mmheadlines.org
U-M Medical School establishes Institute for Heart and Brain Health; Anthony Rosenzweig, M.D., is inaugural director
The U-M Medical School Executive Committee has approved the establishment of the Institute for Heart and Brain Health (IHBH) and the appointment of Anthony Rosenzweig, M.D., as its inaugural director, effective Sept. 1. The mission for the institute is to become the world’s premier research institute discovering the root causes...
Franklin P. Perdue School of Business named winner of WRDS-SSRN Innovation Award
PHILADELPHIA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 15, 2022-- Wharton Research Data Services (WRDS) and SSRN are pleased to announce the Franklin P. Perdue School of Business at Salisbury University as the 2022 WRDS-SSRN Innovation Award winner for the North America region. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220914005876/en/ Perdue School of Business wins 2022 WRDS-SSRN Innovation Award (Graphic: Business Wire)
