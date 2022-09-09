ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Collins, CO

Stamper named Conference USA Player of the Week

DALLAS - Middle Tennessee's Owen Stamper has been named the Blenders Eyewear Conference USA Golfer of the Week, as announced by the conference Wednesday. Stamper set a personal best with a score of 206 (-10) at the Jim Rivers Intercollegiate finishing second individually while leading the Blue Raiders to second place as a team.
MURFREESBORO, TN
Blue Raiders stay in the hunt with another under-par round

CHOUDRANT, La. — Middle Tennessee men's golf moved into the top three in the second round of the Jim Rivers Intercollegiate on Monday. Gavin Clements and Kevin Jegers led the way with rounds of 70 (-2) as the Blue Raiders head into the third and final round seven strokes off the lead.
MURFREESBORO, TN

