(WASHINGTON, DC) -- Black Veteran Leaders and representatives will meet at the National Museum of African American History in Washington DC., on September 30, 2022 at 11:00am. The leaders will call on the National Museum to explain its decision to deny the Coalition of Black Veterans request to erect a statue of the legendary Buffalo Soldier Brigadier General Charles Young on the public Museum grounds. We believe the property is the proper location for historical reasons. It is a sad commentary that we must fight for equal recognition as Black Veterans in a facility that was initially requested to be established by Black Veterans.

WASHINGTON, DC ・ 23 HOURS AGO