Kindergartner’s first day of school doesn’t go as planned in emotional TikTok: ‘I would cry so hard’

Hilarious little girl gives too much information when postman asks where mum is
It's no secret that kids have no filter, as this mum discovered when her daughter gave the postman too much information about where she was. Lauren Chloe Edney, 24, saw the hilarious incident unfold thanks to her door cam, which captured the moment her three-year-old daughter Emily answered the postman.
Woman runs out on first date with man when she notices his teeth are glowing in the dark
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a friend who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. My friend Angela had been talking to this guy Mark online for quite a while before she decided to meet him in person. They spent weeks talking every day on the dating app where they met and were enjoying getting to know each other. She even said at one point shortly before they met that he might be ‘the one.’
Man horrified after he seeing his wife harm their baby
It’s fairly normal for parents to have negative thoughts when caring for a baby, according to BigThink. These are the effects of stress. But an emotionally stable person won’t act on those thoughts.
Man enraged after his fiance sneaked out of the restaurant and didn't pay for his and his friends' meal
One of the most problematic aspects of a relationship or marriage might be the handling of financial matters. According to a survey conducted by Fidelity Investments in 2021 with participants aged 25 and older who were either married or in a long-term committed partnership, one in every five couples cites financial concerns as the most significant obstacle to their relationship.
Woman Refuses to Buy Wedding Gift Because She Wasn’t Invited
Weddings are a time for joy, celebration, and love. For many, the best part of a wedding is the invitation. A wedding invitation sets the tone for the entire event, and it can be a work of art in its own right.
Woman discovers that her husband is not the father of their child, yet she has never cheated on him
Their lives turned upside down overnight. According to Irish Mirror, in a Reddit post that has gone viral, a woman tells the story of how she found out she and her husband were not the biological parents of their baby girl. Doubts about a paternity test. It all started when...
Woman in age-gap relationship left horrified after dad told her to 'get therapy'
A woman who is in a relationship with a man nearly 30 years her senior was told by her furious dad to 'get therapy'. Natalie Noble, 21, and Bobby Lindsey, 50, first met in 2015, when he was her tennis coach. The pair maintain that the relationship was totally platonic...
Dad With 4-Bedroom House Lets 3 Kids Sleep on Floor of His Bedroom After Their Mom Dies
Letting your kids sleep in your bedroom isn't as unhealthy as people think. Brandon Janous turned to TODAY Parenting Team to share how he lets his three children sleep on the floor of his bedroom even though they live in a four-bedroom home. In the now viral post, he explains how this situation developed after the death of his wife, his children's mom.
Mom Gives Triplet Girls Same Name - The One She Had For The Son She Wanted
When expecting a baby, the best thing parents-to-be can do is just hope for a healthy baby and not have a preference on gender. If you decide you really want a boy or a girl, you could wind up disappointed, which isn't the best way to start a child's life. However, one mom was so intent on having a son that she didn't even bother coming up with a name if she had a daughter. Of course, fate had its way and not only did the mother give birth to a baby girl, she gave birth to three of them - triplets, but she didn't let the name she picked out go to waste.
Hot Comments Today: Single mother fired from her job after her co-worker reported her TikTok to school officials
Nicole Johnson said she was fired after a co-worker reported a TikTok video she posted to her boss. Johnson joked on TikTok that she couldn't arrive to work early due to her kids but still stopped for Starbucks.
Mom Says Son Came Home “Starving” on First Day of School Because Other Student Ate His Lunch
There's something utterly primal about another being swooping in and eating our food. Sure, an argument can be made that there are plenty of metaphors for that in the workplace, the creative arts, or in the world of cutthroat business deals. But there are certainly folks out there who will have no problem literally taking the food of another person, just ask people in jail or in school.
Mum ‘addicted to tattoos’ says she can’t get a job
A mum has claimed she's struggling to find a job due to the sheer amount of tattoos she has covering her skin. Melissa Sloan, 45, started getting inked at the age of 20, and says she has been 'addicted' to it ever since. The Wales native estimates that she gets...
All-girls private school rejects a trans student, 12, because 'she's a male' - as her furious mum unleashes on the college
The furious mother of a transgender student is suing an all-girls school for denying her child a place because she was 'born a male'. Single mother of four Emma Jensen said she was excited for her two children Rylee, 13, and Harley, 12, to attend private Brisbane school Carinity Education Southside after seeing photos of their relatives in the school's foyer.
She tattooed half her face and you'd never know it. Her skills are just that good.
This incredible medical tattoo technology is giving renewed hope to burn victims.
I’m a child behaviour expert & this is why you should never tell your little one to ‘use their words’- say this instead
WHEN A child is kicking off, parents will say anything to calm them down and understand what the problem is. Plenty of mums and dads will ask their little one to "use their words" during a melt-down to get them to communicate the problem. But according to the experts this...
Slate
Help! I Came Into a Large Inheritance. Then My Boyfriend’s True Personality Emerged.
Our advice columnists have heard it all over the years. Each Sunday, we dive into the Dear Prudie archives and share a selection of classic letters with our readers. Join Slate Plus for even more advice columns. Dear Prudence,. I am a 26-year-old woman. My parents are well-off, and I...
"I just bought it for the twins and me" Man excludes fiancé, mother of his twin babies, from family trip
Family vacations are an opportunity for new and old members to bond. Most importantly, everyone in the family can create memories and develop a bond over the vacation. However, some families might exclude certain people from vacations, which could seem cruel if the person has been a part of the family.
A man who had been rejected by his parents because of his facial appearance
Jonathan Lancaster said he's embracing life's opportunities and connections.Photo taken from Insider.com. Jonathan Lancaster, who was born with a very rare medical condition called Treacher Collins syndrome, occurs in 1 out of 50,000. After 36 hours of his birth, his parents signed adoption papers due to his facial appearance.
Mistress enraged, heartbroken when boyfriend puts vacation home in his wife’s name
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission.*. I have been in a relationship with a married man for almost three years now. It’s been almost two years since his wife found out about us when he told her, admitting to cheating. It’s been over a year since he moved out of their house so that he could spend more time with me.
Slate
Help! My Parents Gave Me a Name That Makes Everyone Think I’m Racist.
Dear Prudence is Slate’s advice column. Submit questions here. I am a middle-aged white woman with an East Indian name. I am concerned about appropriation and walking around basically embodying a living micro-aggression. While my parents and I have close connections to India, and my Indian godparents suggested the name, nobody knows that when they meet me. They just meet a white woman with an Indian name.
