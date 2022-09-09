Read full article on original website
wrul.com
Carmi Police Arrest Two Monday
A Carmi man out on conditional discharge for domestic battery is back behind bars on a new battery charge. It was just after 9pm Tuesday night when Carmi Police were called to 201 6th Street in reference to an altercation. Jason Sigmund of 203 6th was arrested after a complaint was signed stating he struck a white male in the face with his hand.
southernillinoisnow.com
Homeless man arrested when found sleeping in rural Centralia home
A rural Centralia resident returned home late Tuesday afternoon to find a man asleep inside their home. The resident of the 400 block of Jasper Road let the man sleep while they called the Marion County Sheriff’s Department. The man, identified as Nathan Watts, was woke up by a...
southernillinoisnow.com
An investigation into one crime leads to arrest of Centralia man on another
Centralia Police arrested a 33-year-old Centralia man for unlawful possession of methamphetamine after originally going to his home to arrest him on a different case. Zachery Konhorst of D’Ann Drive reportedly had a baggie for what field tested as methamphetamine in his pocket. He had been listed as a person of interest earlier in a case for alleged non-consensual dissemination of private sexual images.
Police want help identifying vehicle allegedly used in trailer thefts
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – The Evansville Police Department is asking for identification of the photographed 1999-2006 GMC Yukon. EPD says the vehicle has been involved in multiple trailer thefts and may have ties to Kentucky. Officers say trailers have been stolen during the day and night. Police say the suspect is a male that is […]
14news.com
Evansville couple accused of having drugs within children’s reach
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - An Evansville couple is accused of having cocaine and fentanyl within reach of their three children inside their home. An affidavit states officers saw Brandon Artis, a known violent felon on parole, in a truck at Rural King on Morgan Avenue in late August. The report...
wrul.com
Wyant Arrested for Domestic Battery Sunday Night
A rural Carmi man who had a jail term stayed on a conviction of domestic battery early this year found himself back in trouble for the same offense Sunday evening just before 11pm. Sheriff’s Deputies arrived on scene at 702 County Road 1275 East in reference to a domestic dispute. Dispatch advised a firearm could be involved. Upon arrival, the report indicates officers first came into contact with the alleged victim, 32 year old Amy Ward and noticed a facial laceration and bleeding down the side of her face. Law enforcement then spoke with 29 year old Michael Wyant and called for an ambulance. Through interviews, it was determined that arguing had been going on most of the day and things eventually escalated to the point of it becoming physical. In addition to the laceration, Ward also allegedly suffered a headbutt injury from Wyant. His t-shirt was ripped and he had a busted lip according to the report. At that point, Wyant was placed under arrest for Domestic Battery and taken to the White County Jail. Ward was taken to a hospital for treatment of her injuries. Wyant was in court for a first appearance Monday morning. He’s due back in court on October 5th for a preliminary hearing.
kbsi23.com
Man accused of hitting someone with baseball bat arrested after foot chase in Metropolis
METROPOLIS, Ill. (KBSI) – A Golconda man faces charges after police say he hit someone with a metal baseball bat and stole $10 and a flashlight. Timothy P. Ashworth, 59, of Golconda faces aggravated battery, armed violence, theft, criminal trespass to property and attempted fleeing/eluding police charges. Metropolis police...
14news.com
Affidavit: Evansville woman pulled over with large amount of meth
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - An Evansville woman is facing a dealing charge after authorities say they conducted controlled buys from the suspect. Officials with the DEA and the Evansville-Vanderburgh County Drug Task Force say they began investigating 38-year-old Chelsea Poiles in August. They say they conducted a control buy from...
spencercountyonline.com
Evansville man arrested following traffic stop near Grandview
On the evening of Sunday, September 4, at approximately 4:03 p.m., Spencer County Deputy Jason Littrell was on patrol in the Grandview area on SR 66. Deputy Littrell observed a vehicle driving on Forsythe Street and made a traffic stop due to an infraction he observed. Deputy Littrell approached the...
southernillinoisnow.com
Centralia High School student charged with felony disorderly conduct for allegedly threatening to shoot up the school
A 15-year-old Centralia juvenile boy who was a student at Centralia High School was formally charged in Marion County Juvenile Court on Monday with felony disorderly conduct after allegedly making a threat of violence against the school. Centralia Police had originally arrested the juvenile at the school on Friday for...
No arrest made after attempted kidnapping in Evansville
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — The Evansville Police Department says the lack of evidence has prevented them from arresting or charging an attempted kidnapping suspect. The night of September 8, officers were dispatched to the 1500 block of W. Louisiana Street for an attempted kidnapping. According to a police document, a ‘newer red 4-door passenger car’ […]
wrul.com
Warrants, Stolen iPhone, Fraud, Felony Arrest Made, Criminal Trespassing Report Filed with Sheriff’s Dept
An Omaha man is free after turning himself in on a Failure to Appear warrant Thursday morning in White County. 31 year old Braxton Sauls reported to the Sheriff’s Department just after 8am to turn himself in for FTA on an Unlawful Violation of an Order of Protection alleging he came within 500 feet of Michelle Battesse. Sauls was subsequently processed and bonded out to $595 within an hour.
southernillinoisnow.com
Jefferson County Sheriff’s Deputies arrest suspect in shots fired case
The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Department has arrested a 22-year-old Mt. Vernon man in connection with multiple shots fired in the 500 block of Meadowbrook Road in Mt. Vernon. Initial officers on the scene around 1:30 Wednesday afternoon discovered evidence and the State Police Crime Scene Unit responded to process...
wrul.com
Upcoming Jury Trial Vacated; Two Sentenced to Jail Monday
White County Circuit Clerk Kelly Fulkerson tells WROY/WRUL News that the jury trial in White County that was scheduled to begin on Tuesday, September 20th has been vacated. Any jurors who had been summoned to appear for the September 20th and 21st dates no longer need to appear and will be sent a new summons if needed in the future.
wrul.com
Mistaken Identity Results in Officer Shot with BB Gun Sunday Morning in Norris City
A case of mistaken identity resulted in a White County Sheriff’s Deputy being shot with a BB gun and the suspect’s subsequent arrest Sunday morning. According to authorities, 37 year old William Kyle Garrison of rural Norris City called law enforcement just before 9am asking for them in reference to people at his address tearing things up. Garrison allegedly said he had the individuals on video. The officer in route says he had been called to the residence multiple times for similar situations. Upon arriving, the officer says he saw the door open quickly and immediately observed what he believed to be a rifle. While attempting to back away and reach cover, the officer was struck in the forearm with a BB. The report indicates shortly after discharging the gun, the officer saw Garrison drop the rifle once he realized it was a law enforcement officer. The officer says he saw Garrison go to his knees and could hear him apologizing. Garrison was subsequently arrested for Aggravated Battery of a Police Officer. He’ll be due in court for a preliminary hearing on October 5th.
wpsdlocal6.com
State police investigating single-vehicle injury crash in Lyon County
LYON COUNTY, KY — Kentucky State Police troopers are investigating a commercial vehicle crash in Lyon County that resulted in the driver being flown to an Indiana hospital. Kentucky State Police Post 1 says 43-year-old Corey Bridges of Newburgh, Indiana, was driving a commercial vehicle loaded with gravel southbound along U.S. 641 in Lyon County when the truck dropped off the right shoulder of the road. Troopers say Bridges tried to drive the truck back onto the roadway, but he lost control of the vehicle and again left the right side of the road.
City denies negligence for deaths of 2 babies, father
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — Despite the city of Evansville agreeing to pay out a substantial settlement to the survivor of a deadly car crash, the city is denying they had anything to do with it. Five years ago, 2-year-old Princess Carter and 7-month-old Prince Carter passed away in the accident on Linwood and Monroe avenues, […]
14news.com
2nd adult charged in Henderson rape case
HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - Two people are now facing charges in a Henderson rape case. Earlier this week we told you that 35-year-old Amy Hudnall was charged with several crimes, including rape. Her arrest warrant describes disturbing details involving two children and another adult. Investigators tell us that the other...
southernillinoisnow.com
Employee of Intermountain Electronics in Centralia killed in freak accident
An employee of Intermountain Electronics on Swan Avenue in the Centralia Industrial Park was killed Tuesday afternoon in a freak accident at the plant. Marion County Coroner Troy Cannon has identified the victim as 44-year-old Trina Dennison of Irvington. Cannon says among other things the company constructs large enclosures containing...
14news.com
Evansville man now indicted by feds after fentanyl death of toddler
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A man who had been facing a local murder charge after the death of a toddler is now facing federal charges. Court records show the Vanderburgh County murder case against Arcinial Watt, that was moved Daviess County, then to Hamilton County, has been dismissed. Instead, Watt...
