Auburn Wire staff makes its SEC predictions for Week 2
It’s Week 2, and every SEC football program will hit the gridiron once again this Saturday.
Congratulations to the SEC, who won all of its Week 1 matchups — except for LSU, that is, who got an extra point blocked to lose to Florida State and be the only SEC team to head into this weekend at 0-1. Thankfully for the Bayou Bengals, a gimmie game this Saturday should see them add a win to the tally.
There are a few great matchups here this week, with Florida squaring off against Kentucky and the Tennessee Volunteers facing an ACC opponent in Pittsburgh. Check out Auburn Wire’s picks on those two matchups and more down below:
(1) Alabama at Texas
River Wells, Contributor: Alabama
J.D. McCarthy, Contributor: Alabama
Taylor Jones, Contributor: Alabama
South Carolina at (16) Arkansas
River Wells, Contributor: Arkansas
J.D. McCarthy, Contributor: Arkansas
Taylor Jones, Contributor: Arkansas
(22) Wake Forest at Vanderbilt
River Wells, Contributor: Wake Forest
J.D. McCarthy, Contributor: Wake Forest
Taylor Jones, Contributor: Wake Forest
Missouri at Kansas State
River Wells, Contributor: Kansas State
J.D. McCarthy, Contributor: Kansas State
Taylor Jones, Contributor: Kansas State
Appalachian State at (6) Texas A&M
River Wells, Contributor: Texas A&M
J.D. McCarthy, Contributor: Texas A&M
Taylor Jones, Contributor: Appalachian State
(24) Tennessee at (17) Pittsburgh
River Wells, Contributor: Tennessee
J.D. McCarthy, Contributor: Tennessee
Taylor Jones, Contributor: Pittsburgh
Samford at (2) Georgia
River Wells, Contributor: Georgia
J.D. McCarthy, Contributor: Georgia
Taylor Jones, Contributor: Georgia
(20) Kentucky at (12) Florida
River Wells, Contributor: Florida
J.D. McCarthy, Contributor: Florida
Taylor Jones, Contributor: Florida
Central Arkansas at (22) Ole Miss
River Wells, Contributor: Ole Miss
J.D. McCarthy, Contributor: Ole Miss
Taylor Jones, Contributor: Ole Miss
San Jose State at Auburn
River Wells, Contributor: Auburn
J.D. McCarthy, Contributor: Auburn
Taylor Jones, Contributor: Auburn
Southern at LSU
River Wells, Contributor: LSU
J.D. McCarthy, Contributor: LSU
Taylor Jones, Contributor: LSU
Mississippi State at Arizona
Patrick Conn, Regional Editor: Mississippi State
River Wells, Contributor: Mississippi State
J.D. McCarthy, Contributor: Mississippi State
Taylor Jones, Contributor: Mississippi State
