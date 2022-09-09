Read full article on original website
UW Nurses Celebrate Labor Victory
Earlier this week, nurses at UW Health experienced a major win in calling for union recognition. The deal they reached with the hospital helped to avoid a planned three-day strike. In this segment, host Carousel Bayrd gets updates on this developing story from UW Health nurses Justin Giebel, Sarah Quinn,...
Report Shows Union Support in Wisconsin on the Rise
It’s not uncommon to see “help wanted” signs in the windows of businesses these days, or hear people on social media express that nobody wants to work anymore. But is that true?. Well, according to a new report from a UW Madison think tank, called COWS, Wisconsin...
U.S. Life Expectancy Drops for Second Year in a Row
WORT 89.9FM Madison · US Life Expectancy Drops For Second Year In A Row. Average life expectancy for a U.S. resident is now 76.1 years, down from 77 years in 2020, and 79 years in 2019. That’s according to the latest Vital Statistics release from the U.S. National Center for Health Statistics. That decline – a four percent drop over three years – marks the largest drop in 100 years. The situation is even worse if you look at non-white populations: Native Americans, for example, now have a life expectancy of only 65.2 years – the same as it was in 1940. The U.S. now ranks 46th out of 193 countries in total life expectancy. How does this happen in a country with the largest economy in the world? Michal Engelman is the Training Director of the Center for Demography of Health and Aging at the University of Wisconsin Madison.
Free Speech Survey Set to be Sent to UW Students This Fall
A free speech survey will soon be headed to all UW System students. This comes after the survey was shelved last spring after the survey garnered controversy over how the survey would be worded. Former UW Whitewater interim chancellor Jim Henderson resigned over his objection to the survey. In an...
Friends of Sauk Creek Concerned About City’s Greenway Reconstruction Project
Last night, the city finance committee met for the second night in a row to discuss the 2023 executive capital budget. But much to the chagrin of south-west side residents, the Sauk Creek Greenway Restoration Project only received a few minutes of discussion. The Friends of Sauk Creek is a...
Meet Maureen McCarville for District 37
For today’s Meet the Candidates show, host Carousel Bayrd speaks with Maureen McCarville, who is running to represent the recently re-drawn Wisconsin State Assembly District 37. Maureen McCarville is a resident of DeForest who has served on the Dane County Board Supervisors since 2014. We will be speaking with...
Omar Sosa Talks Music, Food and Soul
WORT 89.9FM Madison · Omar Sosa Talks Music Food And Soul. Born in Madison’s Sister City, Cameguey, Cuba, Omar Sosa began his career studying percussion at the Escuela Nacional de Musica and then touring with his first band, Tributo. Starting in the 1990’s, Sosa began trotting around the globe, living in Quito, Palma de Mallorca, and San Francisco before finally settling down in Barcelona. He’s released a remarkable 30 albums since then, recording with a wide variety of jazz, Afro-Cuban and Latin artists, garnering seven Grammy nominations and a lifetime achievement award from the Smithsonian Institute. On Wednesday, September 21, Omar Sosa brings his new Quarteto Americanos to Madison’s Overture Center for a concert at the Capitol Theater.
New Exhibit Highlights UW Madison’s History of Discrimination
UW Madison unveiled their new exhibit with the university’s Public History Project today, which examines discrimination on campus throughout the decades. Located on the main floor of the Chazen Museum of Art, the exhibit, titled Sifting and Reckoning, contains photographs, testimonies, and documents outlining the history of discrimination on the campus.
