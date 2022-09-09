DIGHTON — It's always tough for a team to replace a talented senior class, especially one as successful as Dighton-Rehoboth boys soccer's Class of 2021. Led by 2021 Taunton Daily Gazette Boys Soccer Player of the Year Kevin Smith, Reece Cordeiro, Bryce Downs, Marc Thaler and Thomas Zibriba among others, the Falcons captured back-to-back South Coast Conference titles and went on a 24 game unbeaten run on their way to an Elite Eight appearance last season. ...

