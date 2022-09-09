The Aiken County School System still needs dozens of bus drivers and they’ve decided to continue to offer a sign-on bonus in hopes of filling the available positions. During Tuesday’s school board meeting, members agreed to continue offering a $1,000 sign-on bonus through the end of the 2022-2023 school year. The bonus initiative was first introduced last year and was set to expire at the end of this month. In light of the ongoing bus driver shortage, the board decided Tuesday to continue to offer it as a hiring incentive. Another increase has also been added to the driver pay scale.

AIKEN COUNTY, SC ・ 10 HOURS AGO