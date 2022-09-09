Read full article on original website
Lexington non-profit collecting books for eastern Ky. school
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The International Book Project ships books all over the world, and this week they are focusing on helping people in eastern Kentucky in need after the devastating floods. When the non-profit heard that Hindman Elementary School lost over 13,000 books as school was intended to start,...
Flood death count increases to 40, Gov. Andy Beshear announces
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - The death toll continues to increase after the flooding in July. Gov. Andy Beshear announced the death toll is now at 40. “Sadly, this individual was lost during clean-up efforts in Pike County,” said Beshear. “Each of these individuals is a child of God, and we mourn with all of their loved ones and all of Eastern Kentucky.”
Flooding death toll rises as Eastern Kentuckians work to rebuild
EASTERN KENTUCKY (WSAZ) - Weeks after devastating flooding struck Eastern Kentucky, the death toll has risen again. The death comes as neighbors are still picking up the pieces. Gov. Andy Beshear announced the death toll has risen to 40 -- with one person from Pike County losing their life during...
Eastern Kentucky benefit concert to be held in Rupp Arena in October
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WYMT) - A benefit concert to help Eastern Kentuckians affected by flooding will be held in Lexington this fall. “Kentucky Rising” will be at Rupp Arena on October 11. Organized in response to the devastating flooding in the Kentucky region earlier this summer, the event will feature...
Gov. Andy Beshear announces $8.5 million investment in Williamsburg
WILLIAMSBURG, Ky. (WYMT) - On Monday, Governor Andy Beshear the expansion of Renfro Supply Co. in Williamsburg. The expansion is supposed to bring 25 jobs and a nearly $8.5 million investment to the area. Renfro Supply Co. is one of the region’s largest wholesalers, according to a release from the...
John Michael Montgomery, country singer, injured in East TN tour bus crash
The country music singer, 57, was injured in the crash along with two others.
Ky. daycare worker facing charges after baby taken to hospital with brain bleeds
MADISON COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - A woman who is expected to take care of children is now facing charges. Tyeisha Smith is a daycare worker in Madison County. She’s now charged with child abuse after a baby was taken to UK Children’s Hospital with brain bleeds. Jail records...
New ‘Bivalent’ Covid-19 booster rolling out across the state
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - On Wednesday, Governor Andy Beshear and First Lady Britainy Beshear received the new, variant-specific, Covid-19 booster, known as the Bivalent Booster. The new booster targets the B.A.4 and B.A5 subvariants of the Omicron variant. Kentucky River District’s Public Health Director Scott Lockard said, if you are...
Mammoth Cave in Kentucky is now 6 miles longer
MAMMOTH CAVE, Ky. — The world's longest cave just keeps getting longer. Mammoth Cave is a national park located in southcentral Kentucky. According to the park's Facebook page, six more miles were discovered on Thursday, making the cave now a whopping 426 miles long. In the player above, check...
Continued rental aid available in 12 Kentucky counties
PRESTONSBURG, Ky. (AP/WYMT) - The Federal Emergency Management Agency officials say continued rental assistance may be available for people in 12 eastern Kentucky counties who were affected by flooding in July. The counties are Breathitt, Clay, Floyd, Knott, Leslie, Letcher, Magoffin, Martin, Owsley, Perry, Pike and Whitley. To be eligible,...
Issues and Answers: Auditor and gubernatorial candidate Mike Harmon
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - On this week’s episode of Issues and Answers: The Mountain Edition, WYMT’s Steve Hensley sits down with Auditor of Public Accounts and Republican candidate for Kentucky Governor Mike Harmon. Harmon talks about the campaign for Governor and the crowded field in the race so...
Ky. Agriculture Commissioner speaks at chamber of commerce meeting
PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - Business leaders from across the region and state officials gathered at the Southeast Kentucky Chamber of Commerce meeting on Monday. Kentucky Commissioner of Agriculture Ryan Quarles was a guest speaker at the chamber of commerce meeting. He shared the importance of supporting local farmers and the products they sell.
Trailers offer temporary home as flood victims plan future
PRESTONSBURG, Ky. (AP/WYMT) - David Stephens, his 8-year-old son and 6-year-old daughter are staying in a travel trailer after floodwaters engulfed their Eastern Kentucky home in late July. The children romp and play while Stephens worries about the future. They’re at a state park campground, where trailers have become temporary...
Ky. first responders take part in training drill for chemical weapons stockpile worst-case scenario
MADISON COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - First responders took part in an exercise to prepare for a possible emergency in Madison County. The Chemical Stockpile Emergency Preparedness Program, or C-SEPP, has been around since 1989. The program is in response to a what-if scenario involving the chemical weapons stockpile that’s located at the Blue Grass Army Depot.
Ky. woman carried scratch-off ticket in her purse for weeks before realizing she had a winner
BATH COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - A Bath County woman had a winning scratch-off ticket and didn’t know it for weeks. She told the Kentucky Lottery she had the $5 ticket in her purse for two weeks before realizing she won $80,000. It wasn’t until she and her son were...
Teddy Gentry, member of the band ‘Alabama,’ arrested on drug charges
CENTRE, Ala. (AP/WYMT) - Teddy Gentry, a founding member of and bass player for the country music super group Alabama, was arrested Monday on a misdemeanor marijuana possession charge, records show. Gentry, 70, of Fort Payne was booked into the Cherokee County Jail in northeast Alabama and released about a...
Roads, jobs packages receive overwhelming support
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -- West Virginia lawmakers made quick work on two items crucial to the state -- a roads package and a new program that could bring numerous jobs to Jackson County. The House and Senate each approved both packages Monday afternoon and evening. Each measure passed with overwhelming...
Community Trust Bank Neon Branch open again for regular business
NEON, Ky. (WYMT) - The Community Trust Bank in Neon reopened Monday after being forced to close in the late July flooding. The lobby and drive thru will be open for regular business hours, according to a release from the bank. The bank is located at 1001 Highway 317 in...
Tennessee Kayak Angler Makes Shocking Piebald Catfish Catch
An angler recently pulled a blue catfish with strikingly unusual coloration out of the Tennessee River near Chattanooga. Daimon Drymon, a kayak fisherman from Redbank, Tennessee, caught a piebald blue catfish on August 19 near where Suck Creek empties into the Tennessee River. It’s just a few miles downstream from Chattanooga.
Semi truck leads police on chase from Clarksville into Kentucky, crashing into multiple vehicles
Multiple vehicles have been damaged, but no serious injuries have been reported after a semi truck driver led police on a chase across state lines.
