Texas State

LoneStar 92

Texas Ranks as the No. 2 Most Internet-Scammed State in the Country

More people in Texas are being scammed on the internet than any other state except for California, according to a new study by Social Catfish. A whopping $606,179,646 has been stolen from a total of 41,148 Texas residents, according to the site's research. The average theft from each victim is approximately $18,302, which is nothing to bat an eye at. Moreover, the amount of money stolen by online scammers has doubled in the United States since the COVID-19 pandemic. In 2019, $3.5 billion was stolen online. In 2021, that number jumped to a staggering $6.9 billion.
TEXAS STATE
LoneStar 92

To The Rescue: Who is Texas’ Favorite Superhero?

We all wanted to be a superhero when we grew up. It's hard to not to want to be one right? Having a power all your own, and stopping bad guys?. Sounds like a fun time to anyone. Unfortunately, reality doesn't help us with being a superhero with powers. Nor does anybody really have a super power when they are born. So to fulfill the fantasy of superheroes, we look to media.
TEXAS STATE
LoneStar 92

A Topo Chico Shortage Has Been Confirmed and Some Consumers Are Not Happy

There have been many different shortages or price increases this year. After deciding to give up soda, I discovered how much of a shortage of materials there really is. After parting ways with sodas and deciding to get some Topo Chico with lime, I was able to finish a whole case of the sparkling water within a week and a half. I decided to go back to the store for more, but discovered that wouldn't be as easy my first trip.
TEXAS STATE
LoneStar 92

Did an Arkansas Man Just Break a World Record Spearfishing?

Did an Arkansas man just land a world-breaking record for catching a huge paddlefish on an Arkansas lake?. Chris Cantrell of Berryville, Arkansas was doing what he loves to do on Saturday, floating on Beavers Lake when he noticed a huge-like shadowy figure nearby. He grabbed his spearfishing tackle and fired off a shot that landed him a 90-pound, 12-ounce paddlefish and wrestled him to the surface, according to the Arkansas Game and Fish Commission Facebook page. Authorities are saying this just may qualify as a spearfishing world record for a paddlefish.
BERRYVILLE, AR
LoneStar 92

The Top 10 Best Places In Texas You Must Visit ASAP

I love being from Texas, and I just feel so bad for people who don’t ever get to experience the great state. When you’re not from the Lone Star State, people often assume that it only consists of Cowboys, horses, and barbecue in the desert. They don't realize Texas has a variety of environments and beautiful landscapes, and is almost like its own country.
TEXAS STATE
LoneStar 92

Not For Sale: 131 Texas Retailers Caught Selling Alcohol To Minors

Texas is always trying to make sure that its residents are being safe and making smart decisions. There are various organizations that are dedicated to certain cause helping Texans be smart. One of these organziation, The Texas Alcoholic Beverage Commission, checks to make sure businesses that sell alcoholic beverages are following regulations.
TEXAS STATE
LoneStar 92

Roadtrip! Here Are The Top 5 Most Beautiful Small Towns in Texas

Cooler temperatures are coming and that makes for excellent road trip weather. It's fun to check out new places or revisit old favorites for a weekend road trip. Texas is full of fun places to explore but if you're looking for a fun laid-back road trip you definitely need to visit one of these beautiful small Texas towns.
TEXAS STATE
LoneStar 92

Can You Guess What the Most Popular Shot in Texas Is?

While it doesn’t always love me back, I do love me some liquor. And when it comes to liquor, I’m more of a shot-taker than a cocktail drinker. Not that I don’t love a good cocktail, mind you. But more often than not, I’ll have a few shots along with a couple of beers for a nightcap.
TEXAS STATE
LoneStar 92

Weird Stuff In Texas: A Public Toilet With Mirrors? I C U P!

Public restroom. Two words that you either despise or love, depending on whether or not you actually enjoy using them. In some cases, desperate times call for desperate measures but for the most part, personally, I resort to being a 4-year-old and just make sure I go before I leave the house. Remember when mom used to tell you that? It comes in handy even as an adult!
TEXAS STATE
LoneStar 92

Starbucks Espresso Drink Recalled in 7 States Including Texas

If you're a coffee lover and enjoy Starbucks products, you need to check your fridge, pantry, and cabinets. Pepsico Inc has issued a recall for certain Starbucks Vanilla Espresso Triple Shot beverages because of possible contamination by foreign material, specifically metal fragments. Starbucks Drink Recall. Eat This, Not That! reports...
TEXAS STATE
LoneStar 92

LoneStar 92

