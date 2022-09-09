ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
AOL Corp

Princess Anne Recalls Sharing Final Moments with Queen Elizabeth

Princess Anne is remembering in a new statement the last 24 hours she shared with her mother, Queen Elizabeth II, before the monarch died Sept. 8 at the age of 96. The late royal's only daughter released the statement Tuesday, calling it an honor and a privilege to be with her mother in her final moments, while also sending support to her brother King Charles III.
AOL Corp

Leonardo DiCaprio and Gigi Hadid 'Spending Time Together,' Source Says

Leonardo DiCaprio has his sights set on Gigi Hadid! A source tells ET that "Leo and Gigi Hadid have been spending time together. He likes her, but things are still new.”. Although the Don’t Look Up star has taken an interest in the model, post-split from Camila Morrone, he’s also been spending time with the guys.
CELEBRITIES

