FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Best Places to Eat in Washington D.C.Terry MansfieldWashington, DC
This Massive Marketplace is One of the Coolest Places to Shop in MarylandTravel MavenElkridge, MD
MCPS continues recruitment after start of new school yearHeather JauquetRockville, MD
Texas and Arizona continue busing migrants to Washington, D.C. – Mayor declares state of emergency.Euri Giles | ClareifiArizona State
Revisiting Ty Cobb’s Final HitIBWAAWashington, DC
Car runs into barrier at US Naval Observatory where DC home of vice president is located
WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — Police had part of Wisconsin Avenue in Northwest shut down Wednesday after someone ran into a security barrier at the U.S. Naval Observatory. Chief of Communications for the United States Secret Service Anthony Guglielmi tweeted about the incident at 12:23 p.m. In the tweet, he said that road closures were […]
bethesdamagazine.com
How a ‘dirty wellness’ retreat in rural Maryland did my mind and body good
I’m sticking my tongue out in the middle of a field, next to a creek, wearing borrowed galoshes and socks over stretch pants and a tank top. I’ve booked a “mindfulness saunter” at Wishing Star Farm & Wellness, located on 6 bucolic acres north of Baltimore in Glen Arm, Maryland, and my guide is Phil Hosmer, a former corporate banker who quit his job in 2019 to become a nature therapist. He is also sticking his tongue out.
Trauma doctor teaches violence interrupters how to stop the bleed
WASHINGTON — As shootings continue to rise in DC, trauma doctors are heading to the streets to teach violence interrupters how to stop the bleed. “You just have to do whatever you have to do to stop the bleed," Dr. James Wallace said. He's part of the MedStar Washington...
northernvirginiamag.com
Chantilly’s National Botanic Garden Is a Love Letter to Nature and Sustainability
A Loudoun County couple combines art and earthmoving with sustainability and a love of nature to craft garden grounds worth visiting. The spine of a dragon made of rock carves through the earth just inside the gates of National Botanic Garden. In sweeping curves hundreds of feet long, its scaly back winds through a tended lawn of grass and shade trees.
WebMD
People of Color Bearing Brunt of Long COVID, Doctors Say
Sept. 12, 2022 – From the earliest days of the COVID-19 pandemic, people of color have been hardest hit by the virus. Now, many doctors and researchers are seeing big disparities come about in who gets care for long COVID. Long COVID can affect patients from all walks of...
alxnow.com
Police: Mental health crisis at U.S. Patent and Trademark Office resolved peacefully
(Updated 10:35 a.m.) Despite rumors to the contrary, the Alexandria Police Department (APD) said no one was killed at the Patent and Trademark Office yesterday. Alexandria Police spokesman Marcel Bassett said APD received a call at approximately 10:45 a.m. yesterday (Tuesday) for a person having a mental health crisis. “APD...
WJLA
Joint Base Andrews Air & Space Expo is this weekend: what you need to know
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. (7News) — Joint Base Andrews in Prince George's County, Maryland will hold its Air & Space Expo this weekend. The free expo will be held from Sept. 17 to 18 as a "thank you" to the community and the National Capital Region. The show features...
First Look: Chesapeake Crab Shack And Bar Wants You To Get Crackin’ On U Street
There are few things more quintessentially Chesapeake than Blue crabs and the Eastern Shore crab houses that peddle them, but for crab lovers who have a hankering for the shellfish but don’t want to make the drive out of town, a new D.C. spot called Chesapeake Crab Shack and Bar is stepping up.
luxury-houses.net
This $15.999M Grand Estate in Mc Lean Boasts Remarkable Beauty and Dream-worthy Features
The Estate in Mc Lean is a luxurious home surrounded by immaculate landscaping that ensures your year-round privacy now available for sale. This home located at 1163 Chain Bridge Rd, Mc Lean, Virginia; offering 06 bedrooms and 10 bathrooms with 13,882 square feet of living spaces. Call Piper Yerks (Phone: 703 963-1363), Pamela A Yerks (Phone: 703 760-0744) – Washington Fine Properties, LLC for more details; and set a tour schedule of the Estate in Mc Lean.
mocoshow.com
Monument Innovation Center Breaks Ground in Gaithersburg
Monument Innovation Center, a new ground-up, state-of-the-art life science building located off I-270 in Gaithersburg, broke ground last week. The 135,000-square-foot, 4-story life science development is developed by Monument Realty, a full-service real estate firm and market leader in the Washington, D.C. region. The Monument Innovation Center will be located at 735 Watkins Mill Rd., near Kaiser Permanente and the Spectrum Town Center.
Black Veterans call-out National Museum of African American History for its indifference toward Military History
(WASHINGTON, DC) -- Black Veteran Leaders and representatives will meet at the National Museum of African American History in Washington DC., on September 30, 2022 at 11:00am. The leaders will call on the National Museum to explain its decision to deny the Coalition of Black Veterans request to erect a statue of the legendary Buffalo Soldier Brigadier General Charles Young on the public Museum grounds. We believe the property is the proper location for historical reasons. It is a sad commentary that we must fight for equal recognition as Black Veterans in a facility that was initially requested to be established by Black Veterans.
thedcpost.com
Best Home Decor Stores in DC: Transform Your Home With Small Touches
Your home can get a stylish transformation by adding just the right touch. Surprisingly, it does not always have to break the bank. Here are the best home decor stores in Washington DC that may inspire you. A Mano. Address: 1677 Wisconsin Ave, Washington DC. Phone: (202) 298-7200. Website: https://amano.bz/
Mail carrier robbed at gunpoint in DC
WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — The Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) said someone pointed a gun at a mail carrier’s neck and ribs and robbed him Monday. The incident report on file with MPD said it happened around 5:20 p.m. in the 1100 block of K St. SE. The postal worker was delivering mail in an […]
Potomac River Explosive Test Range Schedule for the week of Sept. 13-16, 2022
Welcome to The Potomac River Test Range Website. This page provides daily information about the operations and scheduling of activities at the Potomac River Test Range and the Explosive Experimental Area (Pumpkin Neck). These facilities are used by our military to conduct munitions testing and should be avoided while testing is in progress. Click on […]
themunchonline.com
626-630 8th Street, NE DC
8th Street 1 bedroom/1 bathroom apartment - This spacious One Bedroom / One Bathroom apartment with 10' ceilings and an open concept layout could be yours. The location is ideal, just 1.5 blocks from the H Street Corridor, with a host of eateries and shops. Live in townhome style, in...
popville.com
Five Reasons to Become a Tutor in a DC School
Recent headlines have quantified the toll the pandemic had on D.C. students, particularly on students furthest from opportunity. Tutoring has been proven as one of the most effective ways to help students supplement math and literacy skills learned in the classroom. By volunteering as a tutor, you will bring back the human connection, attention and support D.C. students need to succeed.
popville.com
Wine Bistro ‘Irregardless’ opening Tomorrow (Tues.) on H Street, NE. Peek inside the beautiful space!
502 H Street, NE (former home to Le Grenier) “D.C. hospitality professionals Ian and Mika Carlin are proud to announce the September 13 opening of their wine bistro, Irregardless. Located at 502 H Street NE, the two-story 1600 square foot restaurant offers omnivore and vegetarian seasonal tasting menus with accompanying beverage pairings that spotlight great wines from Virginia and beyond. The restaurant’s Modern American tasting menus, thoughtfully composed by Executive Chef Ben Browning, highlight the bounty of the Mid-Atlantic throughout the seasons and feature nods to the flavors of Browning’s Parisian childhood.
WJLA
Alleged 'shopping cart killer' Anthony Robinson appears in Harrisonburg, Va. court
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (7News) — The man charged with killing women, transporting their bodies in a shopping cart and dumping their remains appeared in a Harrisonburg, Virginia court Monday afternoon. Anthony Eugene Robinson, a suspect known as the "shopping cart killer," was due in Harrisonburg/Rockingham General District Court for...
Washington Judge Suffers Heart Attack after Convicted Axe Murderer Places Hex
When someone brings up serial killers in Washington most people think of Ted Bundy or the Green River Killer, Gary Leon Ridgeway, not Jake Bird. Jake Bird’s story is wildly gruesome and eerie because not only is he responsible for hacking a mother and daughter to death with an axe in Tacoma, Washington in 1947 during a burglary gone bad, but he is also suspected of killing over 46 other people throughout the United States making him one the worst serial killers ever.
Washington City Paper
Five Metro Stations Now Have New Names
Metro’s been trying to get “Back2Good” since 2016, but if this weekend’s challenges are any indication, the region’s transit system still has far to go. From electrical failures to studied drops in ridership, Metro’s getting close to running on empty. Power Plays. The weekend...
