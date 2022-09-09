Read full article on original website

The Bronx Chronicle
PHIPPS NEIGHBORHOODS & AMAZON CO-HOST BRONX HIRING FAIR
On Friday, September 9, 2022, Phipps Neighborhoods and Amazon co-hosted a Hiring Fair at the non-profit’s West Farms Opportunity Center, located at 1071 East Tremont Avenue, Bronx,. Over 150 job seekers attended the event, at which both Phipps Neighborhoods and Amazon recruited potential employees for a variety of positions...
The Bronx Chronicle
African Heritage Celebration and Festival, 9/17
Join The NYC Commission on Human Rights and Bronx Borough President Vanessa Gibson to celebrate African Communities and their heritage. The event will bring people from all backgrounds together to showcase their cultures and heritage through a parade, resource fair, giveaways, and celebration. Sat, September 17, 2022. 10:00 AM –...
The Bronx Chronicle
Dominick Schiano Way
It was a very warm Saturday afternoon as family, friends, and many other people who knew Mr. Dominick Schiano came to honor him with the street co-naming of Bronx Park East and Reiss Place in his name. Dominick Schiano passed away from COVID on December 28, 2020 at the age...
The Bronx Chronicle
Back to School
Back-to-School with Assemblywoman Nathalia Fernandez, Councilman Oswald Feliz, and State Senator Jamaal Bailey. It was a beautiful Friday afternoon for a bookbag Giveaway, and when school let out at PS 96 students walked over to Bronx Park East to get a new Bookbag filled with school supplies donated by the Carpenters union, Assemblywoman Fernandez, Councilman Feliz, and State Senator Jamaal Bailey. Also on hand were Earl the Balloon man and Chussie the Face Painter were also on hand for the children.
