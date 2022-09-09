ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
toofab.com

Succession Creator Shades Actual Succession of King Charles III at Emmys

"Evidently, a little bit more voting involved in our winning than Prince Charles," said Jesse Armstrong to a tepid (at best) audience response after winning Best Drama. It was another big night for HBO's smash hit "Succession," but there was another succession in the mind of creator Jesse Armstrong when he took to the Emmy stage on Monday night.
toofab.com

From Zendaya to the Cast of Squid Game -- Here Is Everyone Who Made History At the 2022 Emmy Awards

These Emmy Award winners were celebrated for their achievements AND went down in awards show history. The 2022 Emmy Awards made history last night with several landmark wins!. Television's biggest night began with a few record-breaking nominations and while many favorites were snubbed from receiving a golden trophy, many stars made history with just a simple nomination.
toofab.com

12 House of the Dragon Power Moves: Daemon Tries Subterfuge, Hand Overplays His

Princess Rhaenyra's virtue is brought into question after she's spotted in a brothel with her dear uncle -- but what really happened?. After the violently quiet conclusion to last week's episode, events picked up in rather short order with this week's episode. After some time away, Daemon returns to King's Landing with a sword, a crown, and a plan.
toofab.com

Kenan Thompson Drags Leo DiCaprio & Netflix, Dances to TV Theme Songs in 2022 Emmys Opening

The "Saturday Night Live" veteran also hilariously alluded to the infamous 2022 Oscars slap in his opening monologue, with Bowen Yang bringing it up again later. 2022 Emmy Awards host Kenan Thompson not only delivered a hilarious monologue during the award show but also surprised viewers by showing off his dancing skills in an unexpected opening performance.
toofab.com

Killer Dolls Run Amuck as 'Chucky' and Tiffany Valentine Return for Season 2

Surviving teens Jake (Zackary Arthur), Devon (Björgvin Arnarson), and Lexy (Alyvia Alyn Lind) head to Catholic school, as Chucky returns for a new onslaught of terror. Jennifer Tilly is also back as Tiffany, who will apparently appear as both a human and doll this season. "Chucky" kicks off October 5 on SyFy and USA.
