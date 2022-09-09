Read full article on original website
LTC Among The Nation’s Best Two-Year Colleges
When it comes to getting the best educational outcomes from a two-year community college, it pays to stay close to home. The personal finance website WalletHub.com looked at more than 650 two-year community colleges across cost and quality indicators including tuition and fees, student-faculty ratios, and graduation rates, and ranked Lakeshore Technical College fourth-best in the nation for educational outcomes, LTC was also ranked among the nation’s top 4% of two-year colleges at number-23. Wallet Hub also ranked LTC the third-best overall in Wisconsin, topped by Moraine Park and Fox Valley in the 1st and 2nd places.
Police Looking For Witnesses After Saturday Night Shootout
SHEBOYGAN, Wis. (WHBL) – Shots rang out Saturday night on Sheboygan’s South side, leaving one person injured. Police were called to the 2500 block of South Business Drive around 11:30 after two groups of people got into a fight and two guns were fired. One person was hit...
Watch for Lane Closures on Hwy 57 and 23 This Week
Sheboygan County motorists are being advised to stay aware for road repairs on Highway 57 near Random Lake, and Highway 23 near Plymouth this week. The Wisconsin DOT says maintenance crews will be repairing pavement on 57 at County Highway “K” this week between 6 a.m.. and 4 p.m. daily. Various lanes will be closed during repairs.
A Portrait of Herbert V. Kohler in Three Parts
This past Monday, David Kohler was appointed the new head of the Kohler Company by its board of directors, putting into his hands the global business that his father, Herb, had built from his own grandfather’s plumbing manufacturing venture. Since his passing on September 3rd, many have said much...
