South Bend, IN

inkfreenews.com

Dennis Lee Young

Dennis Lee Young, 74, Bourbon, died Monday, Sept. 12, 2022, in his home in Bourbon. Dennis was born Nov. 7, 1947. He married Nina Greenlee on March 21, 1970; she survives in Bourbon. Dennis is also survived by his daughter, Melissa Frushour, Bourbon; his son, Thomas Young, Elkhart; his granddaughter;...
BOURBON, IN
inkfreenews.com

Larry Alan Meinika

Larry Alan Meinika, 71, South Whitley, died at 8:35 a.m. Monday, Sept. 12, 2022, at his residence in South Whitley. He was born Jan. 12, 1951, in Fort Wayne. He married Deborah Jean Wood on July 26, 1969; she survives in South Whitley. He is also survived by his children,...
SOUTH WHITLEY, IN
inkfreenews.com

Ruth Ann King — UPDATED

Ruth Ann King, 78, Warsaw, died Sept. 8, 2022. She was born May 4, 1944. On May 13, 1967, she married Barry King; he survives. Ruth Ann is also survived by her daughters, René (Tomás) Moreno, Chicago, Ill., Julie (Max) Courtney, St. Augustine, Fla., Heather (Josh) Gunter, Avon Lake, Ohio, Andrea (Nathan) Davis, Dodge City, Kan. and Amy (Scott) Shepherd, Litchfield, Ohio; 13 grandchildren; and three younger siblings.
WARSAW, IN
inkfreenews.com

Jon M. Eckhart

Jon M. Eckhart, 77, died Sept. 9, 2022, in Elkhart. He was born April 9, 1945. He is survived by a son, Shan (Michelle) Lentine; three siblings, Judy (Don) Fackelman, Rob (Karen) Eckhart and Scott (Merrianne) Eckhart; and two grandchildren. Elkhart Cremation Services has been entrusted with the arrangements.
ELKHART, IN
inkfreenews.com

Elsie M. Platz

Elsie M. Platz, 88, Warsaw, died at 7:20 p.m. Friday, Sept. 9, 2022, at Miller’s Merry Manor. She was born Nov. 29, 1933, in Wheatfield, to William E. and Eva (Freel) Van Dusen. On Oct. 1, 1955, she married Everell L. Platz, and he died Nov. 27, 2007. Surviving...
WARSAW, IN
inkfreenews.com

Jim Wilson — UPDATED

Jim Wilson, 86, Warsaw, died Monday, Sept. 12, 2022, at Mason Healthcare, Warsaw. Wendell James Arno Wilson or “Jim,” as most people knew him, was born Aug. 1, 1936. On June 29, 1958, Jim married Vy Davis; she survives in Warsaw. He is also survived by his four...
WARSAW, IN
inkfreenews.com

Judith Helen Murphy — UPDATED

Judith Helen “Judy” (French) Murphy, 86, North Manchester, died Sept. 11, 2022, at Peabody Healthcare Center, North Manchester. She was born Nov. 10, 1935. On Nov. 10, 1978, Judy married Dr. Richard A. Poel; he survives in Boyne City, Mich. She is survived by her sons, Michael (Lark)...
NORTH MANCHESTER, IN
inkfreenews.com

Peggy Lou Eaton — PENDING

Peggy Lou Eaton, 83, rural Mentone, died at 6:45 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 14, 2022, at her residence in Mentone. Arrangements are pending at King Memorial Home.
MENTONE, IN
inkfreenews.com

Stephanie J. Brommer

Stephanie J. Brommer, 56, Columbia City, died Saturday morning, Sept. 10, 2022, at her home in Columbia City. She was born Feb. 25, 1966. On Aug. 5, 2000, she married Steven M. Brommer; he survives. Stephanie is also survived by her son, Chris Mullins; daughters, Kayla (JC Smith) Slagal, Abbey...
COLUMBIA CITY, IN
inkfreenews.com

Eloise Heyde

Eloise Heyde, 95, Bremen, died Monday, Sept. 12, 2022, in Signature Health Care, Bremen. Eloise was born May 9, 1927. On Nov. 10, 1945, she married Eldon Heyde; he survives. She is also survived by four children, Darla Smith, Warsaw, Devon Heyde, Plymouth, Robin (Lynn) Reynolds, Bremen and Ronald (Susan) Heyde, Trenton, Ga.; nine grandchildren; and 13 great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren.
BREMEN, IN
inkfreenews.com

James Leland Huffman

James Leland Huffman, 88, Roann, died at 5:15 p.m. Monday, Sept. 12, 2022, at his home in Roann. He was born April 22, 1934. He married Connie Haag on Nov. 26, 1952; she survives in Roann. He is also survived by his four children, Karen (Lance) Simmons, Lakewood, Calif., Douglas...
ROANN, IN
inkfreenews.com

Phyllis V. Boocher

Phyllis V. Boocher, 92, formally of Bremen/Wyatt, died Friday, Sept. 9, 2022, at Elwood Health and Living, Elwood. Phyllis was born April 9, 1930, to Howard and Florence Silvey. She married the love of her life, Robert Boocher, on May 23, 1948. He preceded her in death on Dec. 19, 2009. While raising her six children, she worked for Holiday Rambler for 13 years until her retirement.
BREMEN, IN
NewsBreak
Obituaries
inkfreenews.com

Marcella ‘Marcy’ Ann Brown

Marcella “Marcy” Ann Brown, 86, Big Lake in rural Noble County, died at 12:39 Friday, Sept. 9, 2022, at home in Big Lake. She was born Jan. 5, 1936. On Oct. 1, 1960, she married Fay E. Brown, aka “George Duncan.” He preceded her in death.
NOBLE COUNTY, IN
inkfreenews.com

Lemberg Truly A Jack Of All Trades

SYRACUSE — Rick Lemberg came to Syracuse from Chicago when he was just 21 years old. His dad’s RV supply business moved out of Chicago to Indiana in 1971. He remembers his mother finding a house to purchase on Lake Wawasee. “I tried to become an artist and...
SYRACUSE, IN
inkfreenews.com

Carol Ardell Howard

Carol Ardell Howard, 80, Fishers, formerly of North Manchester, died at 3:03 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022, at Harbour Manor Health & Living Community, Noblesville. She was born Feb. 16, 1942. She married Laymon Howard on May 13, 1961; he preceded her in death. She is survived by her son,...
FISHERS, IN
inkfreenews.com

Alan E. Grobe

Alan E. Grobe, 77, Plymouth, died at 2:30 a.m. Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022. He was born Oct. 19, 1944. He married Marilyn L. Jacobson on Feb. 14, 1969; she survives. He is also survived by his children, Kim (Tom) Tessier, San Francisco, Calif. and Shawn (Patty) Grobe, Plymouth; three grandchildren; and sister, Valerie (Jim) Root.
PLYMOUTH, IN
inkfreenews.com

Tommy D. Burkett Jr. — PENDING

Tommy D. Burkett Jr., 57, Warsaw, died Sept. 12, 2022 at Majestic Care of Fort Wayne. Arrangements are pending with Titus Funeral Home & Cremation Services.
WARSAW, IN
inkfreenews.com

Marilyn Wesseling – PENDING

Marilyn Wesseling, 83, of North Webster, died on September 11, 2022, at Miller’s Merry Manor of Warsaw. Arrangements are pending with Owen Family Funeral Home in North Webster.
NORTH WEBSTER, IN
inkfreenews.com

Laura E. Brashere — PENDING

Laura Hackworth Brashere, 75, Warsaw, died Sept. 10, 2022, at Parkview Whitley Hospital, Columbia City. Arrangements are pending with Titus Funeral Home and Cremation Services.
WARSAW, IN
inkfreenews.com

James Wilson — PENDING

James Wilson, 86, Warsaw, died at 6:02 a.m. Sept. 12, 2022, at Mason Health Care and Rehabilitation Center, Warsaw. Arrangements are pending with Titus Funeral Home and Cremation Services.
WARSAW, IN

