Pets

Adoptable Dog of the Week - Scooter

This cutie pie is looking for some real special peeps to love him! Our Adoptable Dog of the Week is Scooter, a 4 years old Maltese mix from Sandston, Virginia. He is neutered, microchipped, up to date on his vaccines, and crate trained. Scooter needs to go to a home without any kids or other pets due to his resource guarding issues.
The Dog Toys And Treats You Should Avoid Buying At The Pet Shop

We all like to spoil our dogs with toys and treats, but as cute as they look, not all products that you can find on shop shelves are actually safe for your dog. The humane society says that toys help dogs fight boredom when they're home alone, provide comfort when they're feeling nervous, and can even help prevent them from developing certain problem behaviors.
Best personalized dog bowl

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Personalized dog accessories are easier to get than ever. From small artist shops to big retailers, there are plenty of places that will customize dog tags, collars, beds, shirts and bowls. Personalized dog bowls are a fun, colorful touch for...
Dog's Reunion with Owner After His 8-Month Deployment Is Making Everyone Sob

TikTok user @tonyconrad8 has been away from home for far too long because of the ultimate sacrifice. He serves in the United States military and we could never say thank you enough for his service. Anyone who serves sacrifices leaving behind loved ones for months at a time. They leave behind their parents, siblings, friends and significant others. But what we haven't thought of before this video, is how some also leave behind their fur besties.
Elderly Dog Was Abandoned With A Heartbreaking Note In His Collar

“This post contains affiliate links, and I will be compensated if you make a purchase after clicking on my links.”. A 10-year-old schnauzer-poodle mix, named Oreo, was left abandoned on a corner of the street, with a heartbreaking letter pinned around his neck. Oreo was left in the sun for...
Husky's Hilarious Response to Being Locked Out of His Crate Is Going Viral

Keeping dogs in crates can be a controversial topic among dog owners. Some people think it's cruel to keep dogs locked in crates while others think it's necessary when no one is home and many even claim their dogs even enjoy being in their crate. One woman tested her husky's feelings about his crate and the reaction is hilarious.
Senior dog left at shelter to be put down now living her best life after veterinarian adopts her

When Netty arrived at a Philadelphia shelter in 2010, she was only there for three days before she was adopted. However, last month, the mixed pit bull was dropped back at the same shelter by her family of over a decade with the request that the 15-year-old canine be put down. "She was returned with a requested euthanasia," Maddie Bernstein, manager of lifesaving at the Pennsylvania SPCA, told The Washington Post. "She was old and having some incontinence difficulties in the house." According to Bernstein, Netty's previous owners "weren't interested in talking about other options for her, like medications."
Is lemon water good for you?

LEMON juice in water has long been a trend that promises to help with everything from inflammation to clearer skin. If you've been trawling the wellness space, then you might have read it is also said to lower blood pressure, and prevent strokes. There's a lot of disinformation on the...
The Super Hydrating Drinks You Should Sip All Day Long To Look 10 Years Younger (It’s Not Water!)

This post was originally published on August 21, 2021 and has since been updated. When we think anti-aging, we often turn to toners, moisturizers and dermatological procedures to achieve the youthful glow of yesteryear. And while that can make a difference, the food and drink you put in your body is just as important as the creams you slather on your face! You can even add years to your life by making smart dietary choices. From soy and salmon to greek yogurt and oatmeal, there are plenty of good-for-you foods that will leave you feeling ageless.
