Kentucky State

wymt.com

Lexington non-profit collecting books for eastern Ky. school

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The International Book Project ships books all over the world, and this week they are focusing on helping people in eastern Kentucky in need after the devastating floods. When the non-profit heard that Hindman Elementary School lost over 13,000 books as school was intended to start,...
LEXINGTON, KY
wymt.com

Flood death count increases to 40, Gov. Andy Beshear announces

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - The death toll continues to increase after the flooding in July. Gov. Andy Beshear announced the death toll is now at 40. “Sadly, this individual was lost during clean-up efforts in Pike County,” said Beshear. “Each of these individuals is a child of God, and we mourn with all of their loved ones and all of Eastern Kentucky.”
KENTUCKY STATE
wymt.com

Flooding death toll rises as Eastern Kentuckians work to rebuild

EASTERN KENTUCKY (WSAZ) - Weeks after devastating flooding struck Eastern Kentucky, the death toll has risen again. The death comes as neighbors are still picking up the pieces. Gov. Andy Beshear announced the death toll has risen to 40 -- with one person from Pike County losing their life during...
PIKE COUNTY, KY
wymt.com

Eastern Kentucky benefit concert to be held in Rupp Arena in October

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WYMT) - A benefit concert to help Eastern Kentuckians affected by flooding will be held in Lexington this fall. “Kentucky Rising” will be at Rupp Arena on October 11. Organized in response to the devastating flooding in the Kentucky region earlier this summer, the event will feature...
LEXINGTON, KY
wymt.com

Gov. Andy Beshear announces $8.5 million investment in Williamsburg

WILLIAMSBURG, Ky. (WYMT) - On Monday, Governor Andy Beshear the expansion of Renfro Supply Co. in Williamsburg. The expansion is supposed to bring 25 jobs and a nearly $8.5 million investment to the area. Renfro Supply Co. is one of the region’s largest wholesalers, according to a release from the...
WILLIAMSBURG, KY
wymt.com

New ‘Bivalent’ Covid-19 booster rolling out across the state

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - On Wednesday, Governor Andy Beshear and First Lady Britainy Beshear received the new, variant-specific, Covid-19 booster, known as the Bivalent Booster. The new booster targets the B.A.4 and B.A5 subvariants of the Omicron variant. Kentucky River District’s Public Health Director Scott Lockard said, if you are...
KENTUCKY STATE
WLKY.com

Mammoth Cave in Kentucky is now 6 miles longer

MAMMOTH CAVE, Ky. — The world's longest cave just keeps getting longer. Mammoth Cave is a national park located in southcentral Kentucky. According to the park's Facebook page, six more miles were discovered on Thursday, making the cave now a whopping 426 miles long. In the player above, check...
wymt.com

Continued rental aid available in 12 Kentucky counties

PRESTONSBURG, Ky. (AP/WYMT) - The Federal Emergency Management Agency officials say continued rental assistance may be available for people in 12 eastern Kentucky counties who were affected by flooding in July. The counties are Breathitt, Clay, Floyd, Knott, Leslie, Letcher, Magoffin, Martin, Owsley, Perry, Pike and Whitley. To be eligible,...
KENTUCKY STATE
wymt.com

Issues and Answers: Auditor and gubernatorial candidate Mike Harmon

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - On this week’s episode of Issues and Answers: The Mountain Edition, WYMT’s Steve Hensley sits down with Auditor of Public Accounts and Republican candidate for Kentucky Governor Mike Harmon. Harmon talks about the campaign for Governor and the crowded field in the race so...
KENTUCKY STATE
wymt.com

Ky. Agriculture Commissioner speaks at chamber of commerce meeting

PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - Business leaders from across the region and state officials gathered at the Southeast Kentucky Chamber of Commerce meeting on Monday. Kentucky Commissioner of Agriculture Ryan Quarles was a guest speaker at the chamber of commerce meeting. He shared the importance of supporting local farmers and the products they sell.
KENTUCKY STATE
wymt.com

Trailers offer temporary home as flood victims plan future

PRESTONSBURG, Ky. (AP/WYMT) - David Stephens, his 8-year-old son and 6-year-old daughter are staying in a travel trailer after floodwaters engulfed their Eastern Kentucky home in late July. The children romp and play while Stephens worries about the future. They’re at a state park campground, where trailers have become temporary...
KENTUCKY STATE
wymt.com

Ky. first responders take part in training drill for chemical weapons stockpile worst-case scenario

MADISON COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - First responders took part in an exercise to prepare for a possible emergency in Madison County. The Chemical Stockpile Emergency Preparedness Program, or C-SEPP, has been around since 1989. The program is in response to a what-if scenario involving the chemical weapons stockpile that’s located at the Blue Grass Army Depot.
MADISON COUNTY, KY
wymt.com

