Gov. Noem rests and reinvents, Jamie Smith charges ahead
Subscribe to the podcast on Apple, Spotify, or Google Play. Have an idea for the show? Email us or text - 605-956-7372. South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem has received surgery on her back and will need to limit her campaign trail appearances. We ask how can she turn video conversations into intimate talks with voters. Does limited mobility give her opponent the upper hand? We also look at challenger Jamie Smith's latest campaign ad with "a chicken in every pot."
Voting challenges shared by Native and disability advocates
Advocates for Native and disabled people say it’s difficult to get to the polls to exercise their right to vote. They shared their voting experiences with the South Dakota State Advisory Committee to the U.S. Commission on Civil Rights earlier this week. The conversation was part of a federal...
South Dakota Indian Education Summit returns to Rapid City
For the first time in a decade, South Dakota’s Indian Education Summit returned to Rapid City. It was the first in-person summit in two years. The three-day event connects teachers to resources, while providing lessons in Native values and life skills for students. Fred Osborn, Indian Education Director with...
USDA plans to back climate-smart food production
The USDA announced it is investing $2.8 billion in 70 projects to expand market opportunities for American food producers that use climate-smart practices. It's phase one of the Partnerships for Climate-Smart Commodities two-part plan. In South Dakota, the plan intends to benefit producers who focus on practices like crop rotations...
