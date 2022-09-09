'All clear' given at Central High School in Phoenix following lockdown Friday

Related
Child arrested in Surprise for threatening to shoot students
An 11-year-old student has been arrested, accused of making threats to bring a gun to school and kill other students.
AZFamily
Tip leads to arrest of Mesa Native Grill & Wings suspected shooter
MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- A Silent Witness tip led to police finding a man who allegedly pointed a gun at a Mesa Native Grill & Wings employee and started shooting at another customer in May. On Wednesday, officers arrested 33-year-old Greg Gomez after releasing surveillance photos of him and his car last month, asking the public for help identifying him.
KGUN 9 Tucson News
25K+
Followers
7K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT
Read the latest Tucson, Arizona news and weather from KGUN 9 Tucson News, updated throughout the day.https://www.kgun9.com
Comments / 0