Business

US News and World Report

JPMorgan, BofA Cautious on Job Cuts as Goldman Layoffs Loom

NEW YORK (Reuters) -JPMorgan Chase and Bank of America, the two largest U.S. banks by assets, expressed caution about job cuts in contrast with Goldman Sachs, where hundreds of layoffs could start as early this month. "You need to very careful when you have a bit of a downturn to...
TheConversationAU

That $243 billion 'saving' from axing the Stage 3 tax cut is more mirage than reality

What if we could save A$243 billion by abolishing the Stage 3 tax cuts? An article in Guardian Australia says we could spend it on all kinds of things, from pay rises for aged care workers to electrifying homes. But the money probably wouldn’t be there – not most of it. The Parliamentary Budget Office came up with the figure of $243 billion in response to a request from Greens Leader Adam Bandt to total the revenue the cuts would cost in their first nine years, which begin in July 2024. The PBO used a standard, and, on face of it, an unexceptional assumption...
US News and World Report

Analysis-Putin's Energy Gamble May Prove a Double-Edged Sword for Russia

MOSCOW (Reuters) - President Vladimir Putin's threat to completely cut off energy supplies to the West in a deepening confrontation over Ukraine could prove to be a double-edged sword for Russia. Just before the European Union announced a price cap on Russian gas on Wednesday, Putin threatened to sever supplies...
US News and World Report

Rail Stocks Rise as Tentative Deal With Workers Averts Shutdown

(Reuters) - Shares of Union Pacific Corp and Norfolk Southern rose on Thursday after major U.S. railroads clinched a tentative deal with unions for better pay and working conditions, narrowly averting a rail shutdown. The two sides reached the agreement following 20 hours of intense talks brokered by the Biden...
US News and World Report

Barclays: $7 Billion Worth of Securities Sold in Error Have Been Claimed

LONDON (Reuters) - Barclays said investors have submitted claims for $7 billion out of $17.7 billion worth of securities it sold in error, under the terms of a so-called rescission offer by which the bank had to buy back the notes and compensate buyers. The British bank said it was...
US News and World Report

Pentagon Stops Accepting F-35 Jets to Check for Chinese Content

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. Pentagon has stopped accepting new F-35 jets after it discovered a magnet used in the stealthy fighter's engine was made with unauthorized material from China, a U.S. official said on Wednesday. An investigation that gathered steam in mid-August found that an alloy in the engine's...
US News and World Report

Putin to Xi: Russia Values China's 'Balanced Position' on Ukraine

SAMARKAND, Uzbekistan (Reuters) - Russia's President Vladimir Putin told Chinese leader Xi Jinping on Thursday that Moscow backs Beijing's "One China" policy, opposes "provocations" by the United States in the Taiwan Strait, and values China's "balanced position" on Ukraine. The two leaders were meeting on the sidelines of the Shanghai...
US News and World Report

Reactions to Deal Between U.S. Railroads and Unions

(Reuters) -Major U.S. railroads and unions secured a tentative deal after 20 hours of intense talks brokered by the Biden administration to avert a rail shutdown that could have hit food and fuel supplies nationwide. Shares of Union Pacific Corp and CSX Corp were up about 3% before the bell.
US News and World Report

India, Russia to Discuss Energy Security as Oil, Coal Trade Soars

NEW DELHI (Reuters) - India and other members of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) will discuss energy security at the regional security bloc's meeting in Uzbekistan, India's foreign secretary Vinay Kwatra said on Thursday. The two-day summit in the Silk Road city of Samarkand will be attended by Prime Minister...
US News and World Report

U.S. COVID-19 Cases Decline

The daily average of new coronavirus cases in the U.S. has nearly halved over the past two months. Since the most recent coronavirus peak of about 130,000 average daily infections in mid-July, the number has declined to roughly 67,000 as of Sept. 8, according to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
