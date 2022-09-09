Read full article on original website
Most 'Dramatic Dog' Throws a Tantrum As Vet Puts Him on Diet in Funny Video
"He is literally the most dramatic dog I've ever met and it's hilarious," said the now-viral dog's owner.
petguide.com
Adoptable Dog of the Week - Scooter
This cutie pie is looking for some real special peeps to love him! Our Adoptable Dog of the Week is Scooter, a 4 years old Maltese mix from Sandston, Virginia. He is neutered, microchipped, up to date on his vaccines, and crate trained. Scooter needs to go to a home without any kids or other pets due to his resource guarding issues.
The Dog Toys And Treats You Should Avoid Buying At The Pet Shop
We all like to spoil our dogs with toys and treats, but as cute as they look, not all products that you can find on shop shelves are actually safe for your dog. The humane society says that toys help dogs fight boredom when they're home alone, provide comfort when they're feeling nervous, and can even help prevent them from developing certain problem behaviors.
KRQE News 13
Best personalized dog bowl
BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Personalized dog accessories are easier to get than ever. From small artist shops to big retailers, there are plenty of places that will customize dog tags, collars, beds, shirts and bowls. Personalized dog bowls are a fun, colorful touch for...
msn.com
Dog's Reunion with Owner After His 8-Month Deployment Is Making Everyone Sob
TikTok user @tonyconrad8 has been away from home for far too long because of the ultimate sacrifice. He serves in the United States military and we could never say thank you enough for his service. Anyone who serves sacrifices leaving behind loved ones for months at a time. They leave behind their parents, siblings, friends and significant others. But what we haven't thought of before this video, is how some also leave behind their fur besties.
The Dogington Post
Elderly Dog Was Abandoned With A Heartbreaking Note In His Collar
“This post contains affiliate links, and I will be compensated if you make a purchase after clicking on my links.”. A 10-year-old schnauzer-poodle mix, named Oreo, was left abandoned on a corner of the street, with a heartbreaking letter pinned around his neck. Oreo was left in the sun for...
ohmymag.co.uk
This heartbroken puppy refused to leave a cardboard box her owner abandoned her in, hoping for him to come back
Harvest was abandoned in a cardboard box where she loyally stayed overnight. She was waiting for her owner to come back, but no one did.Dallas Dog took her in their care, but the animal refused to leave her safe cardboard space she was eventually named after. The pooch is now looking for a new home.
Toddler's Wild Reaction to Being Bitten By Cousin Has People in Stitches
One viewer felt the toddler, named Aiden, "took all he could" with another concluding: "he's been watching too much WWE."
Video of Dogs Seeing Owner After 18 Months Away Has Viewers 'Sobbing'
Sarah Keogh surprised her dogs after spending a year and a half in Australia, and their reaction to her return did not disappoint.
pethelpful.com
Husky's Hilarious Response to Being Locked Out of His Crate Is Going Viral
Keeping dogs in crates can be a controversial topic among dog owners. Some people think it's cruel to keep dogs locked in crates while others think it's necessary when no one is home and many even claim their dogs even enjoy being in their crate. One woman tested her husky's feelings about his crate and the reaction is hilarious.
Puppy mill rescue looking for a forever home
This very shy, but very sweet dog was used for breeding at the puppy mill and didn’t get to enjoy the life of a loved and happy pet. Brownie needs to live with a resident dog who can help her relax in a new environment.
'Seen It All': Cat Caught Dragging Bed Through House to Nap With Dogs
TikTok users described the clip as "too cute."
ohmymag.co.uk
Rescue's plea as no one wants to adopt this Lonely Hearts Club pup who spent whole life in shelter
This gorgeous dog has so much to offer. Despite beingdeaf, Lacey is a delight to have around. The shelter staff are absolutely heartbroken to see that after spending almost all her life with them, this special pet is still a Lonely Hearts Club member, waiting for her forever home. She...
It's Alive: New Yorker Gets A Surprise Package With Living Creatures Inside
The lizards and iguanas were taken in by a nonprofit, which said that live animals are "often" delivered to the wrong address.
survivornet.com
Bride, 43, With Gas, ‘Gurgling Stomach’ And Bloody Feces Was Told By Doctors ‘She Ate Something Red:’ It Turned Out To Be Cancer
Paula Chambers Raney was 43 when she struggled with diarrhea, painful gas and a gurgling stomach. Unfortunately, doctors kept misdiagnosing her for a long time. Eventually, her symptoms got so bad she was forced to go directly to a hospital where she was finally diagnosed with colorectal cancer. The term...
Upworthy
Senior dog left at shelter to be put down now living her best life after veterinarian adopts her
When Netty arrived at a Philadelphia shelter in 2010, she was only there for three days before she was adopted. However, last month, the mixed pit bull was dropped back at the same shelter by her family of over a decade with the request that the 15-year-old canine be put down. "She was returned with a requested euthanasia," Maddie Bernstein, manager of lifesaving at the Pennsylvania SPCA, told The Washington Post. "She was old and having some incontinence difficulties in the house." According to Bernstein, Netty's previous owners "weren't interested in talking about other options for her, like medications."
EatingWell
Should You Be Drinking a Glass of Water Before Bed? Here's What Dietitians Have to Say
While it's easy to overlook, next to the muscle, bone, organs and fat in our bodies that often step into the spotlight, water actually makes up 55% of the average adult female body and about 60% of adult male bodies, according to Cleveland Clinic. Just like the grass in a...
4 Fat-Blasting Foods Doctors Say You Should Be Eating Daily For A Flatter Stomach
When you think about foods that can help you lose weight in order to achieve a flatter stomach, the first things that pop into your mind may include low-calorie meals that barely fill you up. However, if you want to shed pounds at a healthy, steady r...
Is lemon water good for you?
LEMON juice in water has long been a trend that promises to help with everything from inflammation to clearer skin. If you've been trawling the wellness space, then you might have read it is also said to lower blood pressure, and prevent strokes. There's a lot of disinformation on the...
The Super Hydrating Drinks You Should Sip All Day Long To Look 10 Years Younger (It’s Not Water!)
This post was originally published on August 21, 2021 and has since been updated. When we think anti-aging, we often turn to toners, moisturizers and dermatological procedures to achieve the youthful glow of yesteryear. And while that can make a difference, the food and drink you put in your body is just as important as the creams you slather on your face! You can even add years to your life by making smart dietary choices. From soy and salmon to greek yogurt and oatmeal, there are plenty of good-for-you foods that will leave you feeling ageless.
