China’s next Taiwan targets are lifelines of the US economy
U.S. firms are increasingly second-guessing their exposure in China and Taiwan for various reasons. Tensions over Taiwan remain elevated after House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s recent visit, with military exercises on both sides of the Taiwan Strait inching toward live-fire shooting. Meanwhile, Chinese President Xi Jinping’s zero COVID policy continues to cause unexpected and disruptive factory shutdowns, and new U.S. restrictions on imports made with Chinese Uyghur forced labor threatens billions of dollars of U.S. companies’ revenues.
FOXBusiness
US to ‘choke off’ China’s access to key computer chips
President Joe Biden's Commerce Department will hit China with new restrictions on shipments of semiconductors to China next month. New Commerce Department regulations will require further licenses for computer chip giants like Nvidia Corp and Micro Devices to deliver chips to China, particularly powerful artificial intelligence chips, Reuters reported Monday. The Biden administration is reportedly in the process of drafting letters informing relevant companies of the regulations changes.
Phone Arena
Nothing executive reveals Phone (1) sales in this top three smartphone market
For Nothing CEO Carl Pei, the big question is whether lightning can strike twice. He turned his unknown OnePlus brand into a legitimately popular and global smartphone brand. And then he surprisingly left in October 2020 to start Nothing. After releasing the Nothing Ear (1) true wireless earbuds in September 2021, the Nothing Phone (1) was released earlier this year garnering a strong review from us.
Phone Arena
Apple adopts a 3nm process for its A17 chip
Exactly a week ago, Apple debuted the iPhone 14 lineup at its “Far Out” event. And while we are still waiting for the first units to arrive, the Cupertino company is already looking forward to the next iPhone, which could be the first smartphone to be powered by a 3nm processor.
Exclusive-Germany drawing up new China trade policy, vows 'no more naivety'
BERLIN, Sept 13 (Reuters) - Germany's economy minister said on Tuesday the government was working on a new trade policy with China to reduce dependence on Chinese raw materials, batteries and semiconductors, promising "no more naivety" in trade dealings with Beijing.
India is quietly laying claim to economic superpower status
The rise of China has been the biggest story in the global economy in recent decades. But amid concern about its stumbling property market and global fears about inflation, the emergence of its neighbour, India, as a potential new economic superpower may be going under the radar. You won’t find...
Banned Chinese alloy in all F-35s annoys the US, raising security concerns
According to Pentagon officials, all F-35 stealth fighter jets include a banned alloy developed in China. And, to ensure that the F-35 program conforms with regulations relating to "specialty metals," the Pentagon delayed deliveries of new F-35s on Wednesday. The program office that manages the F-35 aircraft has stated that...
Phone Arena
Do the Chinese use TikTok search results to divide and confuse the youth of America?
A report by researchers at NewsGuard (via the AP) says that you might head to the TikTok app to enjoy the hilarious videos, the lip syncs, or the dancing clips. But when it comes to seeking out legitimate knowledge from videos recommended by the app's search platform, you can expect to be misled by close to 20% of the videos recommended.
CNET
Apple's iPhone 14 eSIM Change Has Small Carriers Hopeful Switching Will Be Easier
This story is part of Focal Point iPhone 2022, CNET's collection of news, tips and advice around Apple's most popular product. Apple's embrace of virtual, embedded SIM cards in the iPhone 14 line -- eliminating the SIM card slot for US models -- has led some online to worry that switching carriers is about to get a lot more difficult. Smaller carriers like Mint Mobile, US Mobile and Boost Mobile, however, see it as just the opposite.
Chinese moves on Taiwan rattle remote Japanese island
Life may seem tranquil on Japan's remote Yonaguni island, where wild horses graze and tourists dive to spot hammerhead sharks, but China's recent huge military exercises have rattled residents. Conscious of its vulnerability, officials have built up a military presence on the Nansei island chain, which extends 1,200 kilometres from Japan's main islands to Yonaguni.
Vietnamese Tesla Challenger VinFast Begins Domestic Deliveries Of SUV; US Sales Will Reportedly Start In December
Vietnam-based car manufacturer VinFast, which has pivoted to electric vehicles, began deliveries of its first batch of electric SUVs to domestic customers. What Happened: The first batch of 100 EVs were handed over to customers at a delivery ceremony held at its Vietnamese plant situated in the northern province of Hai Phong. The event was live-streamed from the manufacturing complex.
The Most Powerful Person in the World Is China's President
While China's economy overtook all others, Xi Jinping consolidated power as no leader since Mao
CNET
Apple iOS 16 Released: Here's Everything New on Your iPhone
This story is part of Focal Point iPhone 2022, CNET's collection of news, tips and advice around Apple's most popular product. Your iPhone is getting a major upgrade. Apple released the latest version of its mobile operating system, iOS 16, on Monday and you can now download it to your iPhone -- as long as it's on the list of compatible devices.
Phone Arena
Who will launch the first rollable display phone in 2023?
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page. While personally envisioning a drop in foldable phones production in 2023, display analyst Ross Young warns that this is only in comparison with his research firm DSCC's previous production estimates, whereas in comparison to 2022 we will be witnessing a 34% increase in foldable phone shipments.
Phone Arena
Samsung's unlocked Galaxy Z Fold 4 is now deeply discounted with no strings attached
As incredibly generous as Samsung and Best Buy have been with super-early adopters of arguably the greatest foldable device in the world right now, one thing bargain hunters couldn't get before today was any sort of Galaxy Z Fold 4 discount with no strings attached. But that's where Amazon comes...
Phone Arena
Vote now: Would you buy a Xiaomi smartphone if they were available in the US?
In light of the last hand-on preview I did (featuring the Xiaomi 12S Ultra) a pressing and long-overdue question popped into my head. Wouldn’t it be great if Xiaomi phones were more readily available around the world?. I know many Xiaomi models have launched globally, and it’s true that...
Phone Arena
Apple secures a patent for a self-healing display, possibly for a future foldable iPhone
Many people regard foldables as the next frontier in the smartphone world. However, what is often left unacknowledged is that, at least for now, this horizon is reserved solely for the Android side of the market. Nevertheless, this seems likely to change in the foreseeable future. Apple has reportedly acquired...
Engadget
The Apple Watch Series 7 is up to $150 off at Amazon
The retailer has a handful of the premium models still in stock. All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission. All prices are correct at the time of publishing.
Phone Arena
Google outs new and animated Android emojis for the first time
Google just previewed the new round of Unicode 15.0 emojis that are coming to your Android handset via system updates in December. Of course, the Google Pixel phones will get them sooner, as they will be integrated into the stock AOSP Android in the next few weeks. The new Unicode...
Phone Arena
They don't make 'em like they used to: Top 4 phones that did it right, but the world said "no"
Although phones like the Galaxy Z Fold 4 and iPhone 14 Pro Max are very exciting, top of the heap, I sometimes find myself looking at smartphones from about five or six years back with fondness. Now, five years might not sound like much, but it sure is, when it...
