing Units In D.C. Area

Amazon is partnering with a dozen D.C.-area providers and developers to fund more than 1,000 affordable housing units — the tech giant’s latest attempt to blunt the economic impact of its second headquarters, a massive complex that although it’s not set to open until 2023, has already drastically altered the economic landscape of the D.C. region.
WASHINGTON, DC
WUSA9

Police investigating death of George Washington University student

WASHINGTON — A student at George Washington University has died and police are investigating. Metropolitan Police Department officers were called to 2100 block of F Street Northwest for the investigation just before noon on Tuesday. Police have not yet released any details of the investigation. They have not said...
WASHINGTON, DC
timesvirginian.com

Supervisor denies support of Oath Keepers group in Capitol breach

According to reports from multiple media outlets, the name of Appomattox County Board of Supervisors member John F. Hinkle, who represents the Falling River District, appeared on a leaked membership list of the Oath Keepers group that has garnered attention for its alleged role in the Jan. 6, 2021, breach of the U.S. Capitol Building in Washington, D.C.
APPOMATTOX COUNTY, VA
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

8 Best School Districts in Maryland

A good school will open up many opportunities for students throughout their life. Studies conducted in the past have indicated that one’s lifetime earnings increase dramatically with the quality of education one obtains. For most American families, the school district is a significant determinant when purchasing a home. Buying a home in a particular school […]
MARYLAND STATE
GW Hatchet

Equity, sustainability among academic priorities outlined before Faculty Senate

In the absence of a broader strategic plan for the University, officials developed a set of academic priorities including academic medicine, equity and social justice, data science and sustainability and climate change. Provost Chris Bracey announced at a Faculty Senate meeting Friday that deans and the Board of Trustees selected...
WASHINGTON, DC
WebMD

People of Color Bearing Brunt of Long COVID, Doctors Say

Sept. 12, 2022 – From the earliest days of the COVID-19 pandemic, people of color have been hardest hit by the virus. Now, many doctors and researchers are seeing big disparities come about in who gets care for long COVID. Long COVID can affect patients from all walks of...
BALTIMORE, MD
mymcmedia.org

County Celebrates Affordable Housing Opening in Rockville

The Montgomery County Department of Housing and Community Affairs (DHCA) pledged to support the preservation and renovation of 177 income-restricted affordable units at Parkside Landing Apartments in Rockville by financing with a 40-year Housing Initiative Fund (HIF) loan of $5,342,517. Through lending, DHCA supported preserving 118 affordable units and producing...
ROCKVILLE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Addressing Anne Arundel County School shortages

WBFF — As the school year is now underway many counties are still dealing with shortages teacher shortages and bus driver shortages. Anne Arundel county is feeling that pinch. Jessica Haire is the republican candidate looking to unseat county executive Steuart Pittman in the upcoming election. She joined us...
ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, MD

