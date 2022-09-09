Read full article on original website
Related
westkentuckystar.com
WKCTC donates exercise equipment to Marshall County Special Olympics
West Kentucky Community and Technical College announced a donation of exercise equipment to the Marshall County Special Olympics facility. WKCTC updated its exercise equipment in the employee fitness center over the last few months, and the previous equipment has found a new home with Marshall County Special Olympics athletes. The...
westkentuckystar.com
Troopers remember Cameron Ponder in roadside ceremony
Kentucky State Police officers lined the shoulder of Interstate 24 in Lyon County on Tuesday morning to remember Kentucky State Trooper Cameron Ponder, who was killed in the line of duty 7 years ago. WKDZ reported that during the brief ceremony a wreath was laid in front of Trooper Ponder’s...
westkentuckystar.com
McCracken County to hold National POW/MIA Recognition Day on Saturday
Friday is National POW/MIA Recognition Day across the nation, a day to recognize and remember those who were prisoners of war or missing in action. However, that day of remembrance in McCracken County will be held this Saturday. McCracken County Judge Executive Craig Clymer joined the Greg Dunker Show on...
westkentuckystar.com
Post 1 troopers honored for bravery during December tornado
Five troopers from Post 1 in Mayfield were honored at the Kentucky State Police annual award ceremony in Lexington. Two troopers and one detective were honored for their actions during the December tornado. Detective Nathan Moore was named Post 1 Detective of the Year. He and Trooper Garret Clark were...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
westkentuckystar.com
Clymer reflects on impact Zana Renfro had on community
The news of Zana Renfro's death on Tuesday was a shock to many in the community, and that's no different for McCracken County Judge Executive Craig Clymer. Clymer told West Kentucky Star that news of her passing was unexpected, and a terrible tragedy. He reflected on her service to the community and their friendship, saying she was an outstanding person.
westkentuckystar.com
Beshear makes swing through western Kentucky
Governor Andy Beshear made stops in western Kentucky on Tuesday, speaking to the Kentucky Labor Management Conference and presenting funds to officials in Murray and Calloway County. Beshear spoke to members of organized labor in stump-style remarks ahead of his appearance at the conference. Just outside the lodge at Kentucky...
whvoradio.com
Name Released In Pembroke Skid Steer Accident
Authorities have released the name of a child that was killed in an accident involving a skid-steer on Beeker Road in Pembroke Friday afternoon. Christian County emergency personnel say 15-month-old Bradley Martin was hit by a skid-steer and shortly after an ambulance arrived the Christian County Coroner was called to the scene.
westkentuckystar.com
Former city, county commissioner Zana Renfro dead at 61
Former Paducah city commissioner and McCracken County commissioner Zana Renfro passed away over the weekend. Sixty-one-year-old Renfro was well-known for her 21 years in local government, working in both city and county leadership. She served as a city commissioner from 1993 until 1998, and as a county commissioner from 1999 until 2014.
IN THIS ARTICLE
westkentuckystar.com
Gravel truck crash in Lyon County injures driver
A gravel truck crash in Lyon County injured the driver and sent him to an Indiana hospital. The Wednesday morning crash occurred on US 641 between Fredonia and Eddyville, near New Bethel Church Road. Kentucky State Police said the driver, 43-year-old Corey Bridges of Newburgh, Indiana, apparently dropped a wheel or wheels off the shoulder of the road and overcorrected.
Murray Ledger & Times
Online obituaries Sept. 9, 2022
Robert Halton Banks Sr., 72, of Murray, Kentucky, died Tuesday, Sept. 6, 2022, at Murray-Calloway County Hospital. Born Sept. 13, 1949, in Murray, he was the son of Robert Banks and June (Parker) Garland. He was a retired truck driver. He honorably served his country in the U.S. Army. He...
westkentuckystar.com
Caldwell County truck crash sends one to hospital
A box truck crash on Monday morning in Caldwell County sent an Elkton man to the hospital. The crash occurred on Marion Road north of Princeton. Caldwell County Sheriff's deputies determined that the truck driven by 37-year-old David McClure dropped off the shoulder of the road, overturned, and came to rest against a large tree.
westkentuckystar.com
Marion father, son face charges after Lyon County disturbance
A Marion, Kentucky father and son will face charges in Lyon County after reports of a disturbance. Deputies were called to a home in the 3000 block of KY 295 North. The property owner told authorities 35-year-old Mitchell Peek had been at the property, but fled before law enforcement arrived. Mitchell has a domestic violence order prohibiting him from being on the property.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
westkentuckystar.com
Traffic stop in Lyon County nets two Washington men and a pound of cocaine
A vehicle stopped after speeding through Livingston and Lyon Counties ends in the arrest of two Washington men and the confiscation of a pound of cocaine. Kentucky State Police stopped the vehicle along I-24 for a speeding violation. During the stop, troopers asked for and were granted permission to search the car.
westkentuckystar.com
Former Hickman County student charged with threatening school violence
A tip from Facebook led Kentucky State Police to charge a former student at Hickman County High School with threatening violence against the school and its staff. A post on Facebook was flagged for a threat of violence and was forwarded to the KSP's Electronic Crimes Branch. The threat was traced back to a device in Hickman County. Troopers from Post 1 located the device and its owner, 20-year-old Buster Thomas of Clinton.
14news.com
Man wanted in Hopkinsville seen in Madisonville
MADISONVILLE, Ky. (WFIE) - Madisonville Police are sharing an alert from Hopkinsville Police. They say the person they are looking for was spotted in Madisonville. Hopkinsville Police say they need to talk to him about a shooting that happened back in August. If you know who he is, call 270-890-1300.
westkentuckystar.com
State and federal money allocated for projects in McCracken County
State and federal money for projects in McCracken County was announced at a gathering, Wednesday, at the courthouse. Local and state officials, including Lt. Governor Jacqueline Coleman and State Senator Danny Carroll, came together for the announcement of as much as $500,000 in allocations. A portion of the money is coming from the state discretionary transportation fund and will be used for improvements to Stuart Nelson Park Road as a part of the outdoor sports complex project.
Body identified from drowning at Billy Dunlop Park
Clarksville Police reported that a body was recovered from Billy Dunlop Park Saturday morning. It has now been identified. Police said there was no indication of foul play.
westkentuckystar.com
Lyon County law enforcement jump into action to save suicidal woman
A woman was saved in Lyon County over the weekend after she reportedly wandered into the woods after taking several substances while trying to end her own life. Lyon County deputies were called to Kuttawa on Saturday after someone reported that a suicidal woman had taken several substances before telling others she wanted to end her life and fleeing into a wooded area.
westkentuckystar.com
Men in Pink campaign for Regional Cancer Center kicks off September 27
The Men in Pink campaign for the Murray-Calloway County Hospital's Regional Cancer Center kicks off on September 27. The event will reveal the 11 men that will spend Breast Cancer Awareness Month raising money to support the Regional Cancer Center at the hospital. The campaign utilizes key community individuals that...
Comments / 0