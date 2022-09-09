Read full article on original website
?????
5d ago
From the look of it someone was trying talk smack and show out. It didn't work out too good. I pray everyone find peace and just keep it moving the next time. I know it sounds easy but can be hard to do.
Dr. Christine Green
5d ago
It is a shame before God that a child can't go to school without this demonic fighting. 🙏🙏🙏 for all students, teachers, parents, school administration, community members and all. If there is any time we need Jesus, it is right now. Lord help us!!! There is violence everywhere. Jesus please take the wheel.
DeplorableLJ
4d ago
This was a simple fight, not a brawl. Harlem High had a true brawl back in 95 or 96. Almost the whole school was fighting. 😒
WRDW-TV
Why Columbia County schools now have their own police force
EVANS, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Last year the Columbia County School District reported crimes on campus to the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office. The district now has its own full police force with its own chief, which the superintendent says he hopes helps them connect with the student body. So far,...
wgac.com
Richmond County Teen Reported Missing
Sixteen-year-old Jayla Jerrideau of Augusta has been reported missing. The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office says she was last seen September 12. Jerrideau is black, 5’5″ and weighs 123 pounds. She was last seen wearing a burgundy fur jacket, black biker shorts and black Crocs. Investigators say Jerrideau is known to frequent the areas of Harrisburg, Fox Den and Glendale.
WRDW-TV
Officers converge on address in Aiken for search warrant
AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - A large contingent of law enforcement officers converged Wednesday afternoon at a house on Fairfield Street. Observers were pushed back from the house near Hampton Avenue, according to witnesses. The Aiken County Sheriff’s Office says deputies were serving a search warrant as a follow-up to a...
wgac.com
Aiken County Continues to Offer Hiring Bonus for Bus Drivers
The Aiken County School System still needs dozens of bus drivers and they’ve decided to continue to offer a sign-on bonus in hopes of filling the available positions. During Tuesday’s school board meeting, members agreed to continue offering a $1,000 sign-on bonus through the end of the 2022-2023 school year. The bonus initiative was first introduced last year and was set to expire at the end of this month. In light of the ongoing bus driver shortage, the board decided Tuesday to continue to offer it as a hiring incentive. Another increase has also been added to the driver pay scale.
WRDW-TV
Drive-by shooting damages vehicle, hurts no one in North Augusta
NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - A drive-by shooting and vandalism incident caused several thousand dollars worth of damage in North Augusta but injured no one, according to authorities. It happened around 11 p.m. Monday on Georgetown Court, according to the North Augusta Department of Public Safety. Residents reported hearing about...
Unknown white man wanted for 2021 Aggravated Assault on Broad Street identified, arrested and charged
AUGUSTA (WJBF) – The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office says an Aggravated Assault suspect is now behind bars. Police were searching for 34-year old of Stanley Bryant Benkoski of Buckhead, Ga., after an incident that occurred at 533 Broad Street on May 1st, 2021. Benkoski has been arrested and committed to the Charles B. Webster Detention […]
WRDW-TV
Augusta-area defendants sentenced on federal gun offenses
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Several men from the CSRA are among defendants recently sentenced or facing charges for federal gun offenses, according to prosecutors. Jamie Lee Cogan, 38, of Thomson, was sentenced to 77 months in prison followed by three years of supervised release and fined $1,500 after pleading guilty to possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. Columbia County sheriff’s deputies arrested Cogan in April 2021 after finding him in possession of a pistol. Cogan was being sought at the time by Pickens County authorities on a warrant for violating probation.
wfxg.com
Jefferson County residents bring soil amendment concerns to the commission
Jefferson, county (WFXG) -since July, JEFFERSON COUNTY some residents have been experiencing an environmental problem. THEY ARE CALLED SOIL AMENDMENTS. BUT many refer to IT AS THE SPREADING OF INDUSTRIAL WASTE. on tuesday, the JEFFERSON COUNTY COMMISSION MEt to discuss the issue, the residents say stinks, in many ways. for...
wfxg.com
RCSO searching for missing teen
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WFXG) - The Richmond County Sheriff's Office is searching for a teen who was last seen on Monday, Sept. 5. Officials say 16-year-old Katrina Sexton was last seen on the 200 block of Pineview Drive in Augusta. Sexton was last seen wearing a black tank top and camouflage pants.
71-Year-Old Carl Forss Killed In A Two-Vehicle Crash Near Cobbham Road (Thomson, GA)
Official reports indicate that a two-vehicle crash involving a pickup and a tractor-trailer on Interstate 20 claimed a life on Monday morning. The crash happened on the westbound side near the Cobbham road exit, east of Thomson, before 9:40 a.m.
WRDW-TV
Jury convicts Augusta robber who left his wallet behind
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A robber who left his wallet at the scene was convicted and sentenced to life in prison for the 2020 crime at an Augusta gas station. The crime happened around 2 a.m. Sept. 5, 2020, after Isaiah Williams, now 33, walked into a Texaco on Windsor Spring Road, according to District Attorney Jared Williams.
wfxg.com
Firefighters work structure fire at the Lory apartments in Augusta
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WFXG) - Augusta Fire is on the scene of a structure fire at the Lory of Augusta. Dispatch tells FOX54 the call came in shortly after 4:00 a.m. on Tuesday morning. Officials tell FOX54 there are no injuries reported at this time. Check back to this story for...
WRDW-TV
Fire reported at apartment complex on Alexander Drive
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Augusta firefighters responded to a structure fire at an apartment complex Tuesday morning. Richmond County dispatchers said the call came in for a fire at the Lory in Augusta on Alexander Drive at 4:04 a.m. No injuries were reported in the initial call. Firefighters were still...
wgac.com
Two Edgefield County Men in Custody for Neighbor’s Murder
Two Edgefield County men are in custody, charged with the murder of a man whose body was found by a hunter on Sunday. Sheriff’s investigators say the body of 42-year-old Christopher Lathrop was found in a wooded area off Deep Step Road by a hunter who was scouting on National Forest property.
WRDW-TV
Authorities investigate pair of shootings in Burke County
WAYNESBORO, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Two separate shooting incidents occurred Sunday night in Waynesboro, according to the Burke County Sheriff’s Office. The first incident took place at 7:45 p.m. on Sixth Street in front of Delmac’s Store. The Waynesboro Police Department handled the call. One male victim was confirmed...
Tanker traps pickup truck against concrete divider in Aiken County
AIKEN COUNTY, S.C. (WJBF) — South Carolina Highway Patrol investigated a crash Tuesday along Interstate 20 westbound inside of Aiken County near mile marker 1. An investigation revealed that a tanker truck and a pickup truck collided and the pickup truck became trapped between the tanker and a concrete divider. A passenger had to be […]
wfxg.com
Sheriff's Office searching for missing man in Augusta
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WFXG) - The Richmond County Sheriff's Office is searching for a missing man. Forty-five-year-old Williams Mears was last seen Sept. 8 in the area around Washington Rd. and the Walmart on Bobby Jones Expressway. Mears is described as being around 5-feet-10-inches tall and 240 lbs. with brown hair and hazel eyes. He's known to frequent the areas of Peach Orchard Rd., Washington Rd., and the downtown area.
wfxg.com
Two men charged with murder in Edgefield County
EDGEFIELD COUNTY, S.C. (WFXG) - The Edgefield County Sheriff's Office has arrested two men in connection to a murder in the county. According to the sheriff's office, deputies and the County Coroner's Office responded to a wooded area along Deep Step Rd. Sunday evening. Officials say a hunter discovered a man's body while scouting on National Forest property. The sheriff's Office called SLED in to assist and a crime scene was established.
wgac.com
Apartment Fire in Augusta Leaves Several Displaced
An early morning fire at a Richmond County apartment complex has left several people displaced. Augusta-Richmond County firefighters were called to the Lory of Augusta complex in the 2600 block of Alexander Place around 4:00 a.m. today. No one was injured, but authorities say at least 7 people have been...
