wtvy.com
Prattville man arrested after Elmore County manhunt
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A suspect has been arrested after multilple law enforcement agencies responded to an Elmore County manhunt Tuesday morning. The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency has since identified the man as Joseph Wise, 32, of Prattville. ALEA says a state trooper made a traffic stop shortly before 8:30...
wtvy.com
Fentanyl overdoses increased by 20% in Alabama over past year
ALABAMA (WTVM) - Concern over the increase in fentanyl-related deaths across the United States and our local communities. According to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, drug overdose deaths increased by 20 percent in Alabama and 9.7 percent in Georgia last year. According to the Drug Enforcement Administration,...
wtvy.com
Montgomery cleans up underpass, helps homeless veteran
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - City crews worked to clear the area of the Ann Street underpass as part of Montgomery’s plan to address homelessness. “I think it leads to a more compassionate and equitable community. And that’s what we’re trying to bring about at all levels of this city,” Montgomery Mayor Steven Reed said.
wtvy.com
Montgomery man helping special needs children in Uganda
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A Montgomery man has started an organization that provides necessities to underserved special needs children in Uganda. Founding president of Promise International, Daniel Tulibagenyl, says his idea was all from a vision from God. “The vision I got, it was for children. I was giving them...
wtvy.com
New Goodwill location opens in Eufaula
The 31st annual Model Railroad Show and Sale will be held September 17 and 18 at the National Peanut Festival Fairgrounds. Volunteers would spend time with residents in long-term care facilities -- being a friendly face and listening to their concerns or complaints. Something's brewing in downtown Dothan. Updated: 2...
wtvy.com
College costs remain high, but financial resources are available
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - While Emma Cate Jernigan is still a junior in high school, she’s already on the search for her dream college. She wants to manage collections of fine art as a curator. “So I’m thinking about going under an art history major,” she said. “So that’s...
wtvy.com
Rich McGlynn named Auburn’s Interim Athletics Director
AUBURN, Ala. (WTVY) - Just weeks after Auburn’s Allen Greene stepped down as Athletic Director, the school’s president announced a new interim. President Christopher B. Roberts says Rich McGlynn will serve as interim athletic director. In a message Roberts said:. Dear Auburn Family,. There is nothing quite like...
