goblueraiders.com
Stamper named Conference USA Player of the Week
DALLAS - Middle Tennessee's Owen Stamper has been named the Blenders Eyewear Conference USA Golfer of the Week, as announced by the conference Wednesday. Stamper set a personal best with a score of 206 (-10) at the Jim Rivers Intercollegiate finishing second individually while leading the Blue Raiders to second place as a team.
goblueraiders.com
NOTEBOOK: Football finally returns home for rivalry game in Floyd Stadium
MURFREESBORO, Tenn. — Middle Tennessee football finally returns home to the confines of Floyd Stadium this weekend, taking on Tennessee State in an OVC rivalry renewed for 615 Night on Saturday. Kickoff is scheduled for 6 p.m. Coming off an excellent bounce-back win over Colorado State, head coach Rick...
goblueraiders.com
Blue Raiders stay in the hunt with another under-par round
CHOUDRANT, La. — Middle Tennessee men's golf moved into the top three in the second round of the Jim Rivers Intercollegiate on Monday. Gavin Clements and Kevin Jegers led the way with rounds of 70 (-2) as the Blue Raiders head into the third and final round seven strokes off the lead.
