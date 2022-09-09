Read full article on original website
Countries New Hampshire exports the most goods to
Stacker compiled a list of the countries New Hampshire exports the most goods to using data from the U.S. Census Bureau.
Abortion will be on the November ballot. Some Republicans who backed an exemption won’t.
House candidate Cyril Aures, a first-time House candidate, and Rep. James Allard, running for his third term, talked issues outside the polls in Chichester on primary day. Allard lost his seat. (Annmarie Timmins | New Hampshire Bulletin)
As rural homelessness increases, HUD aims money at helping people without access to shelters
The Department of Housing and Urban Development has opened up millions of dollars in funding for groups serving unhoused people in rural areas — an unprecedented move by the agency, say housing advocates. People living in cars, parks, and on the street at night, which the agency labels unsheltered...
Number of students in NH Education Freedom Accounts doubles in program's second year
The number of students enrolled in New Hampshire's Education Freedom Account program has doubled in the past year, a sign of the program’s growing popularity, but also adding to its cost to the state. The voucher-like school choice program gives state money to moderate and low-income families to pay...
