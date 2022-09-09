CO Lottery

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Carlos Rodón struck out eight in five dominant innings before leaving with a blister and the San Francisco Giants slowed down the Atlanta Braves 4-1 Wednesday to win the series. “It’s just something I’ve been dealing with all year,” Rodón said. “Whenever I get a lot of pressure on that slider, it just tends to crack and get that blood blister, so just something we’ve got to manage.” Rodón (13-8) allowed just an unearned run on two hits and a walk. He moved into second in the majors with 220 strikeouts, behind only New York Yankees ace Gerrit Cole (228). “We felt like where we were in the season, it was the right decision to get him out of there,” Giants manager Gabe Kapler said. “I don’t anticipate (him missing a start) but we’re going to be cautious with Carlos and talk to him tomorrow and see how he’s feeling and go from there.”

SAN FRANCISCO, CA ・ 2 HOURS AGO