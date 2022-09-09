ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Morgan Hill, CA

Comments / 0

Related
Lookout Santa Cruz

'This is gonna mess me up': Bobby Gray knows better than most how trauma can manifest years later

When traumatic events don't receive some level of post-processing, they linger there until the day they don't. For the Felton Fire chief who had lost his father, slain sheriff's officer Michael Gray, back in 1983, the events of June 6, 2020, brought Bobby Gray "full circle." As Steven Carrillo carried out the cop-killing rampage that left Sgt. Damon Gutzwiller dead and Alex Spencer severely injured, it became a catalyst for catharsis, pain and healing.
FELTON, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Morgan Hill, CA
Local
California Society
Morgan Hill, CA
Society
Local
California Entertainment
Morgan Hill Times

Leadership Class project promotes road safety, welcomes visitors

Leadership Morgan Hill’s Class of 2022 is working on a community service project that promotes cycling and pedestrian safety, and the co-existence of these non-motorized activities with vehicular uses on the public roadways throughout town. The nonprofit class’s three-part project evolved from a series of brainstorming sessions that identified...
MORGAN HILL, CA
San José Spotlight

San Jose housing shortage is the worst in the U.S.

San Jose’s housing crisis is the worst of any major U.S. city due to its limited supply of homes. That’s according to a recent study from Angi which says the San Jose metro area, which includes San Jose, Sunnyvale and Santa Clara is faring worse than other major metro cities like Washington D.C., San Francisco and Boston in terms of housing supply. The study employed several factors, including listing rates for new housing on the market, amount of residents moving in and out of the metro area and changes in housing prices.
SAN JOSE, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Richard Anderson
San José Spotlight

More changes coming to West San Jose

A potentially historic West San Jose barn and cottage built near the turn of the 20th century could be demolished to make way for dozens of condominiums and ground floor businesses. Just a half-mile north from where developer and dentist Adam Askari is planning to build a 119-room hotel that...
SAN JOSE, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Science Book#Space Science#Evolution#Sociology#Precocity Press#Booksmart#Amazon Com
Red Tricycle San Francisco

The Bay Area’s Best Corn Mazes & Hay Mazes to Visit This Fall

Get lost (and found again) at one of these epically fun corn mazes all located in the Bay area. Getting lost in a corn maze or a hay maze is practically a childhood rite of passage (along with a road trip to leaf peep some nearby fantastic fall foliage) and with these locations in the Bay Area, there’s so many fun mazes to choose from. Try your navigation skills at a world-record holding maze that (might) take you and the kids hours to find your way out. Or, for something a little less intense, check out the assortment of mini mazes created especially for shorter legs. And don’t forget, there are night mazes and a minotaur maze that will increase the fall fun factor. A bunch of these spots also double as u-pick fruit and veggie spots, pumpkin patches as well as your go-to source for festive fall activities so if you want to get your fall fix all in one spot, these family-friendly farms featuring corn mazes and hay mazes were made just for you.
SANTA CLARA COUNTY, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Small earthquake shakes parts of the Bay Area

MORGAN HILL, Calif. - A small earthquake struck the South Bay Tuesday morning. The 2.7-magnitude quake hit at 8:24 a.m., centering about 5.6 miles from the community of San Martin in Santa Clara County and about 7.2 miles from Morgan Hill, according to the U.S. Geological Survey (USGS). It measured about four miles deep.
MORGAN HILL, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Books & Literature
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
Biology
NewsBreak
Microbiology
Country
China
CBS San Francisco

Bay Area residents recall the 9/11 attacks and those who lived and died

MENO PARK -- A survivor and two retired Menlo Park firefighters who helped with the search and rescue efforts at Ground Zero reflected Sunday on the 21st anniversary of 9/11 and toll the terrorist attacks took.  Michael Hingson, who is blind, turned his story of survival into a New York Times bestselling book -- "Thunder Dog".He and his guide dog Roselle walked down 78 flights of stairs that morning to safety after the attack on the Twin Towers."There were a lot of people on the stairs,"  Hingson recalled. "We walked down the stairs safely.  We didn't run and we didn't...
MENLO PARK, CA
Lookout Santa Cruz

Bike, skip, or scooter down to the 8th annual Open Streets event on West Cliff Drive

Open Streets Santa Cruz returns to West Cliff Drive on Sunday, October 16th from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., creating a pop-up street park along Santa Cruz’s iconic coastline. Now in its eight year, this family-friendly and community-driven event will close off car traffic to two miles of West Cliff Drive, from Lighthouse Point to Natural Bridges State Park, so that people can walk, bicycle, roll, play, and dance in the street with no cars.
SANTA CRUZ, CA
moneytalksnews.com

5 Cities Where Homeowners Are Now Losing Equity

The signs of a cooling housing market suddenly are everywhere. And as the real estate market weakens, tappable home equity is disappearing. Nationwide, tappable equity — which is defined as the amount of cash a homeowner can borrow against their home while maintaining a 20% equity stake — hit its 10th consecutive record high in the second quarter of this year, at $11.5 trillion, according to Black Knight’s latest Mortgage Monitor Report.
SAN JOSE, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy