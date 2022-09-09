State and federal money for projects in McCracken County was announced at a gathering, Wednesday, at the courthouse. Local and state officials, including Lt. Governor Jacqueline Coleman and State Senator Danny Carroll, came together for the announcement of as much as $500,000 in allocations. A portion of the money is coming from the state discretionary transportation fund and will be used for improvements to Stuart Nelson Park Road as a part of the outdoor sports complex project.

MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY ・ 7 HOURS AGO