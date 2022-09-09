Read full article on original website
Sunrise Mahalo Tour 2022: Molokai
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Sunrise is live Wednesday on Molokai as part of their week-long Mahalo Tour across the state. The crew will exploring island’s issues, culture and history. It’s all part of Sunrise celebrating its 15-year anniversary. The Sunrise Ohana is taking the show across the state, broadcasting live...
Hawaii News Now - Meteorologist Jen Robbins
More passing showers may mean weathering on roadways and ultimately some potholes? Have you run into any potholes lately?. Trade winds ramped up and so has surf for a short window of time. But showers will be picking up over mauka. Lower chance of afternoon showers for Monday. Updated: Sep....
Got New Year’s plans? Slate of comedy shows, concerts on tap
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Get ready, Hawaii!. A slate of comedy and concerts are scheduled around the islands and even the “Don Ho of New Year’s” is coming back to Hawaii. Comedian Tom Segura, known for his podcast Your Moms House, has two shows on New years Eve...
Healthier Hawaii: Childhood Cancer Awareness Month
Community leader Walter Ritte shares ongoing efforts to restore Molokai's native ecosystems.
Hawaii doctor is giving back in Papua New Guinea ― and getting so much more in return
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Every year, a Hawaii doctor makes the long trek to Papua New Guinea. He brings supplies to communities out there and he gets something valuable in return. Dr. James Ham is the founder of Water Hands Hope, a nonprofit dedicated to helping people in Papua New Guinea...
Mahalo Tour 2022: Health Academy at Kapaa High School
Kenji Burger is a really fast growing
Talk Story Fast Kine: Malama Ku'u Home 2
McKenna speaks to Hawaii Tourism Authority's Chief Brand Officer Kalani Ka'ana'ana about Malama Ku'u Home.
Monday's Midday Newscast: 'This is Now'
Watch “This is Now,” live from the Hawaii News Now Digital Center, weekdays on KHNL at 12 p.m. and on all of our streaming platforms. Watch “This is Now,” live from the Hawaii News Now Digital Center, weekdays on KHNL at 12 p.m. and on all of our streaming platforms.
Hawaii housing experts worry inflation will throttle back development, buying power
A new trial has been ordered for three suspects previously convicted of beating a Kona hotel security guard in 2018.
This Hawaii grad who writes for ‘Succession’ can now add ‘Emmy winner’ to her resume
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A former Hawaii resident took home an Emmy Award on Monday. Susan Soon He Stanton, who grew up in Aiea, won an Emmy for writing for HBO’s “Succession.”. “Succession” won a total of four Emmys on Monday, including best drama series, best drama writing, outstanding...
Queen's West Oahu to hold drive-thru vaccination for flu and COVID boosters
Hawaii arrivals by air are actually up 4% from 2019 so far this September, but the daily counts haven't hit 30,000 since Friday of last week.
Kauai residents look back at one the most destructive storms to hit the state
On the anniversary of Ariel kalua's disappearance, as her adoptive parents await trial, the Waimanalo community is still demanding answers.
As Red Hill crisis drags on, Board of Water Supply races to drill new wells
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Nearly a year after the Red Hill crisis began, three of Oahu’s most vital water sources remain shut down in a bid to prevent contamination from spreading. Now, the Board of Water Supply is racing to find land and drill new wells outside the contamination zone.
Rain and Potholes in Hawaii Nei over Mountain Passes
Tracking some pop up showers and heavy pockets by Thursday into Friday as a disturbance nears the state and trades drop.
From farms to schools: Program is building bridges between keiki and local crops
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii’s Ulu Cooperative is partnering with schools to serve more locally grown foods across the state. The farmer-owned business is working to revitalize local, indigenous crops as dietary staples by empowering farmers as change-makers in Hawaii’s food system. The co-op launched the Hoopili Ai Program...
Forecast: Lighter winds with spotty showers to linger into the weekend
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Moderate trade winds will remain in place until midweek, then gradually diminish through the end of the week. The trade winds will deliver passing few showers to windward areas, especially during nights and mornings. As winds weaken, afternoon sea breezes will bring clouds and showers to leeward areas as well. Shower coverage and intensity may increase from Wednesday into Friday as moisture increases, and the atmosphere becomes unstable. Light to moderate east to southeast winds are expected next weekend.
After fighting the battle of his life, the force is strong with this young Jedi from Kauai
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - In a galaxy not so far away, a young Jedi can be found on Kauai. Even though 8-year-old Atlas Lester embraces the force, the power of the dark side can sometimes take over. “It was huge, so we got the news that day,” said his mother, Kaui...
Forecast: Trade wind weather thru Wednesday; sunshine with windward, mauka showers
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - We have gentle to moderate trade winds this week, delivering a few showers to windward areas. Winds will be light enough to allow afternoon sea breezes over leeward areas, but leeward shower coverage should diminish the next couple of days. Showers, both leeward and windward, may increase...
LIST: 10 places you can’t eat at in Hawaii
Don't have your hopes up that you will find popular mainland food chains in Hawaii. Many chain restaurants, coffee shops and fast food drive-ins have not yet branched out to Hawaii.
FBI arrests attorney for prominent Hawaii business as part of corruption probe
A new trial has been ordered for three suspects previously convicted of beating a Kona hotel security guard in 2018.
