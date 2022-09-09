Back-to-School with Assemblywoman Nathalia Fernandez, Councilman Oswald Feliz, and State Senator Jamaal Bailey. It was a beautiful Friday afternoon for a bookbag Giveaway, and when school let out at PS 96 students walked over to Bronx Park East to get a new Bookbag filled with school supplies donated by the Carpenters union, Assemblywoman Fernandez, Councilman Feliz, and State Senator Jamaal Bailey. Also on hand were Earl the Balloon man and Chussie the Face Painter were also on hand for the children.

BRONX, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO