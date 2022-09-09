Read full article on original website
Princess Anne Recalls Sharing Final Moments with Queen Elizabeth
Princess Anne is remembering in a new statement the last 24 hours she shared with her mother, Queen Elizabeth II, before the monarch died Sept. 8 at the age of 96. The late royal's only daughter released the statement Tuesday, calling it an honor and a privilege to be with her mother in her final moments, while also sending support to her brother King Charles III.
Oprah weighs in on Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's potential reconciliation with royal family
Oprah Winfrey is looking back at her "bombshell" 2021 interview with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle as it appears a reconciliation may be possible between the couple and the royal family in the wake of Queen Elizabeth's death. At the Toronto Film Festival promoting Sidney, a documentary about acting legend...
'Sister Wives' Recap: Christine Says Kody Denied Her Intimacy for Not Treating His 'Favorite Wife' Well
Christine Brown is airing all of her grievances in season 17 of Sister Wives. The TLC reality series following the lives of polygamist Kody Brown and his four wives returned on Sunday with an explosive episode, which mostly consisted of Christine and Kody facing off over her decision to leave their 25-year marriage.
JoJo Siwa Seemingly Confirms New Romance With TikTok Star Avery Cyrus
JoJo Siwa seems to have a new love in her life! The 19-year-old dancer and social media star all-but confirmed her romance with TikToker Avery Cyrus in a cute video this week after fans had speculated that the two were together. Siwa captioned the video, "Happiest girl." In the clip,...
Gigi Hadid and Leonardo DiCaprio look cozy in new pics as romance rumors swirl
It turns out Leonardo DiCapriocan date women over the age of 25. After weeks of speculation, the Oscar-winning actor fueled romance rumors with Gigi Hadid during a New York Fashion Week after-party. In pictures obtained by the Daily Mail, DiCaprio, 47, and the 27-year-old model appeared to get cozy at...
Leonardo DiCaprio and Gigi Hadid 'Spending Time Together,' Source Says
Leonardo DiCaprio has his sights set on Gigi Hadid! A source tells ET that "Leo and Gigi Hadid have been spending time together. He likes her, but things are still new.”. Although the Don’t Look Up star has taken an interest in the model, post-split from Camila Morrone, he’s also been spending time with the guys.
Princess Eugenie and Princess Beatrice Wear All Black in Mourning of Queen Elizabeth
Princess Eugenie and sister Princess Beatrice joined their royal family members today at the reception held at the Palace of Westminster to mourn Queen Elizabeth II, who died last Thursday. The two were photographed standing with their relatives during the ceremony. Eugenie stood with Zara Tindall, the daughter of Princess...
TikTokers spot major change in Lea Michele’s ‘Funny Girl’ costume: ‘As a bigger bodied person, it was noticed, felt and noted’
A TikToker is calling out Funny Girl for a not-so-subtle fatphobic costume change. 5 pairs of cute and colorful Adidas Ultraboost sneakers that. The Broadway revival of Funny Girl has been nothing short of drama. Beanie Feldstein’s casting as lead Fanny Brice got mixed reviews — with some even citing nepotism.
