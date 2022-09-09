ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Thrillist

9 Downtown NYC Bars for Experiencing the Old & New Side of Japan

One of the best things about New York nightlife is that it’s constantly changing, staying true to its roots while innovating around the next big thing. The same can be said of the city’s Japanese-influenced bars and restaurants: The sushi craze of the ’80s and ’90s has evolved into new spots that approach cocktail-making with the same sense of art as preparing a perfectly sliced piece of sashimi. Downtown Manhattan is home to a number of bars that are honoring classic Japanese culture and tradition and infusing it with a modern approach to the cocktails, decor, and food. Here, we’ve rounded up some NYC places where you can experience the best of old and new Japan and sample Japanese spirits like Suntory Whisky Toki®, Roku® Gin, and Haku® Vodka while you’re at it.
Thrillist

What to See, Eat, and Do in Ridgewood, Queens

Home to scores of breweries, dive bars and sinfully overlooked brunch spots—in addition to expansive greenery and famous blockbuster filming locations—Ridgewood is one of New York City’s most underrated neighborhoods. Located on a unique triangle of land in Queens that’s often mistaken for Brooklyn, it sits on borough lines and serves as a buffer between Bushwick’s raucous party scene and Central Queens’ serene residential areas, incorporating elements of both lifestyles into its day-to-day.
Thrillist

NYC Is Gearing Up to Mass Vaccinate… Its Raccoons

New York City just launched a new mass vaccination program, and this time, it has nothing to do with humans. The city is launching a program to vaccinate its raccoons against rabies, and it even involves helicopter drops. On Monday, September 12, The Health Department, NYC Parks, and federal and...
Thrillist

Fun Things to Do After Dark in NYC This Fall

In a town where being nocturnal is a celebrated personality trait, we’re blessed to (how’s that saying go?) live in the “city that never sleeps”—and simply put, the after hours scene here in New York City is unmatched. After finishing up daytime explorations like discovering...
Thrillist

These 27 New York Sites Were Just Nominated for Historic Preservation

New York State could be getting a few more historic trophies on its shelves. Governor Kathy Hochul recently announced that the New York State Board for Historic Preservation recommended adding 27 properties to the State and National Registers of Historic Places. Among the nominees are an Adirondack cure cottage that once welcomed and served tuberculosis patients and a West Harlem historic district that has strong ties to Black leaders in NYC.
