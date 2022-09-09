Read full article on original website
Succession Creator Shades Actual Succession of King Charles III at Emmys
"Evidently, a little bit more voting involved in our winning than Prince Charles," said Jesse Armstrong to a tepid (at best) audience response after winning Best Drama. It was another big night for HBO's smash hit "Succession," but there was another succession in the mind of creator Jesse Armstrong when he took to the Emmy stage on Monday night.
From Zendaya to the Cast of Squid Game -- Here Is Everyone Who Made History At the 2022 Emmy Awards
These Emmy Award winners were celebrated for their achievements AND went down in awards show history. The 2022 Emmy Awards made history last night with several landmark wins!. Television's biggest night began with a few record-breaking nominations and while many favorites were snubbed from receiving a golden trophy, many stars made history with just a simple nomination.
Handmaid's Tale Premiere Recap: After Waterford's Death, June and Serena Prepare for War
Hulu's two-part premiere sets the stage for a battle between Elisabeth Moss' June and Yvonne Strahovski's Serena that could escalate to a global scale as Gilead pulls back its curtains to the world. After a 15-month hiatus, "The Handmaid's Tale" comes back at a time where its story is perhaps...
12 House of the Dragon Power Moves: Daemon Tries Subterfuge, Hand Overplays His
Princess Rhaenyra's virtue is brought into question after she's spotted in a brothel with her dear uncle -- but what really happened?. After the violently quiet conclusion to last week's episode, events picked up in rather short order with this week's episode. After some time away, Daemon returns to King's Landing with a sword, a crown, and a plan.
Kenan Thompson Drags Leo DiCaprio & Netflix, Dances to TV Theme Songs in 2022 Emmys Opening
The "Saturday Night Live" veteran also hilariously alluded to the infamous 2022 Oscars slap in his opening monologue, with Bowen Yang bringing it up again later. 2022 Emmy Awards host Kenan Thompson not only delivered a hilarious monologue during the award show but also surprised viewers by showing off his dancing skills in an unexpected opening performance.
Drew Barrymore Sobs Reuniting with Ex Justin Long, Recalls 'Chaos' of Relationship
"I always wanted to prove to you what a different person I was than when we dated." Drew Barrymore and Justin Long are back together to reflect on their on-again-off-again three year relationship. In a preview clip for the Season 3 premiere of "The Drew Barrymore Show," the 47-year-old "Charlie's...
Killer Dolls Run Amuck as 'Chucky' and Tiffany Valentine Return for Season 2
Surviving teens Jake (Zackary Arthur), Devon (Björgvin Arnarson), and Lexy (Alyvia Alyn Lind) head to Catholic school, as Chucky returns for a new onslaught of terror. Jennifer Tilly is also back as Tiffany, who will apparently appear as both a human and doll this season. "Chucky" kicks off October 5 on SyFy and USA.
Jimmy Kimmel Says Andrew Garfield Snatched Spearhead Out of the Air Saving Everyone at His Emmys Table
"Just as Spider-Man would have done were he in an undercover situation. His shirt came open. My wife almost had to be resuscitated." Andrew Garfield might actually be Spider-Man in real life, according to Jimmy Kimmel. If the late night host is to be believed, an opening dance number at...
Brendan Fraser Gives Humble, Overwhelmed, Grateful Speech As He Accepts TIFF Award
"Normally I am the guy at the podium who hands these things out" Brendan Fraser continues to be overwhelmed by the outpouring of support for what many are hailing as his comeback film role. The 53-year-old actor was overcome with emotion as he accepted the Tribute Award for his role...
Margot Robbie & Brad Pitt Are Wild, Gorgeous, and Out of Control in UNCENSORED Babylon Trailer
Babylon, directed by Damien Chazelle, takes on 1920s Los Angeles with humor, music, and hedonism. The gorgeously shot trailer stars Brad Pitt, Margot Robbie and Diego Calva in what promises to be one helluva ride. Babylon roars into theaters January 6. (The trailer is age restricted so you'll have to click on the video and watch directly on YouTube.)
