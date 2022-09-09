CO Lottery
DENVER (AP) _ These Colorado lotteries were drawn Friday:
Cash 5
05-17-22-23-30
(five, seventeen, twenty-two, twenty-three, thirty)
Estimated jackpot: $20,000
Lucky For Life
08-16-23-34-42, Lucky Ball: 17
(eight, sixteen, twenty-three, thirty-four, forty-two; Lucky Ball: seventeen)
Mega Millions
16-21-54-55-69, Mega Ball: 22, Megaplier: 2
(sixteen, twenty-one, fifty-four, fifty-five, sixty-nine; Mega Ball: twenty-two; Megaplier: two)
Estimated jackpot: $231,000,000
Pick 3 Evening
4-0-6
(four, zero, six)
Pick 3 Midday
8-7-5
(eight, seven, five)
Powerball
Estimated jackpot: 186,000,000
