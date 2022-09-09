Read full article on original website
Terry Riemer
Terry T. Riemer, age 61, passed away on Thursday, September 8, 2022, at Aurora Medical. He was born on November 27, 1960, in Sheboygan to the late Oscar and Yvonne (Pantel) Riemer. He attended local schools. Terry was employed at Richardson's Furniture for the. majority of his working career. Most...
Ruth Sacke
Ruth Sacke, age 73 of Sheboygan passed away late Tuesday evening September. 13, 2022. Ruth was born March 21, 1949, in Sheboygan to the late Harvey and. Genevieve (Pirrung) Paske. Ruth graduated from South High School in 1967. She. enjoyed golfing and time spent with family. Survivors include her brother...
Ezequiel Figueroa
Ezequiel Figueroa Jr., age 24, from Othello, Washington, died unexpectedly on Monday, September 12, 2022 surrounded by his family. He attended school within the Sheboygan Area School District and graduated in 2016 from Central High School. Ezequiel was currently pursuing a barbering degree at Academy of Beauty Professionals in Green Bay and was expected to graduate within the coming weeks. Ezequiel enjoyed being surrounded by his family, he loved spending time with his nieces and nephews. He had such a charismatic personality, with a bright infectious smile. He made sure to make others always feel welcomed. Ezequiel also devoted a lot of his time at the gym, always striving to be better than yesterday.
DuWayne Dhein
DuWayne A. Dhein, 63, of Sheboygan, passed away on Thursday, September 8, 2022, in his sleep at his. He was born November 16, 1958, in Sheboygan to Ralph and LuEllen (Gosse) Dhein. DuWayne. graduated from Howards Grove High School with the Class of 1977. He was proud of achieving the...
Eldon Priebe
Eldon E. “Butch” Priebe, 79, of, Oostburg, passed away on Saturday, September 10, 2022, at St. Nicholas. Hospital in Sheboygan. He was born October 29, 1942, in Appleton to the late Eldred and Leola. (Schaefer) Priebe. Eldon graduated from Hilbert High School with the Class of 1960. On...
A Portrait of Herbert V. Kohler in Three Parts
This past Monday, David Kohler was appointed the new head of the Kohler Company by its board of directors, putting into his hands the global business that his father, Herb, had built from his own grandfather’s plumbing manufacturing venture. Since his passing on September 3rd, many have said much...
Police Looking For Witnesses After Saturday Night Shootout
SHEBOYGAN, Wis. (WHBL) – Shots rang out Saturday night on Sheboygan’s South side, leaving one person injured. Police were called to the 2500 block of South Business Drive around 11:30 after two groups of people got into a fight and two guns were fired. One person was hit...
Watch for Lane Closures on Hwy 57 and 23 This Week
Sheboygan County motorists are being advised to stay aware for road repairs on Highway 57 near Random Lake, and Highway 23 near Plymouth this week. The Wisconsin DOT says maintenance crews will be repairing pavement on 57 at County Highway “K” this week between 6 a.m.. and 4 p.m. daily. Various lanes will be closed during repairs.
