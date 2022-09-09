Read full article on original website
Related
Ana de Armas in tears as Marilyn Monroe pic 'Blonde' gets 14-minute standing ovation at Venice Film Fest
After stunning photographers and fans on the red carpet, Ana de Armas' trip to the Venice International Film Festival to promote her upcoming Marilyn Monroe film, Blonde, got even better Thursday evening. When the movie's premiere screening ended, the audience took to its feet and showered applause on the actress...
papermag.com
Leonardo DiCaprio Is Reportedly 'Pursuing' Gigi Hadid
Leonardo DiCaprio is apparently wasting no time when it comes to his dating life. "Leo is definitely pursuing Gigi," as one person said, before another revealed that "they've been seen hanging out with groups of people." They also went on to say that DiCaprio has already "been hanging out with [her] friends and family" since his split "a few weeks" ago. However, as a third insider clarified, they're still just "getting to know each other" while hanging out in New York City and aren't officially dating yet.
Britney Spears says she prays that her parents 'burn in hell' after 13-year conservatorship
Britney Spears still isn't finished calling out her family on social media after coming out of her 13-year conservatorship - this time claiming that she hopes her parents 'burn in hell'. The pop star has been posting and deleting accusations about her parents, ex-husband, and children on Instagram in recent...
ETOnline.com
Melanie Lynskey and Husband Jason Ritter Have an Emmys Date Night
Melanie Lynskey and husband Jason Ritter had a parents' night out! The couple arrived on the carpet at the 74th annual Primetime Emmy Awards for a glammed-up date night. The Yellowjackets star dazzled in a light green, tulle Christian Siriano gown and completed her look with a silver clutch, while Ritter looked dapper in a black tuxedo and bowtie.
RELATED PEOPLE
Pete Davidson pays tribute to firefighter father Scott who died on 9/11
Pete Davidson has shared a photo of his firefighter father, Scott, who died in the 9/11 terror attacks. Sunday 11 September, marked 21 years since the tragedy and the day that Scott, a New York firefighter, was killed aged 33. He had been dispatched to the World Trade Center after...
papermag.com
Halle Bailey Stuns in 'The Little Mermaid' Trailer
D23 was a treat for Disney freaks and Marvel nerds alike, and amongst news of Inside Out 2, a Lion King prequel and more, one preview stood out: the live action remake of The Little Mermaid. The film looks absolutely gorgeous, capturing the underwater wonder of the original animated film....
papermag.com
Christine Chiu's Fendi Baguette 25th Anniversary Photo Dairy
Arguably the most anticipated show of New York Fashion Week when the schedule first came out belonged to Fendi, who announced a surprise 25th anniversary show for its iconic Baguette bag. Among those who flew in for the occasion was Beverly Hills resident Christine Chiu, avid haute couture collector and star of Netflix's hit show Bling Empire. Chiu was one of many Fendi VIP guests who attended the show at Hammerstein Ballroom, which unveiled collabs with Marc Jacobs and Tiffany & Co. Here, Chiu shares her photo diary from the special day.
Kate Beckinsale stuns in elegant pink dress contrasted with shiny black leather gloves at premiere of Prisoner's Daughter during TIFF
Kate Beckinsale attended the premiere of Prisoner's Daughter, which took place during the 2022 Toronto International Film Festival on Wednesday. The 49-year-old performer made quite the impression at the event while rocking a seriously eye-catching outfit as she posed for several pictures on the event's red carpet. The actress was...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Tommy Hilfiger closes bold show with Travis Barker on drums
NEW YORK (AP) — Rain gathered on the tin foil covered and spray-painted catwalk of Tommy Hilfiger’s New York Fashion Week show as guests huddled under umbrellas, waiting for the event to start. The Brooklyn outdoor venue promised a stunning skyline view of Manhattan — but with no covering, it made for a damp, albeit memorable evening. Despite the wet stage, the show went on. Inspired by Andy Warhol’s New York City studio, The Factory, Hilfiger’s Tommy Factory emphasized multimedia expression — from the tin foil sculptures alongside the catwalk to the guest musical appearance of drummer Travis Barker during...
Gigi Hadid Gives Rare Update on Her and Zayn Malik's "Genius" Daughter Khai
Watch: Gigi Hadid Is Unrecognizable on the Cover of Vogue. Khai's mom is sharing more about their life together. Gigi Hadid gave an update on how her motherhood journey with baby Khai has been going, as seen in an interview with Sunday TODAY airing on Sept. 11. During the model's chat with Willie Geist, Gigi gushed about how active the 24-month-old already is.
David Bowie Was Reportedly Romantically Linked to Some Huge Stars
When it comes to sheer impact on the face of popular music as a whole, few artists can claim to have the longstanding impact that David Bowie has. Despite the fact that he passed away in 2016, David's name is an ever-present part of the musical conversation. A new documentary about the artist, Moonage Daydream, dives deep into the legend that was David Bowie.
Linda Ronstadt’s Kids: Everything To Know About Her 2 Children
Linda Ronstadt is known to the world as one of the most talented singers in history, but she’s also a doting mother. The talented artist, 76, adopted two children, including her daughter Mary Clementine, and son Carlos, in the 1990s, and has kept a pretty private life with them ever since. Although she’s never been married, she managed to build a life with her family and share a bond with her kids in a way that has forever changed her life.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Jennifer Lopez Bonds With Emme, 14, On Sunday Outing At Flea Market: Photos
Jennifer Lopez, 53, got the chance to spend some solo mom time with Emme Muniz at the Malibu Trading Post in Los Angeles on September 11. J.Lo and her 14-year-old were spotted with shopping bags as they perused the flea market. Emme brought along a friend for the casual outing.
papermag.com
Jacob Elordi to Play Elvis in 'Priscilla'
Just when we thought we’d made it to the other side of Baz Luhrmann’s Elvis and Austin Butler’s accent, Sofia Coppola’s Priscilla looms on the horizon. Priscilla tells the story of Elvis’ wife Priscilla Ann Presley who met Elvis in Germany at 14 and the courtship (read: grooming), marriage and infidelity that followed.
papermag.com
Backstage With Holland at Coach Spring 2023
The cool kids are all grown up, and they’re wearing Coach. The brand has just come off two hot collaborations — one with Tom Wesselmann’s artwork and a NYFW Nolita pop-up with artists Mint+Serf, which is open through September 18 — and the new collection didn't disappoint. This season, Coach put on its Spring 2023 runway show at the Park Avenue Armory, with everyone turning out to support.
NYLON
Ava Phillipe Gets Ready for Kate Spade’s NYFW Presentation
The rising It Girl spends her 23rd birthday at New York Fashion Week. When I can, I really like taking my time to get ready for a big event. Each step of the glam process, from the makeup and hair to putting on my shoes before hurrying out the door, helps prepare me to go out and be my most confident self. So I try and give myself ample time to really enjoy each of those steps and to laugh and tell stories with my glam team. Plus, the more time I have to get ready, the less likely I am to forget to bring something important like a pack of gum, my lipstick, or even my phone!
J Lo Steps Out in a Plunging, Backless Green Halter Dress
Did it seem like Jennifer Lopez was on her honeymoon for a long time? She did, after all, embark on multiple celebratory trips. Not only did she and new husband Ben Affleck take their children to Paris earlier this summer, but the pair also recently took a solo trip to Lake Como, Italy, to continue the celebratory festivities. During both trips, Lopez showcased her affinity for elegant sundresses, stepping out in several flowy, floor-sweeping silhouettes. Since coming back home to Los Angeles, the "Marry Me" star has continued to deliver reliable summery ensembles, even when she's simply stepping out to run errands.
papermag.com
Private Policy Brought '90s Rock to NYFW With Donner Guitars
Music during New York Fashion Week is in many ways just as important as the clothes themselves, and Private Policy Creative Directors Siying Qu and Haoran Li know this to be true. For their Spring 2023 collection, the two married fashion with '90s rock music, specifically, for a show they titled "Noahs Ark" that emphasized the importance of "peace and love." What better way to achieve peace with your enemies than by dancing to your favorite song?
papermag.com
Christina Aguilera Unfollows Britney Spears After 'Fat Shaming' Post
Christina Aguilera doesn't need any negativity on her Instagram feed. As noted by the publication, her decision comes shortly after Spears was widely criticized for posting an image featuring a quote attributed to comedian Rodney Dangerfield about how the "only one way to look thin" is to "hang out with fat people," which was accompanied by a caption about how wished she "could have chosen the nannies for my children.. my dancers."
Tommy Hilfiger Returns to NYFW With Rain-Soaked Fall 2022 Runway Show — And Travis Barker on the Drums
Tommy Hilfiger has always known the power of music in fashion. From sponsoring Britney Spears’s first tour back in 1999 to reigning as one of the go-to brands for hip hop and R&B stars in the ’90s, the designer has touched the music industry many times in the designer’s 37-year history. Which is why it shouldn’t have come as a surprise that he had Travis Barker live on the drums on Sunday night at his fall ’22 New York Fashion Week show. The surprise performance at the show’s finale was just one of many facets in the Tommy Hilfiger multiverse. Dubbed “Tommy...
Comments / 0