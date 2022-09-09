Read full article on original website
Related
Up to 1.5 inches of rain possible in wettest parts of SF Bay Area
An "October" cold front is coming to the San Francisco Bay Area before summer even ends.
Mapping out your visit: How to navigate the Santa Cruz County Fair
Looking to plan your visit to this year’s Santa Cruz County Fair? Get caught up on all the wonderful amenities we have to offer to ensure a smooth and fun-filled day that’s sure to please the entire family. Did somebody say, “Valet?” We sure did: if you want...
Yelp's best Bay Area restaurant is hidden in a gas station
"I drove nearly two hours to try the Bay Area's top-rated restaurant."
'This is gonna mess me up': Bobby Gray knows better than most how trauma can manifest years later
When traumatic events don't receive some level of post-processing, they linger there until the day they don't. For the Felton Fire chief who had lost his father, slain sheriff's officer Michael Gray, back in 1983, the events of June 6, 2020, brought Bobby Gray "full circle." As Steven Carrillo carried out the cop-killing rampage that left Sgt. Damon Gutzwiller dead and Alex Spencer severely injured, it became a catalyst for catharsis, pain and healing.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Morgan Hill Times
Leadership Class project promotes road safety, welcomes visitors
Leadership Morgan Hill’s Class of 2022 is working on a community service project that promotes cycling and pedestrian safety, and the co-existence of these non-motorized activities with vehicular uses on the public roadways throughout town. The nonprofit class’s three-part project evolved from a series of brainstorming sessions that identified...
NBC Bay Area
Documentary Uncovers Rapid Rise of Online ‘Sextortion' Crimes Targeting Teens
A South Bay task force focused on stopping online exploitation of minors is hosting the screening of a new documentary about the rapid rise of "sextortion" crimes across the United States. A special screening of "Sextortion: The Hidden Pandemic" will be held at 7 p.m. Sept. 20 at Calvary Chapel...
American Airlines to close SFO base, displacing over 400 flight attendants
SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — American Airlines announced that over 400 San Francisco-based flight attendants would be forced to transfer to new locations after it closes its Bay Area base, according to a union representative for the Association of Professional Flight Attendants. The Flight Attendant base at SFO will be closing on January 21, 2023. The […]
San Jose housing shortage is the worst in the U.S.
San Jose’s housing crisis is the worst of any major U.S. city due to its limited supply of homes. That’s according to a recent study from Angi which says the San Jose metro area, which includes San Jose, Sunnyvale and Santa Clara is faring worse than other major metro cities like Washington D.C., San Francisco and Boston in terms of housing supply. The study employed several factors, including listing rates for new housing on the market, amount of residents moving in and out of the metro area and changes in housing prices.
RELATED PEOPLE
Conservation on tap: Bay Area water usage fell in July, with 6 counties among top savers
As California faces the likelihood that the drought will drag on for yet another year, the state’s urban water conservation numbers continue to increase. According to new monthly data released by the State Water Resources Control Board, Californians cut back on water use by 10.4 percent in July compared to July 2020.
NBC Bay Area
Robot Barista Asks for Tips From Customers at Stoneridge Mall
Have you seen a robot making coffee before? It’s not exactly a surprising thing to see in the Bay Area. But, it’s what that robot at Stoneridge Mall in Pleasanton is asking for after it gives you coffee, that has a lot of people talking. NBC Bay Area’s...
Santa Cruz officials begin closing homeless encampment by San Lorenzo River
While there are an estimated 225 people living in the camp at the moment, people are being asked to move out in phases, according to the latest update on the city’s website last week.
More changes coming to West San Jose
A potentially historic West San Jose barn and cottage built near the turn of the 20th century could be demolished to make way for dozens of condominiums and ground floor businesses. Just a half-mile north from where developer and dentist Adam Askari is planning to build a 119-room hotel that...
IN THIS ARTICLE
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Mild late-night earthquake stirs up San Francisco Bay Area, seismologists say
A 2.9-magnitude earthquake shook the Northern California coast near San Francisco overnight, the U.S. Geological Survey reports. The 6-mile deep quake hit near Piedmont at 10:31 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 11, according to the USGS. More than 4,400 people from as far away as Sacramento and Fresno reported feeling the...
The Bay Area’s Best Corn Mazes & Hay Mazes to Visit This Fall
Get lost (and found again) at one of these epically fun corn mazes all located in the Bay area. Getting lost in a corn maze or a hay maze is practically a childhood rite of passage (along with a road trip to leaf peep some nearby fantastic fall foliage) and with these locations in the Bay Area, there’s so many fun mazes to choose from. Try your navigation skills at a world-record holding maze that (might) take you and the kids hours to find your way out. Or, for something a little less intense, check out the assortment of mini mazes created especially for shorter legs. And don’t forget, there are night mazes and a minotaur maze that will increase the fall fun factor. A bunch of these spots also double as u-pick fruit and veggie spots, pumpkin patches as well as your go-to source for festive fall activities so if you want to get your fall fix all in one spot, these family-friendly farms featuring corn mazes and hay mazes were made just for you.
KSBW.com
Benchland campers wait until last minute to begin frantic move-out
SANTA CRUZ, Calif. — It was move-out day for some campers living in the Benchlands at San Lorenzo Park in Santa Cruz. Some of whom have lived there for two-and-a-half years. They had until noon on Tuesday to move into shelter spaces provided by the city. The city began...
KTVU FOX 2
Small earthquake shakes parts of the Bay Area
MORGAN HILL, Calif. - A small earthquake struck the South Bay Tuesday morning. The 2.7-magnitude quake hit at 8:24 a.m., centering about 5.6 miles from the community of San Martin in Santa Clara County and about 7.2 miles from Morgan Hill, according to the U.S. Geological Survey (USGS). It measured about four miles deep.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Bay Area residents recall the 9/11 attacks and those who lived and died
MENO PARK -- A survivor and two retired Menlo Park firefighters who helped with the search and rescue efforts at Ground Zero reflected Sunday on the 21st anniversary of 9/11 and toll the terrorist attacks took. Michael Hingson, who is blind, turned his story of survival into a New York Times bestselling book -- "Thunder Dog".He and his guide dog Roselle walked down 78 flights of stairs that morning to safety after the attack on the Twin Towers."There were a lot of people on the stairs," Hingson recalled. "We walked down the stairs safely. We didn't run and we didn't...
Bike, skip, or scooter down to the 8th annual Open Streets event on West Cliff Drive
Open Streets Santa Cruz returns to West Cliff Drive on Sunday, October 16th from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., creating a pop-up street park along Santa Cruz’s iconic coastline. Now in its eight year, this family-friendly and community-driven event will close off car traffic to two miles of West Cliff Drive, from Lighthouse Point to Natural Bridges State Park, so that people can walk, bicycle, roll, play, and dance in the street with no cars.
moneytalksnews.com
5 Cities Where Homeowners Are Now Losing Equity
The signs of a cooling housing market suddenly are everywhere. And as the real estate market weakens, tappable home equity is disappearing. Nationwide, tappable equity — which is defined as the amount of cash a homeowner can borrow against their home while maintaining a 20% equity stake — hit its 10th consecutive record high in the second quarter of this year, at $11.5 trillion, according to Black Knight’s latest Mortgage Monitor Report.
Comments / 0