Read full article on original website
Related
Trump’s mystery golf course meet was about hosting controversial Saudi-funded tournament, report says
Donald Trump’s mystery sighting at his Virginia golf course this week was in connection with arrangements being made for an upcoming event with the Saudi Arabia-backed LIV Golf tournament, a report said.On Monday, Mr Trump was spotted touring the grounds of the Trump National Golf Club in Sterling, Virginia, alongside a number of men including Brad Enie, his director of grounds for the club.The former president posted a statement on Truth Social and said: “Working today at @TrumpWashingtonDC on the Potomac River. What an incredible place!”The trip had sparked speculation after it was first announced that Mr Trump would...
Likely vote over Louisiana project caught in abortion debate
BATON ROUGE (AP) — As the political tug-of-war over enforcing Louisiana’s near-total abortion ban continues between Republicans at the Capitol and Democratic leaders in the state’s most populous city, the state Bond Commission is likely to vote Thursday on whether or not to continue withholding financing approval for a vital New Orleans area power plant project.
US Senate takes first step to direct military aid to Taiwan
A Senate committee took the first step Wednesday toward the United States directly providing billions of dollars in military aid to Taiwan and making ties more official, ramping up support following soaring tensions with Beijing. The United States for decades has sold weapons to Taiwan but the new legislation will go further by providing US security assistance of $4.5 billion over four years, a step sure to infuriate Beijing.
Comments / 0