Auburn Wire staff makes its SEC predictions for Week 2

It’s Week 2, and every SEC football program will hit the gridiron once again this Saturday.

Congratulations to the SEC, who won all of its Week 1 matchups — except for LSU, that is, who got an extra point blocked to lose to Florida State and be the only SEC team to head into this weekend at 0-1. Thankfully for the Bayou Bengals, a gimmie game this Saturday should see them add a win to the tally.

There are a few great matchups here this week, with Florida squaring off against Kentucky and the Tennessee Volunteers facing an ACC opponent in Pittsburgh. Check out Auburn Wire’s picks on those two matchups and more down below:

(1) Alabama at Texas

River Wells, Contributor: Alabama

J.D. McCarthy, Contributor: Alabama

Taylor Jones, Contributor: Alabama

South Carolina at (16) Arkansas

River Wells, Contributor: Arkansas

J.D. McCarthy, Contributor: Arkansas

Taylor Jones, Contributor: Arkansas

(22) Wake Forest at Vanderbilt

River Wells, Contributor: Wake Forest

J.D. McCarthy, Contributor: Wake Forest

Taylor Jones, Contributor: Wake Forest

Missouri at Kansas State

River Wells, Contributor: Kansas State

J.D. McCarthy, Contributor: Kansas State

Taylor Jones, Contributor: Kansas State

Appalachian State at (6) Texas A&M

River Wells, Contributor: Texas A&M

J.D. McCarthy, Contributor: Texas A&M

Taylor Jones, Contributor: Appalachian State

(24) Tennessee at (17) Pittsburgh

River Wells, Contributor: Tennessee

J.D. McCarthy, Contributor: Tennessee

Taylor Jones, Contributor: Pittsburgh

Samford at (2) Georgia

River Wells, Contributor: Georgia

J.D. McCarthy, Contributor: Georgia

Taylor Jones, Contributor: Georgia

(20) Kentucky at (12) Florida

River Wells, Contributor: Florida

J.D. McCarthy, Contributor: Florida

Taylor Jones, Contributor: Florida

Central Arkansas at (22) Ole Miss

River Wells, Contributor: Ole Miss

J.D. McCarthy, Contributor: Ole Miss

Taylor Jones, Contributor: Ole Miss

San Jose State at Auburn

River Wells, Contributor: Auburn

J.D. McCarthy, Contributor: Auburn

Taylor Jones, Contributor: Auburn

Southern at LSU

River Wells, Contributor: LSU

J.D. McCarthy, Contributor: LSU

Taylor Jones, Contributor: LSU

Mississippi State at Arizona

Patrick Conn, Regional Editor: Mississippi State

River Wells, Contributor: Mississippi State

J.D. McCarthy, Contributor: Mississippi State

Taylor Jones, Contributor: Mississippi State