Phyllis V. Boocher, 92, formally of Bremen/Wyatt, died Friday, Sept. 9, 2022, at Elwood Health and Living, Elwood. Phyllis was born April 9, 1930, to Howard and Florence Silvey. She married the love of her life, Robert Boocher, on May 23, 1948. He preceded her in death on Dec. 19, 2009. While raising her six children, she worked for Holiday Rambler for 13 years until her retirement.

BREMEN, IN ・ 2 DAYS AGO